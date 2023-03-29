Brendon McCullum is gearing up for his first Ashes series as England head coach after enjoying some success coaching Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, but he could be facing an uphill battle according to Steve Harmison.

The former England pacer has admitted that Ben Stokes’ injury is a major concern for England, despite him taking part in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings as MS Dhoni and co. return to the Chidambaram Stadium.

Test cricket and T20 cricket take tolls on your body in completely different ways. The white ball format is explosive and sees a maximum of four overs for a bowler as the, whereas Tests are much more about endurance.

Ben Stokes’ injury problems

Stokes is arguably England’s most important player alongside Jos Buttler, with the latter the skipper in white ball formats. However, under the ‘Baz Ball revolution’, Stokes has been vital, leading the country into a new era after Joe Root stepped down.

With the talent Stokes possesses, there’s no denying without him, success in The Ashes will be seriously hampered. Not only that, the chances of retaining the 50 over World Cup will also be much slimmer.

It’s a huge summer for McCullum, who will be desperate to have his captain available, but will his participation in the IPL be a big problem?

Steve Harmison speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT

Harmison, who played 63 Test matches for England claimed, in association with OnlineCricketBetting: “I think his knee, I've been a bit critical. I've been a bit critical of how, how England used him when Joe [Root] was in charge. South Africa, the West Indies, you know, the battering ram he because I was worried about his knee because you could see that was a problem.

“But I think everybody's seen in New Zealand when it started affecting his batting, then there is a problem. I think that while you're not giving away trade secrets, I think everybody knew that. All of a sudden, there is a concern there now on the knee.

“So he's had a bit of time off. It's not as explosive cricket. I mean, it's not as enduring cricket. It's more explosive stuff, when it comes to 20/20 over Test matches. Hopefully he can manage the knee during the IPL and then have a real crack at Australia and see where his knee is after that.

“But I think everybody's concerned about the fitness of Ben Stokes because not only do we not win the World Cup without him if something happened to his knee and he couldn't captain in The Ashes, that’s an uphill task for England from there.”

Ben Stokes preparing for big year with England

Outright, the IPL is absolutely huge, but the 31-year-old will need to be careful with a huge summer personally for him. Captaining England in an Ashes series is not something you get to do regularly!

But Stokes is a special player, he’ll be giving CSK his absolute all while out there as he looks to get over his knee injury which Harmsion claims is becoming a real concern and is an uphill battle.

Thankfully, if he’s fit enough to compete in the IPL, the worst is behind him and he’s well on his way to becoming the best version of Stokes just in the nick of time for his country.