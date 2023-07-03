Ben Stokes has responded to a newspaper headline from the Australian press branding him and his England side 'Crybabies' after Australia took a 2-0 lead in this year's Ashes.

On a memorable final day in the second Test at Lord's, Pat Cummins' side held on to clinch the win, despite the heroics of Stokes himself.

With England chasing a mammoth 371 to win, Stokes scored a magnificent 155 – giving many people flashbacks to his iconic match-winning knock at Headingly four years ago.

Stokes' innings proved to be in vain this time, however, as England fell 44 runs short of victory.

Bairstow's controversial dismissal

While the Aussies were no doubt deserving winners across the five days, many England players, including Stokes, felt England's chances of a famous result were dented by a poor display of sportsmanship on Australia's part.

Indeed, wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow was controversially given out after being run out by Alex Carey.

Bairstow had ducked a bouncer from Cameron Green and had assumed the over to be finished. But when Carey threw the ball at the stumps as Bairstow left his ground, the third-umpire judged that the ball was still live and sent the Yorkshire man on his way.

VIDEO: Jonny Bairstow controversially given out

Stokes had wanted Australia to withdraw their appeal but Cummins chose to stick with it, much to the anger of the England side.

And when Stuart Broad joined Stokes in the middle, he couldn't help but take aim at some of the Australian players, particularly Carey.

READ MORE: Stuart Broad heard laying into Alex Carey on stump mic

Stokes responds to 'crybaby' claim

After the match, Stokes suggested he would have done differently to Cummins, prompting the Australian newspaper The West Australian to label him and his side 'crybabies.'

"Poms take whingeing to new level with 'cheating' drivel," read the front page, accompanied with an image of Stokes as a baby and a cricket ball.

Yet, Stokes was clearly unbothered by the headline and responded in brilliant fashion.

"That's definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball?" he wrote on Twitter.

England facing uphill battle

With Australia leading 2-0, England must win all three remaining Test matches to reclaim the Ashes.

England have never come from 2-0 down before, but have beaten New Zealand and Pakistan 3-0 in Test series under Stokes' leadership.

A good starting point is Headingly – the location of Stokes' epic knock four years ago.

And if this Ashes series so far is anything to go by, we could be in for another classic.