Jofra Archer's recent injury troubles and subsequent inability to feature in England's squad for the 2023 Ashes is a "huge blow", believes former cricketer Simon Jones.

The Bridgetown-born fast bowler looked set to feature against Australia this summer before suffering from a recurrence of a stress fracture on his elbow in May.

England cricket news - Jofra Archer

It has been a tough four years for England's most exciting fast bowler, one that has seen him suffer from a string of injuries related to his right elbow.

He missed the last Ashes tour in Australia through injury and hasn't appeared in any Test matches since 2021.

However, just earlier this year, it looked as if the 6 foot star would come to play a key role in England's campaign to regain the urn.

Archer joined the squad and took part in the limited over tours of South Africa and Bangladesh. It was a game in the former where he showed just how good he could be, finishing the first ODI with career-best figures of 40-6.

It was this glimmer of hope that reportedly led to the player feeling "distraught" with the news that he'd have to miss the summer of cricket, according to Rob Key.

Ben Stokes is ready for the Ashes

What has Simon Jones said about Jofra Archer?

Jones couldn't hide his disappointment that Archer would now be missing his second Ashes series in a row through injury.

Speaking to Online Cricket Betting, he said: "It's a huge blow that Jofra is not going to be around. I really feel for that lad. The world is his oyster, he is an athlete and the pace he bowls at is something else. It is very tough.

Jones reflected on his own injury troubles to give an insight into Archer's headspace, adding: "I know how he feels because I went through a lot of injuries. You feel as if you're making progress and then you get hit by another setback. It hurts because all you want to do is play the game you love. He's in that place now where he is thinking, 'I've got another rehab now.' This time he has got to take a little bit longer and come back as fit as he can and use this as an opportunity to do so. Mentally it is very tough.

However, the former fast bowler believes the 28-year-old will make a comeback: "I think he can come back. He has shown the resilience and hunger to come back before. I love watching that bloke bowl."

How good was Jofra Archer in 2019?

In the summer of 2019, Archer truly announced himself on the world stage.

He was instrumental in England winning their first ODI World Cup, bowling an excellent super over in the final against New Zealand with the whole cricketing world watching.

Just a few weeks later, he introduced himself to former Australian captain Steve Smith with a ferocious series of overs that set the tone for their battle in the 2019 Ashes.

It was a series that would ultimately end in a disappointing draw, but the performances of the fast bowler was one of the highlights for Joe Root's side.

It was a summer that promised so much for both himself and England cricket fans, a promise that is sadly still unfulfilled.

When does the Ashes 2023 start?

The men's series gets underway on Friday, June 16th, at Birmingham's Edgbaston, where there is sure to be a raucous atmosphere.

The first ball is set to be bowled at 11am BST, and play is set to end at 6pm, with an extra 30 minutes to allow for delays.

The women's series starts just one day after the men finish on June 22nd at Nottingham's Trent Bridge. The start time is also 11am BST, and the scheduled close is 6pm.

The Test in Nottingham is already set to see the biggest crowd in the history of the women's game in England, having sold over 11,000 tickets as of last week.