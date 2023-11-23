Highlights Manchester City and Liverpool will face off in a highly anticipated Premier League clash with only one point separating them in the table. The match marks their first game back after the international break.

Both clubs boast incredible players, with many considered world-class. There are some names that can be debated, while others are likely to be far more popular choices among football fans

Salah, in particular, is in top form this season, contributing to goals and assists at an impressive rate. He will be a key player for Liverpool as they aim to secure a result against City.

Manchester City and Liverpool renew their rivalry on Saturday 25 November 2023 with only one point between the two sides in the Premier League table. Pep Guardiola's reigning champions welcome Jurgen Klopp's in-form Liverpool to the Etihad in the first game back to club football after a two-week international break. What a return to Premier League action!

All eyes will be on the heavyweight clash between the only two teams to have lifted the Premier League trophy since 2017. Both sets of fans are lucky to be able to witness such incredible football players represent their club on a weekly basis. Manchester City are hot off the heels of a historic treble in the 2022/23 campaign and while Liverpool had a poor previous season, there is still an argument to be made that they are one of the top sides in the world.

That is in large part due to the incredible players employed by both clubs. There are often debates online and in the stands surrounding just how good some players are. The term 'world-class' is often thrown around to describe players, but what truly defines those two words?

While there can be no set definition of what makes up a world-class football player as it is all about individual opinion, GIVEMESPORT have decided that it is fair for players that are in the top three in their position to deserve to be called world-class. Ahead of the huge clash at the Etihad, we decided to take a look at which players could be considered as world-class.

It is important to note that no injured or suspended players have been included, so Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones miss out!

Manchester City and Liverpool's World-Class Players Manchester City Liverpool Ruben Dias Alisson Kyle Walker Virgil van Dijk Rodri Trent Alexander-Arnold Bernardo Silva Mohamed Salah Erling Haaland

Rúben Dias

We start with a man that will divide some opinion - partly due to the howler he had during City's last league game as he gave away a penalty in the 4-4 draw against Chelsea - but Dias was thoroughly impressive during the aforementioned treble success. The Portuguese defender is always willing to put his body on the line in a similar vein to former Manchester United stalwart, Nemanja Vidic.

The 26-year-old is sometimes held to a higher standard, possibly due to the fact he has taken over from Vincent Kompany as the number one centre-back in the City squad. Reaching the standards of the former Citizens' captain is a hard task for anyone, but Dias has done an admirable job for the majority of his time in England with his composure on the ball backed up by his defensive awareness.

Kyle Walker

Walker looked to be on the way out of City in the summer transfer window, six years after his move from Tottenham but a move to Bayern Munich never materialised and the English right-back remained with the champions. Guardiola decided that the 33-year-old was deserving of being re-instated as the first-choice right-back at the club after losing his place to Stones in 2022/23.

It is clear to see why the Spanish manager puts so much faith in the former Spurs man as Walkers incredible speed allows his team to play a higher defensive line, safe in the knowledge that Walker is likely to beat any attacker in world football in a foot race. Even being well into his 30s, the full-back shows no signs of slowing down and could even be considered the best in his position on the planet.

Rodri

This one is undisputed. Rodri is the glue that holds the most dominant team in world football together. Opposing midfielders very rarely lay a glove on the defensive midfielder due to his intelligence and appreciation of space. His absence earlier in the season showed the importance of Rodri to his team after his dismissal against Nottingham Forest saw the Spaniard miss three domestic fixtures.

City went on to lose all three of those games - with one loss in the EFL Cup and a further two coming in the league - before his return saw a sharp up-turn in form. This cannot be a coincidence and some City fans will have been sweating in the build-up to this game as Rodri sat out Spain's second game of the international break due to fitness concerns, but he looks like he will be ready to be unleashed against Liverpool, making the Reds' job even harder.

Bernardo Silva

A man that is often overlooked in debates surrounding the best midfield players in the world is the little magician. Bernardo Silva has taken over the mantle of his namesake - David Silva - as the main hub that anything good going forward passes through. It is hard to nail him down to a certain position as the former Monaco star has played on the wing, in the middle of the park and even at left-back!

Very few players - if any - in world football could fulfil the role Silva is tasked with in Guardiola's side. The 29-year-old pops up all over the place, but in the best way possible, with his movement giving defenders and midfielders in the opposing team a headache. With De Bruyne being out injured since the opening day of the season, Silva has stepped up to be the leader of the team in and linking defence to attack seamlessly.

Erling Haaland

Narrowly missing out on winning the 2023 Ballon d'Or, Haaland was on fire throughout the 2022/23 season. The striker joined Manchester City and somehow made an already brilliant team even better. Haaland broke the goal-scoring record for a Premier League campaign during his debut season in the division as he scored 36 goals in only 35 appearances. If that's not world-class, then we don't know what is.

He doesn't even need to be at the top of his game to have a huge impact on matches, as often the game looks to be passing Haaland by before he nets a quick-fire double. Almost a magnet for goal-scoring opportunities, it is very rare to see a full 90 minutes pass without the Norwegian having a sight of goal. Liverpool will need to be on their toes to keep the 23-year-old quiet when the match rolls around.

Alisson

The best goalkeeper in the Premier League. It is hard to see any world where this is disputed because the Brazilian starts ahead of Man City's Ederson in between the sticks for the national team. Liverpool have the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League from the opening 12 games - only conceding 10 goals - but this would absolutely not be the case if Alisson wasn't making world-class saves on a weekly basis.

If Klopp's side stand a chance of going to the toughest away ground in the land, the shot-stopper will have to be at his very best. The Golden Glove race is heating up as Alisson has four from 12 games and is only one behind Nick Pope of Newcastle.

Virgil van Dijk

Formerly the best defender on the planet, Van Dijk is looking back to his best during the 2022/23 season with a controversial red card at St James' Park being the only blemish on his record to date. Aside from that and the suspension that ensued, the Dutchman has stepped up to the responsibility of being named the new club captain with several extremely dominant and assured displays.

In the same way that Alisson will need to be on his game for the Reds to get a result at the Etihad, Van Dijk will also need to be playing at the elite level he has reached thus far. Alongside either Joel Matip or Ibrahima Konate - whichever man is given the nod to partner the 32-year-old - Van Dijk will have a tough afternoon trying to mark Haaland and keep the Norwegian out, as Liverpool did in both Premier League fixtures in 2022/23.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

This will be the most controversial player on the list by quite some distance. Alexander-Arnold's defensive frailties are often brought into the debates and the English full-back has definitely had his shocking moments in this sense. However, in terms of passing range and ability, the Reds' defender is one of the best in the world. Klopp changed his entire system to accommodate Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson as the main creative sources in his Liverpool team.

The new vice-captain is the second-highest assisting defender in Premier League history with 55 to his name. At only 25 years of age, there is room for even more growth as the Premier ELague and Champions League winner approaches the peak years of his career. A tough task lies ahead as Alexander-Arnold is likely to be directly up against Jeremey Doku, who has been in blistering form. The majority of his work on the day is likely to be protecting his own goal rather than getting on the ball a lot and showing his best attributes.

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool may be the underdogs heading into the game, but they will also have the best player on the pitch. Salah is enjoying yet another sensational season this term with 10 goals and four assists to his name from the first 12 games. This is more than a goal contribution per game and is just the standard level of the Egyptian winger now. A goal in the clash against City would see Salah draw level with former Liverpool striker, Michael Owen, as the 10th highest-scoring player in Premier League history with 150 goals.

Salah has been the jewel in the crown of Klopp's Liverpool ever since he joined the club in 2018, being pivotal in all the success the Reds have enjoyed since. Part of one of the best front threes in world football, Salah is the last man standing from the incredible trio he formed alongside Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino. Being not only the best goalscorer, but the best creator in his side leaves a lot of responsibility upon the shoulders of the 'Egyptian King' but it is clear that he lives for that.