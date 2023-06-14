England should turn to the expertise of Mark Wood against Australia in the 2023 Ashes, believes former England bowler Simon Jones.

Brendon McCullum is certainly not short on options when it comes to bowlers, with options such as Wood, as well as the likes of Ollie Robinson and Jimmy Anderson.

The Ashes - England cricket news

The 2023 Ashes gets underway on June 16th. The First Test takes place in Birmingham, due to start at 11am BST, before the Second Test at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

The Third and Fourth Tests are set to be hosted by Leeds and Manchester respectively, with the same 11am start time, before the Fifth Test takes place at The Oval in London, also at 11am BST.

The nervous anticipation will be fresh in the minds of England and Australia players, such is the size of the competition.

For England, it's the chance to continue their fine form since Ben Stokes became captain, which has even seen them break records along the way.

Australia will be looking to dent that fine run, however, and win their first Ashes in England since 2001.

They will also be hoping to go back to back for Ashes wins, having defeated England last time out to extend their opponents' drought for a victory to six years.

What did Simon Jones say about England and Mark Wood?

On behalf of Online Cricket Betting, Jones said: "England have got Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, Jimmy Anderson, who is 40, and Broady, who is getting on - but never write those two off, especially with the Ashes.

"England need Mark Wood’s pace. What you don’t want is an attack that is very samey. You need someone who can break partnerships, is going to get after them. Wood is perfect for that."

Who is England's best bowler?

As touched on earlier, England are spoiled for choice when it comes to bowlers, but who is the best in the team?

Jones believes that Wood is the key against Australia in The Ashes, and, admittedly, it's hard to argue that he isn't England's best option.

Despite missing a lot of matches, Wood racked up 18 wickets for England in T20 Internationals in 2022, only second to Sam Curran.

With that being said, Jones may well be proved right if Wood is on top form at The Ashes.