Every single year, the Premier League hands out its Player of the Season award to the one star who has outperformed everyone else in the league. It doesn't necessarily have to be someone from the best team, but someone who shone above the rest. There has been some pretty big stars on the receiving end of the award over the years.

The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard have all been named the Premier League Player of the Season at one point or another. They aren't just outright handed the award, though. First, there are a number of nominees revealed and eventually one of them goes on to win it.

The nominees for this year have been revealed, and they aren't without controversy. Every player has had a solid campaign, there's no denying that, but there are also some stars who might feel a little aggrieved to not be included in the final shortlist. With just a few games left of the season, let's take a look at the eight players who should have been nominated, but first, the actual nominees.

The PL Player of the Season Nominees

The likes of Erling Haaland and Virgil van Dijk have been nominated

The actual nominees for the Premier League's Player of the Season award have been revealed this week. Naturally, the list has left some fans unhappy, with some of their favourite players not making the cut. It's hard to argue with some of the inclusions, though.

Arsenal and Manchester City both have two players included in the shortlist, with Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice representing the former, while Erling Haaland and Phil Foden make the cut from the latter. Virgil van Dijk is included from Liverpool, despite their recent struggles.

Cole Palmer is on the list, and there's no one really arguing that. The star has been a revelation for Chelsea this season, and there's no telling the situation that the Blues would be in right now if they didn't have him constantly saving the day this year. In his first proper campaign, he's scored 21 times in the league and was recently named the Player of the Month, the first Chelsea player to win the award since Eden Hazard in 2018.

Alexander Isak is nominated for the excellent work he's done with Newcastle and Ollie Watkins makes the cut for the incredible role he's played in Aston Villa's success. It's hard to argue about the inclusion of some of those stars. They've been nothing short of incredible and thoroughly deserve their spot. Some of the others, though, are definitely worth debating and, as such, here are the eight players that actually should have been nominated.

The Premier League Player of the Season Award nominees Nominees Teams Cole Palmer Chelsea Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Erling Haaland Manchester City Phil Foden Manchester City Ollie Watkins Aston Villa Martin Odegaard Arsenal Declan Rice Arsenal Alexander Isak Newcastle United

The Eight Players Who Should Have Been Nominated

Both City and Arsenal should have a different player nominated

There have been several players this year who have had incredible seasons, and it feels quite harsh that they haven't been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season award. Arsenal and City both have two players nominated, but you could make a case that you could swap out one of the players for both, and it would make more sense.

First, the Gunners have the best defensive record in the league this year, so it feels bizarre that none of their defenders have been recognised for that. As such, William Saliba deserves to be nominated for the award, and while Odegaard has been good, you could make an argument that the French centre-back deserves it more.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have the best defensive record in the league this season, conceding just 28 goals, five fewer than Manchester City in second place

Similarly, Haaland may be the top scorer in the Premier League right now, but by his standards, it hasn't been the best of campaigns for him. On the flip side, Rodri has been vital for Pep Guardiola's side and his influence in the middle of the park is unmatched. It can't be overstated just how important he is to City, and he deserved to be nominated for the Player of the Season award.

Similarly, Van Dijk's inclusion has raised eyebrows. The defender has been a fine player for Liverpool this season, but he's hardly been one of the eight best players in the league. The Reds' defensive issues have been apparent all campaign long, so it doesn't really feel as though he deserves a nomination. On the other hand, with 28 goal contributions, Mohamed Salah can feel aggrieved to have missed out on the team. He's had a couple of quiet periods, but for the most part, he's been Liverpool's best player again this year.

With that said, Palmer, Foden, Isak, Rice and Watkins all thoroughly deserve their inclusions. They've all been fantastic this season and have been recognised for it.