Australia have been slammed for controversially dismissing Jonny Bairstow in The Ashes.

The visitors had the upper hand at Lord's and were the heavy favourites to make it 2-0 in the series.

England were clinging on with Ben Stokes and Bairstow at the crease.

Disaster struck for England when Bairstow was controversially dismissed and they fell to 193-6 in pursuit of 371.

A bouncer by Cameron Green sailed over Bairstow's head and went all the way through to Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Bairstow almost immediately walked out of his crease for the end of an over.

Carey saw Bairstow walk out of his crease and promptly threw the ball at the stumps.

The ball was not considered dead and Bairstow was dismissed.

Boos rang around the ground as Australia celebrated wildly.

They did not withdraw their appeal and an unhappy Bairstow was forced to make his way back to the pavilion. Watch the moment below...

VIDEO: Australia controversially dismiss Jonny Bairstow in The Ashes

Piers Morgan was one England fan who was fuming with Australia's behaviour.

He wrote on Twitter: "You cannot be serious??!! Australia, that is pathetic. How can you possibly want to win an Ashes Test match like that?"

Stuart Broad was also not happy and made it known exactly what he thought about Carey's actions.

"You'll forever be remembered for that," he was caught saying to Carey on stump mic, per the BBC.

While he said to Australia captain Pat Cummins: "That's the worst thing I've ever seen in cricket."

Usman Khawaja clashes with MCC member

Things got heated in the Lord's long room.

Australia were booed by MCC members as they made their way back to the pavilion for lunch.

Usman Khawaja was not happy with something that was said and confronted one of the members.

Some superb batting from Stokes, who bought up his century, meant England went into lunch at 243/6 and needing 128 runs to pick up a historic victory.