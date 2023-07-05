Early retirement is a prospect dreamed about by most.

Time being yours once more, the freedom of having no work commitments, and the unlimited holiday that comes with it. Buying a dreamy home by the sea, having the grandkids over to stay, and spending time with your loved ones are all perks many will relish.

However, for these OAP football managers, the thought of the aforementioned couldn't be any less desirable, with them opting to spend the twilight of their lives barking orders at sweaty blokes in compact changing rooms, and standing on freezing touchlines struggling to zip up their jackets.

The Premier League has played host to numerous older gentlemen in management capacities with the latest being Roy Hodgson, but who are the oldest to ever do it in England's top flight?

7 Arsene Wenger - 68 years, 203 days

The Premier League Hall of Famer oversaw 828 games, the record-holder for the most games managed in Premier League history.

Taking over in North London in 1996, Arsene Wenger spent 22 illustrious years as the Gunners' boss, including guiding Arsenal to that decorated invincible season. The Frenchman officially left the Premier League in 2018 aged 68, and 203 days old.

6 Guus Hiddink - 69 years, 189 days

Having initially taken fifth place as one of the top five oldest managers ever to hold a head coach position in the Premier League, Guus Hiddink was knocked off his perch by Claudio Ranieri following his Watford tenure.

The Dutchman took interim charge of Chelsea in 2016 prior to the appointment of Antonio Conte aged 69 years, and 189 days old.

5 Claudio Ranieri - 70 years, 93 days

Known as “The Tinkerman”, or by some as “King Claudio”, Claudio Ranieri will forever be venerated for his role in achieving the unthinkable with Leicester City by winning the Premier League in 2016.

The charismatic Italian with his famed expression “dilly ding dilly dong” spent four spells in the Premier League, with Chelsea, Leicester City, Fulham, and Watford. The former Inter Milan manager’s journeyman CV is quite the sight to behold, having occupied 23 managerial positions in his 37-year career.

4 Neil Warnock - 70 years, 162 days

“You’ve got to die for the three points!” was always presumably said figuratively, but the phrase that has become so synonymous with the lovable rogue that is Neil Warnock could be spoken into existence with the manager now at the ripe old age of 74 and still managing, albeit in the second tier with Huddersfield.

The last time the ex-Sheffield United man was in the Premier League was with Cardiff City during the 2018-19 season, where *that* prominent meme was created.

3 Sir Alex Ferguson - 71 years, 139 days

Arguably, the greatest manager in Premier League history, Sir Alex Ferguson reigned supreme at Old Trafford for 27 years. Having won more trophies than any manager ever has, with an eye-watering haul of 38, Fergie made the most of his 39-year managerial career.

The tough-talking, no-nonsense, hard-hitting Scot’s years in management were a lesson in longevity and success. Calling time on his time in football management in 2013 at the age of 71 years and 139 days.

2 Sir Bobby Robson - 71 years, 192 days

The bronze figure standing outside St James’ Park is a familiar sight to Newcastle fans.

The effigy of Sir Bobby Robson looks over his former homestead like he did when standing on the touchline in the North East during his five-year stint as manager at his boyhood club. Until Roy Hodgson overtook him as the oldest Premier League manager ever in 2019, Robson had held the title for 15 years.

1 Roy Hodgson - 76 years, three days

Roy Hodgson is 25 years away from being considered an antique, with those on Antiques Roadshow eagerly anticipating his arrival. However, while his age may resemble something more akin to a relic, the former England boss’ methods certainly aren’t antiquated.

With a portfolio of clubs as long as one’s arm, Roy Hodgson came out of retirement in March 2023 to take over as Crystal Palace's boss, at the grand age of 75. Turning 76 in August, Hodgson was recently unveiled as the new permanent Eagles manager, surpassing the record previously set by him of 74 just a year earlier.