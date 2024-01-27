Highlights Michelob Ultra will feature Lionel Messi in their Super Bowl LVIII advertisement.

Booking a 60-second slot during the NFL event could cost approximately $14m or £11m.

Messi's involvement in the ad showcases his impact and cultural icon status, and he has a pre-existing partnership with Anheuser-Busch, Michelob Ultra's parent company.

When it comes to sporting events, the Super Bowl is up there with the most watched in the world. However, football – or soccer – tournaments such as the World Cup or Champions League often surpass that.

With that being the case, if you want to get more eyes on American football, then why not introduce the best footballer in the world into the mix? That seems to be the thinking of those at Michelob Ultra.

Indeed, the light beer brand – which is part of the Anheuser-Busch company – will be using eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi in their advert for Super Bowl LVIII. It won't happen for cheap though.

Cost of a Super Bowl advert

£11m for 60 seconds

Based on 2023 advertising rates for Super Bowl XLVII, it could cost Michelob Ultran a whopping US$14m (£11m) to book the 60-second slot with Messi during the NFL event (via Daily Mail). That's an awful lot of money just for one minute of screen time.

A 15-second teaser for the advert has already been shared online, in which the Argentinian World Cup winner can be seen ordering the light beer at a beach bar. You can watch the clip below.

Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on 11 February 2024. Omn Messi's involvement, Ultra’s vice president of marketing Ricardo Marques told the Associated Press:

“Having the GOAT himself, Lionel Messi, and the Super Bowl as a stage to kick it all off and start the year with a bang, that gets us incredibly fired up. “Messi needs no introduction. The power that he has, the impact that he had upon his arrival in Miami, in the world of soccer and beyond, he’s clearly a cultural icon right now. “The artistry that he brings to the pitch brings fans from all walks of life. That’s why we’re excited about Lionel Messi, his partnership and where soccer is going in the U.S.”

Messi has existing parentship with Anheuser-Busch

Previous Super Bowl ad involved Serena Williams and Alex Morgan

Anheuser-Busch are known to regularly splash out on Super Bowl ads, which cost as much as $7m (£5.5m) for a 30-second spot last year. Their previous advert involved tennis great Serena Williams, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current TV analyst Tony Romo, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, golfer Rickie Fowler, USWNT ace Alex Morgan and boxer Canelo Alvarez.

It remains unclear how much Messi will specifically be paid for his role in the marketing scheme. The Argentine has a pre-existing relationship with Michelob Ultra’s parent company, however, having first started to work with them in 2020. The beer brand will also be a global sponsor of this summer’s Copa America.

It's understood that Messi has a net worth in the region of $600m (£472m) and gets paid $20m (£15.7m) annually for his endorsement deal with fan engagement app Socios. With that being said, it's safe to assume he will be given an awful lot of money for his work in this Super Bowl ad.