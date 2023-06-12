England captain Ben Stokes will bowl against Australia, according to 2005 Ashes winner Simon Jones.

With The Ashes coming up, Stokes will take centre stage once more for England after being held back slightly as of late.

England cricket news - The Ashes

Jones believes Stokes will bowl against Australia in what is a crucial series coming up for England.

Brendon McCallum's side will square off against Australia for the First Test in Edgbaston, Birmingham from June 16 to June 20, before the Second Test takes place at Lord's, London between June 28 and July 2.

Stokes has the chance to continue his fine record in the leading role, which saw England win 10 of his first 12 Tests as captain.

But there have been doubts over whether Stokes will be in action with the ball against the Aussies.

Due to a persistent knee problem, he didn't bowl in the 10-wicket win over Ireland - but insisted that he remained on course to do so when it matters most in the Ashes.

What has Simon Jones said about The Ashes and England?

Speaking on behalf of Online Cricket Betting, Jones said: "I am sure Stokes will bowl against Australia. England have been holding him back and they are just being sensible with him by keeping him back for the big games.

"There’s a huge series coming up. He is a fighter, a grafter. He will do anything for that side. He will bowl 15-over spells at times. It might be to his detriment the next day in terms of how he feels, but he doesn’t care. The team comes first."

What is England's recent record?

At 32, Stokes has 32 England caps to his name, and has enjoyed a successful spell since becoming captain in April of 2022.

Stokes led England to an impressive 4.13 run rate per-over in 15 Tests during 2022 to beat the calendar year record previously set in 2003 by Australia.

England also broke the record for most centuries throughout the year, recording 22 to edge past the previous record of 20.

So, with more than one record secured in the last year, it's fair to say that England enter The Ashes in a strong position.

With plenty of confidence in their own style and ability, many have compared the current series to the legendary 2005 Ashes, which England won on home soil.

Freddie Flintoff was crucial in that and England will need their own all-rounder in Stokes if they're to pull off another iconic victory. That requires the skipper to make an impact with both the bat and the ball.