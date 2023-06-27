Since its inception in 1950, F1 has had only one team on the grid in every single season - Ferrari.

The Scuderia, therefore, is the most famous and iconic team in the sport and, that said, to win for Ferrari makes a driver, more often than not, a legend of F1.

This in mind, narrowing down the best to have ever driven for the team makes for a difficult task, but that is exactly what we have done here...

8 Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015 and aimed to revive the team's glory days. Though a World Championship eluded him during his time with Ferrari, Vettel's four consecutive titles with Red Bull showcased his exceptional talent. Vettel's 14 wins for Ferrari solidified his position as one of the team's most successful drivers in recent years.

7 Kimi Räikkönen

Known for his cool demeanor and unmatched car control, Kimi Räikkönen provided Ferrari with several memorable moments during his two stints with the team.

The "Iceman" secured the World Championship for Ferrari in 2007, becoming their most recent title winner. Räikkönen's driving finesse and relentless pursuit of speed endeared him to fans, making him a true Ferrari favorite.

6 Gilles Villeneuve

Gilles Villeneuve captured the hearts of fans worldwide with his fearless driving style and unwavering passion for the sport.

Although his time with Ferrari from 1977 to 1982 yielded only a handful of wins, Villeneuve's impact went beyond the results. His legendary battle with René Arnoux and his loyalty to the team earned him a place in the hearts of Ferrari enthusiasts forever.

5 John Surtees

Surtees remains the only man to be world champion on two wheels and four, with him winning the title in F1 in 1964 for Ferrari during a three-year spell with the team.

He raced in a period alongside the likes of Graham Hill and Jim Clark, only further adding credit to what he achieved in the sport during his time on the grid.

4 Juan Manuel Fangio

While Juan Manuel Fangio's time with Ferrari was relatively brief, his impact was immense. The Argentine driver won one of his five world titles with the team, as he dominated much of the 1950s. Fangio's technical mastery and unrivalled skill behind the wheel rightly earned him a place among the greatest drivers of all time.

3 Alberto Ascari

Alberto Ascari's name is etched in the annals of Ferrari's history as the first driver to bring home consecutive World Championships for the team in 1952 and 1953.

Ascari's incredible 1952 season, in which he won six out of eight races, remains one of the most remarkable displays of skill in the sport. His untimely passing in 1955 cut short what could have been an even more illustrious career.

2 Niki Lauda

Niki Lauda's arrival at Ferrari in 1974 marked a turning point for the team. The Austrian driver's relentless pursuit of excellence, combined with his unyielding determination, earned him two of his three World Championships in 1975 and 1977.

Lauda's rivalry with James Hunt, immortalised in the film "Rush," only further cemented his status as a true legend of the sport.

1 Michael Schumacher

At the top of our list stands Michael Schumacher, a true icon of the sport and synonymous with Ferrari's modern era dominance.

From 1996 to 2006, Schumacher secured an astounding five consecutive World Championships with the Scuderia, a feat never before achieved. With 72 wins with the team, the German driver stands as Ferrari's most successful representative, leaving an indelible legacy in the hearts of fans and within the walls of Maranello.