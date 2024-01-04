Highlights The Dolphins and Bills will face off in Week 18 to determine the AFC East champion.

The Bills dominated the Dolphins in their first matchup, with QB Josh Allen throwing for 320 yards and four touchdowns.

Josh Allen has a strong track record against the Dolphins, with a 9-2 record and impressive stats in his 11 games played against them.

In their second year under innovative head coach Mike McDaniel, the Miami Dolphins are having a special season. The team has gained the most yards and scored the most points in the league through 17 weeks. Miami also features a strong defense that can cover and rush the passer, though injuries are definitely a concern, as 33 percent of Miami's sacks this season reside on IR now.

The Buffalo Bills have had a challenging campaign. Things got so bad at one point that the team fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. The Bills were 6-6 at their lowest point, wondering if they could scratch their way back into the playoff race.

Despite the differences in their paths to this point, the two teams will face off in Week 18, and the winner will take the AFC East crown. If Buffalo loses, they could very well fall right out of the AFC playoff bracket, while a loss for the Dolphins here would only drop them to a Wild Card spot at worst.

The contest will take place in Miami, but early lines deem Buffalo as a three-point favorite.

The first matchup between the two teams was a blowout

Buffalo dominated the Dolphins 48-20 in Week 4

Miami came into the Week 4 matchup in Buffalo on a high. The 3-0 Dolphins had just demolished the Denver Broncos by a score of 70-20, putting up the third-most points in a single game in NFL history. The game against the Bills was the team's chance to show the rest of the league they were among the elite. That didn't happen.

Buffalo was able to keep the Dolphins' offense in check while putting on their own impressive offensive performance. Quarterback Josh Allen threw for 320 yards and four touchdown passes to post a perfect 158.3 quarterback rating. Three of those touchdown passes went to Stefon Diggs in the 48-20 triumph. The Bills defense also recorded four sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

Week 4 QB comparison QB Cmp % Yards TDs INTs Rating Josh Allen 84.0 282 4 0 158.6 Tua Tagovailoa 71.4 320 1 1 92.8

The Miami offense gave the impression that they were able to move the ball. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 320 yards on 35 passes with a touchdown and a pick. Devon Achane was terrific on the ground, rushing for 102 yards and two touchdowns on only eight carries. In the end, though, a lot of that production came with the game already out of reach.

Injuries can play a big role in the game's outcome

Both teams are trying to get healthy before the big game

The Bills have suffered significant injuries on their defense this year. Do-it-all linebacker Matt Milano fractured his leg in October, ruling him out for the rest of the season. Cornerback Tre'Davious White is also out for the 2023 campaign after he tore his ACL in the Week 4 contest.

The Bills are doing okay when it comes to short-term injuries. Pass rusher Von Miller was inactive for Week 17, but that was due to legal matters rather than injury. As of now, Buffalo does not expect to be missing any current starters for Week 18.

The Dolphins have also suffered some severe season-ending injuries. One occurred last week when star pass rusher Bradley Chubb tore his ACL. Another standout pass rusher, Jaelen Phillips, is also out for the year, and guard Connor Williams was placed on injured reserve in mid-December.

Additionally, the team has many day-to-day injuries that could hinder them. Tua Tagovailoa was injured against the Baltimore Ravens, but Mike McDaniel expects him to play. Xavien Howard, who was also injured last week, is not likely to play. Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Waddle missed Week 17 due to injury, and their statuses are also uncertain. All in all, Tyreek Hill is basically the only impact starter that's not currently dealing with an ailment for the Fins.

Josh Allen really enjoys playing against the Dolphins

The quarterback has dominated Miami through the years

Josh Allen is an upper-echelon quarterback, and his numbers against most teams are excellent. But the Bills quarterback might be at his best when he suits up against the Dolphins. Miami will have to clamp down on the quarterback to win on Sunday.

Beginning in his 2018 rookie season, Allen has posted a 9-2 record in the 11 games he has played against Miami. In those games, he has completed 65.1% of his passes with 31 touchdown passes and only five interceptions. In fact, there is no team against whom he has thrown more touchdown passes during his six-year career.

His numbers against Miami stack up very impressively to his stats against the rest of the teams in the league, especially when you consider how many times he's played the Dolphins while still managing to keep those efficiency numbers high. Here are how those numbers vs. Miami stack up to his stats against the rest of the teams that he's played at least twice:

Josh Allen vs. Miami Ranks Stat Allen vs. Miami Rank Completion % 65.1 10th Yards/Attempt 7.9 7th Pass Yards/Game 273.1 4th TDs 31 1st Wins 9 1st Passer Rating 110.8 3rd Rush Yards/Game 51.9 5th Yards/Rush 8.2 1st

Allen has also been productive on the ground against Miami. He has averaged 51.9 yards per game rushing against the Dolphins with five touchdowns. The pass-rush has also had trouble getting Allen to the ground, as he's only been sacked 16 times in 11 contests against them.

It's also worth noting that Allen has gone 3-1 in his last four trips to South Beach, and his numbers over that span show that he enjoys the Miami sunshine as much as any Dolphins player, averaging 312.5 pass yards while tossing 11 TDs against just one interception and leading the offense to 30.5 points per game.

What do the Dolphins need to do to win

Miami has been the more consistent team this season

Just because the Bills enter this game with certain advantages doesn't mean they can't be defeated. When Buffalo loses, the common cause is turnovers from the offense. Josh Allen's 19 turnovers are the second most in the league.

The Dolphins can also lean on their tremendous offense. The team succeeds by breaking off big running plays and hitting on deep balls to Tyreek Hill. If Miami can get a couple of big plays early, they can keep Buffalo behind the eight-ball and attempt to cause turnovers.

Miami will also have home-field advantage for the contest, and the Dolphins have been nearly unbeatable at home. They are 7-1 this year at Hard Rock Stadium, with their only loss coming against the Tennessee Titans.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.