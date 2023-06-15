Australia will face "a stream of abuse" from Birmingham's raucous Edgbaston against England, believes former international Simon Jones.

The ground, famous for its party atmosphere, will host the opening test of the 2023 Ashes on June 16th.

Edgebaston in previous Ashes series

Jones is certainly right about England's second city being a hotbed for passionate cricket fans, and the ground has been a staple of every home Ashes series since 1977 - bar once in 2013.

That vibrant fanbase has also helped to turn the ground into a bit of a fortress for the home side when the Australians come knocking.

In the last 20 years, England have won two and drawn one of the four Ashes Tests at the ground.

That one defeat came in the 2019 edition of the competition when the visitors came away with a 251-run victory, thanks primarily to two inspired innings by Steve Smith, scoring 144 in the first and 142 in the second.

Smith seemed to recognise the enormity of conquering such an imposing ground, saying two years later it was his "favouriteTest 100" and that he'll "always cherish it."

What did Simon Jones say about the atmosphere at Edgbaston?

Jones made it clear that he views the crowd of Edgbaston as a huge advantage for Ben Stokes' side.

Speaking on behalf of Online Cricket Betting, he said: "Edgbaston is a very imposing venue for the opposition. The fans are so passionate and loyal. That Hollies Stand, you wouldn't want to be fielding down there if you're an Aussie. There's a stream of abuse.

Jones also mentions the challenge of playing in Leeds, adding: "Same at Headingley, the western terrace. That's tough as well. Edgbaston will have a serious atmosphere. The Aussies will know they are in a Test. I think that is all great. All part of the game. It is where you find out whether you can cope at that level and deal with stuff like that."

Ben Stokes is ready for the Ashes

What are the other venues for the 2023 Ashes?

Four other venues are being used for the Ashes this summer, spread across the country.

All eyes move to the capital for the second Test, hosted at the home of cricket, Lords.

It's a ground that has historically favoured the Aussies, with them winning 15 Tests compared to England's seven.

The third Test sees the teams travel to Leeds' equally daunting Headingley, the ground that played host to Stokes' magnificent 135 not out in the 2019 Ashes.

It's Manchester's turn to host after that, with James Anderson's home ground, Old Trafford Cricket Ground, as the venue.

The final Test of the Men's Ashes will see the teams return to London's second most famous cricket ground, The Oval.

The ground was also the closing venue in 2019 when the hosts won by 135 runs to end the series as a draw.