England will look to end 58 years of hurt during Euro 2024 and bring the European Championship home for the first time ever. Delivering glory for their country is enough motivation for the Three Lions squad taking part this summer, but the fact they'd receive a record-breaking amount of money for getting the job done as well likely doesn't hurt.

Gareth Southgate's men will face off against Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia in the group stages, but there's optimism throughout the nation that they can make a serious run in the tournament. The likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden are coming off of incredible seasons with their respective clubs, so fans and media alike are hoping that the talented group of players representing the Three Lions will do what no one else has ever done for the country and that is to win the European Championships.

The players and Southgate will be paid very well if they do make history, as well, as a recent report revealed the Three Lions team would be given more money for winning a major international tournament than any other nation ever has.

The Three Lions Will Share £24m

Southgate will pocket £4m alone

While the majority of the England squad are paid very handsomely at club level already, even their eyes will water at the staggering amount of money they would receive if they brought the European Championship back to England. According to the Daily Mail, the team will receive £24m to share between them.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: England's runners-up finish at Euro 2020 is the furthest the nation has ever gone in the tournament.

Per the report, Kane and Bellingham will share a sum of £9.6 million, while Southgate himself will take home a lovely £4 million. The rest of the side will split £14 million, ensuring they will all have a lucrative payday if they go all the way this summer. This figure smashes the previous best, which went to Argentina when they won the World Cup in 2022 and received £13 million for their triumph.

Winning the tournament won't be easy, though. There are some incredible teams competing this summer. With the talent at Southgate's disposal, though, the Three Lions are considered one of the favourites.

England Have One of the Best Sides on Paper

The likes of Bellingham and Kane should give them an edge over most

In Euro 2020, England came agonisingly close to being crowned Champions of Europe but were bested by Italy via a penalty shootout in the final. This summer, they are considered one of the favourites to finally go one step further. The side have one of the best teams in the tournament on paper, with stars like Kane, Bellingham and Foden good enough to play for just about any team in the world.

The level of talent that is available to Southgate is staggering, and while he won't have Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford or Harry Maguire this summer, his squad is still good enough to cause anyone issues. Time will only tell whether they can go the distance, though, and make themselves a hell of a lot richer in the process.