Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald and captain Pat Cummins should pick the same team for Friday's opening Ashes Test that beat India at the Oval last week.

The Baggy Greens clinched the World Test Championship title last week with a convincing 209-run win over Virat Kohli's side.

The Ashes - What's the latest on Australia?

Despite losing the toss against India, Australia looked like the dominant side throughout the five-day Test.

Whilst the final was an important affair in itself, it has also warned England that the old enemy won't just roll over for Brendon McCullum's all-action side.

One of Australia's best players against the Men in Blue was pace bowler Scott Boland.

The medium-fast bowler was brought into the attack to replace the injured Josh Hazlewood.

The 6 foot 5 bowler has travelled with the squad for the Ashes, but there is still some doubt over whether or not he will be able to play.

However, with the performance of Boland, there is now a conversation about whether Hazelwood should be left out for the first Test, fit or not.

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee certainly seems to think so anyway.

Speaking to Nine's Today, the former international said: "I think you go Scott Boland. You can't overlook Scott Boland in those conditions.

"Hazlewood was under a bit of an injury cloud with his Achilles. The way Scott Boland has bowled in Australia, but also in these (English) conditions, it suits him down to a tee, so I'd be going with Scott Boland.﻿"

Ben Stokes is an injury concern for The Ashes

What has Steve Harmison said about Australia's team selection going into the first Test at Edgbaston?

Steve Harmison was emphatic that the visitors should keep their line-up going into Friday's first Test.

The former fast bowler did, however, suggest bringing in Hazelwood for Lords due to the different conditions at the ground.

Speaking on behalf of Online Cricket Betting, he said: "I would go with the same team that played at the Oval, and keep Hazlewood for Lords, because I think his ability to bowl is very similar to Glenn McGrath and he would use the slope very well."

What has Australia's recent form been like going into the Ashes?

The immediate form of the Aussies has been great. The win against India was thoroughly convincing and should do the team's confidence wonders going into Cricket's most storied series.

It was a complete performance as well, with both the bowlers and batters performing at the peak of their powers.

The Aussie batters put on 469 runs in the first innings and declared on 270 in the second, realistically taking the game away from India before the end of the fourth day.

Their Test form before the final last week has also been relatively strong.

Despite succumbing to defeat away to India at the turn of the year, the Australians have won six of their last ten Tests, drawing two and losing two.

Will their good form continue into the Ashes this summer? Or will England's much-talked-about Bazball stop them in their tracks?

We'll soon know with the first Test getting underway on Friday, June 16th, at 11am BST at Birmingham's Edgbaston.