Australia's Steve Smith hasn't gained any advantage from his short spell at Sussex County Cricket Club, as "three games is never going to have an impact on the Ashes", according to former England bowler Steve Harmison.

Australia's former Test captain spent some time with Sussex County Cricket Club in the build-up to the 2023 Ashes.

The Ashes news - Steve Smith's time with Sussex

There were certainly some raised eyebrows when it was announced in January that Steve Smith would join Sussex for part of their County Cricket season.

The arrangement saw the 33-year-old participate in just three games for the county side, which he told the Guardian was "something I've never done and always wanted to do."

The Aussies will be hoping to arrest their poor form in overseas Ashes series, having drawn the 2019 edition and lost the two before that.

The Australian team will be getting their defence of the urn underway on June 16th at Birmingham's fiery Edgbaston.

What has Steve Harmison said about Steve Smith's time with Sussex CCC?

Steve Harmison quickly squashed any idea that Smith had gained any real advantage from his short time in the English game.

Speaking on behalf of Online Cricket Betting, Harmison said: "Steve Smith playing for Sussex for three games is never going to have an impact on the Ashes.

He points out that the experience might've actually backfired, adding: "A few umpires have done us a favour by getting him out and putting some fresh doubt in his mind, because there was some shocking decisions, but he'll be ready."

How did Steve Smith do in the 2019 Ashes?

With the 2019 edition of the Ashes ending in a draw, it is hard to pick between Steve Smith or Ben Stokes for player of the tournament.

The Kogarah-born batter managed a frankly ridiculous 774 runs during the four Tests he played in that series, missing the third due to a concussion.

So good was the 5 foot 9 run machine that Joe Root credited him as the reason England lost the urn.

"Look at the Test matches and there have been times when one guy has made a difference and that has probably cost us the urn this time around," claimed the England captain in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

In what is likely to be his last Ashes on English soil, will he be able to repeat the heroics, or will England have his number?