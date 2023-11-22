Highlights Brazil's rivalry with Argentina momentarily took a surprise back seat as fans welcomed Lionel Messi to the Maracanã for their World Cup qualifying clash.

After the historic victory for Argentina, Brazil now sit in sixth place in their World Cup qualifying group.

Tensions may have been running high in the stands but Brazil supporters still showed utmost respect and support for Messi ahead of kick-off.

Brazil fans put their rivalry with Argentina – the fiercest in international football – aside on Tuesday as they welcomed La Albiceleste royalty Lionel Messi to the Maracanã in their all-important World Cup qualifying clash. It was former Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi who opened the scoring when the two South American-based behemoths locked horns as Lionel Scaloni’s side secured a historic victory, one that ended Brazil’s flawless World Cup qualifying record on home soil.

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton fumbled Brazil’s chances of getting back into the game by getting sent off just nine minutes after his second-half introduction. Argentina’s 1-0 win retains their spot at the top of the World Cup COMNEBOL Qualifying Group, while Brazil now dwell in sixth spot – just inside the qualification slots.

But forget the result and what it may possibly mean for their World Cup hopes, the home support’s reaction to Messi taking centre stage is what has made the headlines this morning. And rightfully so – what a beautiful moment.

Brazil fans greet Lionel Messi

In a contest that Fernando Diniz’s side were eager to reign victorious in, you’d expect the atmosphere to be somewhat hostile when Argentina rocked up to Rio de Janeiro in search of three points, especially given the storied history between the two nations. But not when Messi, who has scored the second-most international goals since the turn of the millennium, is on the field.

Instead, in their thousands, the home support cheered and waved in the presence of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who duly smiled and sent a wave back during the warm-ups. In a rivalry that has caused ample friction in the past, it seems unfathomable that Brazilian fans would show their utmost respect and support for an Argentinian – but that’s just the magic of Messi.

Fans, who were of a Brazilian persuasion, at the stadium were also seen holding posters of the iconic 2022 World Cup winner – a telling testament to just how influential he has been to football as a whole. But unfortunately, the love for their continent foes died down once the start of the affair edged closer.

Argentina fans and Brazilian police clash

Moments before kick-off, a full-blown altercation between the travelling Argentina supporters and the on-duty Brazilian police ensued in the stands of the Maracanã as the national anthems dwindled out in the distance, all while Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez was spotted attempting to intervene in the disarray.

The 31-year-old Aston Villa ace tried to manhandle a baton-wielding police officer before being led away by pitch-side security and a host of his international teammates. In response to the growing concerns, captain Messi chose to return to the changing rooms to let the situation simmer down before returning to the pitch.

Upon their return to the pitch, Real Madrid and Brazil ace Rodrygo confronted the Argentine captain and Rodrigo De Paul, claiming their decision to retreat to the changing rooms was ‘cowardly’, to which Messi responded by reminding them that they are the reigning world champions.

Messi and his compatriots managed to have the last laugh, however, as they ran out 1–0 victors, and are looking more and more likely to book their place at the 2026 World Cup, while Brazil are currently not without their struggles, especially with superstar Neymar ruled out of contention with an ACL injury.