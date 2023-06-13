Current England captain Ben Stokes is similar to former cricket star Freddie Flintoff, according to 2005 Ashes hero Simon Jones.

Jones heaped praise on Stokes ahead of The Ashes after the captain's impressive spell leading the team since last April.

England enter The Ashes on the back of superb form in the last year, which has seen them set a fair few records along the way. And, now, they'll be hoping to take that form into the upcoming Tests against Australia.

One concern that Brendon McCullum will have is the injury issues surrounding Stokes. The captain has been suffering with a long-term knee injury, but looks set to bowl for his side.

Perhaps being saved for The Ashes, Stokes eased concerns by posting a video bowling at full speed recently. With that, it looks likely that the 32-year-old will play a part against Australia with both the ball and bat.

What did Jones say about The Ashes and Ben Stokes?

Speaking to Online Cricket Betting, Jones said: "I see a lot of similarities between Stokes and Freddie, in terms of their mentality and being utterly selfless. The amazing thing about Fred was when he walked on to the field he had a presence.

"He is a big lad, when he had the ball in his hand or his bat that presence only increased. He was a special cricketer. So is Ben. I watched the innings he played at Headingley in 2019 - 135 not out. I watched that innings and I just thought, ‘How have you done that?’

"To keep the strike as much as possible to protect Jack Leach is masterful in itself. But then to open up as he did and win the game was utterly incredible. That scoop for six was mind-blowing. One moment can galvanise a team. And that shot destroyed Australia."

Is Ben Stokes better than Freddie Flintoff?

Ben Stokes is an injury concern for The Ashes

Now that Jones has made the comparison, the question is, who's better, Stokes or Flintoff?

As per ESPN Cricinfo, when it comes to the stats, Stokes stands out, having already recorded more runs with 5712 compared to Flintoff's career total of 3845.

The current captain also stands out for having the most runs in an innings, the most sixes, and most catches in an innings.

So, whilst Stokes has more than earned the comparisons to Flintoff, it could be argued that from a statistical point of view, he's already ahead of the England legend.