Highlights The all-time Champions League table shows Real Madrid's incredible success in the competition, while Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also prominent forces.

English clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool have achieved great success in the Champions League, while Man City have broken into the top 20 in recent years.

We have made it to the final four of the Champions League. Manchester City have said goodbye, with their penalty shootout defeat against Real Madrid meaning that Pep Guardiola's men will not be winning back-to-back trophies. They will meet Bayern Munich, who dispatched Arsenal over two legs. Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe inspired PSG to a comeback victory over Barcelona. The French giants will now meet Borussia Dortmund in the semis.

Amid all the excitement, we got thinking; which teams have established themselves as key pieces of the competition for their success and longevity? It's only when you break down Real's record in the Champions League era, that you realise how dominant the La Liga giants have been across the competition existence and not just domestically.

A table compiled by the folks over at Transfermarkt, which awards three points for a win and one for a draw (regardless of the stage of the competition) for each Champions League match competed in throughout history, shows Carlo Ancelotti's side as the runaway leaders. But who else sits in the top 15 of the list?

UEFA Champions League - All-time standings (Top 15) Position Club Matches Wins Draws Losses GD Points 1 Real Madrid 484 290 84 110 532 954 2 Bayern Munich 386 231 77 78 428 770 3 Barcelona 341 196 77 68 319 665 4 Manchester United 289 153 69 67 224 528 5 Juventus 297 151 68 78 171 521 6 AC Milan 265 127 69 69 171 447 7 Liverpool 230 128 48 54 214 432 8 Porto 265 120 58 87 86 418 9 Benfica 266 115 62 89 108 407 10 Chelsea 197 101 52 44 153 355 11 Ajax 215 100 50 65 105 350 12 Inter Milan 203 97 53 53 77 344 13 Arsenal 197 93 44 60 98 323 14 Atlético Madrid 166 79 44 43 78 281 15 Borussia Dortmund 174 81 36 57 73 279

Read More: Ranking the 30 greatest players in Champions League history

15 Borussia Dortmund

279 points

Just pipping Paris Saint-Germain to the back end of this list is Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. Despite also being overshadowed by Bayern Munich by a considerable amount, they still have an impressive record in the Champions League. The 1997 champions last competed in a final in 2013, but have remained a constant presence throughout the tournament's history.

With die Schwarzgelben still in this season's competition, there is still a chance they can climb up this table by one spot. They've already overcome the team who sits above them, and they may come knocking for 14th place while they are at it. I'm sure their main focus will be to get back to the grand finale, mind you.

14 Atlético Madrid

281 points

Atlético have certainly not enjoyed as much European success as their cross-city rivals, but still sit in a respectable 14th place overall. It’s just unfortunate the notion of them sitting in Real Madrid’s shadow transcends into the wider picture of European football, too. They are perhaps the club with the most devastating record in Champions League history having featured in three different finals but never enjoying that sweet taste of victory.

Their position in 14th place is far from secure. If they had progressed against Dortmund in the quarter-finals then they would've had the chance to extend their lead further. Instead, they sit perilously close to the Germans, who will be looking to leapfrog them by the end of this season's tournament.

13 Arsenal

323 points

Having returned to the competition this season, Arsenal were undone once again by their bogey team in Bayern Munich. The Gunners have transformed into a completely different entity under Mikel Arteta’s stewardship, but their youthful side clearly still lacks the experience to see out big games in high-pressure scenarios.

Despite never winning the Champions League, the North London club's history of consistently qualifying for the competition under Arsene Wenger has given them plenty of opportunities to rack up points, as they sit pretty on 323 in 13th place.

12 Inter Milan

344 points

The Nerazzurri squared up with an imperious Manchester City side, led by Pep Guardiola, in the final last time out but tripped at the final hurdle, falling to a 1-0 defeat. In their storied history, however, they have been successful in the competition on three separate occasions: 1964, 1965 and 2010. Beating Bayern Munich 2-0 in the final, their last triumph in Europe will be looked back on fondly as they have not been able to match that success since.

This season told a very different story to the last, with Inter crashing out on penalties to Diego Simeone's Atleti. That's not to say last season's appearance in the final was a fluke. The three-time winners have dominated Serie A and will be mightily disappointed with their display this time around.

11 Ajax

350 points

The race for tenth spot really begins to hot up here, but Ajax were unable to take advantage of the fact that the team above them failed to qualify for the 2023/24 edition, as the same is also true for the Eredivise giants

The Dutch side, famous for their ‘Total Voetbal’ philosophy, is the most dominant side in their native Holland with 36 Eredivisie gongs under their belt. Four Champions Leagues have also been added to their CV since the competition’s inception, although their glory years are well and truly behind them. Across their spell in the fabled competition, they have picked up a respectable 350 points, having played 215 games. In that period, they have won a century of those and drawn 50.

10 Chelsea

355 points

The famous side from West London are three Champions League outings shy of reaching the 200-game milestone. In 197 fixtures, they have racked up 355 points from their 101 wins and 52 draws. Given the fact that the Blues only became a constant fixture of the competition in the mid-2000s, the resume they have is impressive.

Two-time winners, in both 2012 and 2021, they failed to qualify this season after a disastrous first season under Todd Boehly. The American owner's wayward business in the transfer market not only hampered Chelsea but appears to have put them into some financial fair play trouble too.

9 Benfica

407 points

Benfica began the start of the season above Portuguese rivals Porto on goal difference. With both starting on 403 points, the fact that the Eagles have only managed to add four more to their total is indicative of a bitterly disappointing campaign.

Despite making three finals in the 1960s, the Portuguese giants have yet to win the competition, with their most famous defeat coming at the hands of a rebuilt Manchester United, ten years after the Munich Air Disaster. Given that they couldn't bring home the famous trophy with the likes of Eusebio in the team, it would take a miracle for this current outfit to come anywhere close to reaching the final, let alone winning it.

8 Porto

418 points

Similarly to Chelsea, Porto have won the Champions League title twice, while their latest – in 2004 – was under perennial winner Jose Mourinho. Not only did the Portuguese tactician reign victorious in Europe but also took the club to treble success in that season. The charismatic coach was a key part of their success but overall, the Primera Liga giants have been a force to be reckoned with in Europe’s top table.

Having now eclipsed Benfica with their points total, the Cidade Invicta now reign supreme as the most successful Portuguese team in the competition's history. Unfortunately, we don't expect them to catch up to 7th place any time soon.

Read more: New Champions League format: Graphic clearly breaks down how it will work

7 Liverpool

432 points

The Reds are the most impressive side from England in terms of success in football’s most coveted trophy, having won it on six different occasions.

Most notable from those six is that famous night in Istanbul, where Liverpool’s win was spearheaded by Steven Gerrard. Over 230 outings, they have plundered 432 points through 128 wins and 48 draws. Their +214 goal difference is very impressive, too, and is the fourth-best in the storied history of the competition, only bettered by Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

You would've expected them to be right up there challenging for the trophy this season, but a lacklustre 2022/23 season meant that Liverpool had to settle for the Europa League, where they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Atalanta.

Top 10 all-time Champions League winners Team Record Real Madrid 14 AC Milan 7 Bayern Munich 6 Liverpool 6 Barcelona 5 Ajax 4 Inter Milan 3 Manchester United 3 Chelsea 2

6 AC Milan

447 points

Despite sitting prettily in second place in the all-time Champions League honours rankings, the Italian’s points tally does not bode so well, missing out on the top five. They were one-half of one of the most memorable finals that will ever be played out, albeit on the losing side.

Only adding eight points to what they started the season with, Milan notably struggled in their group of death alongside PSG, Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund. They were dumped to the Europa League where they ultimately succumbed to an inform Roma.

5 Juventus

521 points

Flying the Serie A flag high is Juventus, who sit in fifth place on the star-studded list, as they have picked up 521 points, 82 points higher than AC Milan. Their goal difference tally is bettered by the Milan-based outfit, however, though Juventus are superior in matches, wins and draws by racking up 297, 151 and 68, respectively.

Amazingly, for all their wins, Juve has only brought home the trophy twice, with the most recent occasion all the way back in 1996. It was an obsession of legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to retire having won Europe's biggest prize at least once, but unfortunately, he had to settle for runner-up not once, not twice, but three times.

4 Manchester United

528 points

The English behemoths are not necessarily known for their dominance in Europe seeing as they have only won it three times, though it is their longevity in the competition that pulls them through. Their ability to remain a threat in the latter stages of the tournament throughout Sir Alex Ferguson's famous tenure is what sees them reach the top four. Although a club the size of their stature would be hoping for a little more glory.

The fact that United can even be on this list is astonishing considering the hardship the club faced in the late 1950s. After all, it was on the way home from a European Cup tie that the Red Devils nearly came to an end as a result of the horrific plane crash that killed eight of their players, including the legendary Duncan Edwards.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have the longest unbeaten run in Champions League history, between 2007-2009 (25 games).

3 Barcelona

665 points

Barcelona have been blessed to home some of football’s brightest superstars over the years, most notably that pint-sized magician from Argentina, Lionel Messi. And it has used their plethora of talent to their best, having accrued a brilliant 665 points.

Having been the competition's dominant force between 2009-2011, the reality is that the current crop of players is far away from the legendary status their predecessors were in. Any hopes of capturing a first European title were squandered as Barca let a first-leg lead slip at home to a rampant PSG.

2 Bayern Munich

770 points

In between the two Spanish powerhouses in second place are three-time Champions League holders, Bayern Munich. Not only are Bayern Munich a prominent force in Germany but also in the world, most notably in the most prized tournament.

The Bavarians have become a staple part of the competition and were last victorious back in 2019/20 as Kingsley Coman opened and closed the scoring just before the hour mark. With Harry Kane now leading their line, could they match AC Milan’s tally in May by adding a seventh trophy to the already-impressive collection? They are one step closer but will have to contend with the team at the very top of this list.

1 Real Madrid - 954 points

History, then, leaves us in absolutely no doubt about Madrid's superiority as they stand tall and firm with their chests puffed out on 954 points. Having played 484 games, Los Blancos' dynasty has spread across multiple eras, generations and players.

Whether it is the Di Stefano-led team in the 1950s, the Zidane volley against Leverkusen, or the Cristiano Ronaldo side boasting three consecutive victories, there is no doubt who owns this competition. With another final just one step away, now might be the time for Jude Bellingham to write his name into Madrid folklore by leading his team to a record-extending 15th title.