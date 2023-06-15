Australia should resist the calls to drop David Warner and "stick with him", believes retired England international Steve Harmison.

The calls to drop the opener come as the team prepare to defend the Ashes on English soil this week.

What's the latest on David Warner?

Australia announced their team for the 2023 Ashes in April of this year, and one name stood out to English and Australian fans, David Warner.

Whilst he is seen as practically a pantomime villain amongst English supporters, he also has the ability to be one of the best batters in the sport when he is on song.

However, his recent form has led journalists and ex-pros from his home country to call for his exclusion from the travelling squad.

Writing in his column for the West Australian, former Warner teammate Mitchell Johnson called for the player to be dropped following poor performances against India in February.

The fast bowler turned pundit wrote, 'I would drop David Warner, elevate Matthew Renshaw to open and bring Travis Head into the middle order.'

The inconsistent opener has only reached a score of 50 or more twice in his last 20 Test matches, scoring 200 against India in December 2022 and 51 against Pakistan in March of the same year.

However, Australia coach Andrew McDonald has backed his opener to come good on English soil.

Speaking to SEN radio (via France24), the coach said: "We're optimistic with what Dave's got left, and we feel that he's going to play a really significant part in the Ashes."

What did Steve Harmison say about David Warner?

Harmison argued that Australia must stick with Warner for the Ashes, as he has proven himself in the past.

Speaking on behalf of Online Cricket Betting, he said: "I think you stick with him because in tournaments David Warner comes good, if you look at the five test match series. But there's a lot of noise around him. There's a hell of a lot of noise around him and that is not great for the rest of the group.

The former fast bowler expressed his surprise about where the criticism was coming from, adding: "it's noise from his own side. It's not noise from the English tabloid papers, it's not noise from England sports journalists – it's actually noise from the Australian side."

How did Warner do in the 2019 Ashes?

If the Aussie opener were to be dropped based on his form during the last Ashes on English soil, it would be hard to argue against it.

To say the 36-year-old had a bad summer in 2019 would be quite an understatement.

He went into the storied series as the second-highest run scorer in the 2019 World Cup and as one of Australia's real dangermen.

However, things went wrong almost from the word go, as he would face just 22 balls over two innings in the opening Test.

Things only got worse from there, and he finished the series with just 95 runs over 10 innings, the lowest return for an opener playing a five-Test series at the time.

Can he exercise those demons this year? Or will Broad continue to terrorise him?

We'll find out when the Ashes get underway on Friday, June 16th, at Birmingham's Edgbaston.