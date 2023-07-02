Stump mic footage of Stuart Broad laying into Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey has emerged online.

With England chasing a mammoth 371 to win the second Test on the final day at Lord's, Carey was involved in a controversial dismissal with Jonny Bairstow.

Australia's Cameron Green had bowled a short ball to Bairstow, who ducked it and let it travel through to Carey.

Thinking the ball was now dead, Bairstow left his crease to talk to Ben Stokes in the middle of the pitch, but Carey had other ideas.

The keeper threw the ball at the stumps and then appealed for a wicket when the ball cannoned into the stumps.

Bairstow's remarkable dismissal

England's players were livid, but Australian captain Pat Cummins decided to uphold his appeal.

By the letter of the law, the ball had technically not been called dead by the umpire and so Bairstow was forced to depart.

Understandably, the Lord's crowd were not happy with the events that unfolded and the Australian team were booed off the field as they departed for lunch.

VIDEO: Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal

Broad slams Carey

Broad was the man who replaced Bairstow in the middle and he wasted no time in making his feelings known.

Speaking to Carey, Broad said: "You'll forever be remembered for that."

The England bowler also took aim at Aussie quick Mitchell Starc.

When Starc dropped a catch, Broad sarcastically remarked: "Do you think that one's out then?"

VIDEO: Stuart Broad lays into Alex Carey

England come up short in thriller

In the end, England could not manage a victory for the ages, despite some Ben Stokes heroics.

The England captain, who famously helped England to victory in the third Test at Headingley in 2019, scored a sublime 155 runs off 214 balls.

But with just 70 runs to get and four wickets remaining, Stokes was caught by Carey off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood.

Two more wickets soon followed as Broad and Ollie Robinson both fell victim to the short ball.

And while Josh Tongue and James Anderson added more than 20 for the final wicket, Starc eventually took out Tongue's middle stump with one of his trademark yorkers.

Australia now hold a 2-0 lead in the series and need only a draw from the remaining three games to retain the Ashes.

England, meanwhile, will have to win all three remaining matches to claim back the urn.