The third Ashes Test match at Headingley was always likely to be a feisty one. And it has not disappointed so far.

Matches between England and Australia invariably have a bit of extra edge to them, and after the events at Lord's in the second Test, and the feistiness between the Australian team and members of the MCC during the match, all eyes were fixated on Test number three to see the next chapter unfold in this exhilarating series.

Coming to the crease with Australia at 68-2 in their second innings, Steve Smith was looking to achieve a decent score, possibly even a second century of the series, to go with his 110 tally at Lord's.

But, alas, he fell for a second disappointing score in a row, dismissed for just two runs, to go with his 22 he scored in the first innings.

But it was not the actual dismissal which proved the talking point, but rather the events after the dismissal.

Jonny Bairstow sledges Steve Smith

He lasted just nine balls before he was caught by Ben Duckett off the bowling of Moeen Ali.

Right after the catch, Bairstow said to Smith: "Cheers, see ya Smudge!"

Smith turned round and yelled, while pointing towards Bairstow angrily: "What was that! Hey!"

Bairstow replied: "I said cheers, see ya later."

Ali tried to play down any animosity between Smith and Bairstow in a press conference, stating: “Somebody mentioned it to me in the changing room, but I don’t know exactly what was said. I was celebrating. I didn’t really see.

“I think this game has been really good. I think all the games have been all right to be honest with you. Both teams have been pretty good and there’s been nothing major yet.”

The Ashes has heated up

The altercation may well have been in response to Bairstow's controversial dismissal at Lord's.

He ducked a Cameron Green bouncer and left his crease, thinking it was a dead ball. While he was out of his crease, Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw the ball at the stumps and Bairstow was given out.

This caused controversy, with some people, including MCC members, calling into question the integrity of the Aussie team. Others claim it was taking advantage of an opportunity, and it was completely legal.

Australian captain Pat Cummins called the Bairstow dismissal 'Rare, but there was nothing untoward or sneaky.'

Smith told reporters earlier this week: “It doesn’t bother me. Everyone is entitled to their opinion.

“I know the person I am, and how I want to go about things. I’m out here playing my game, playing my game and playing for my country, and I’m proud of that.

“Anyone can say what they like … I’m comfortable in my own skin.”

Australian coach Andrew McDonald said he wasn't overly concerned about it, saying the Ashes is a high-pressure series and mistakes are to be expected from time to time.

Australia finished the second day of the third Test at 116/4, with a lead of 142 runs. England will look to make inroads into that advantage as the Test rolls into Day 3.