Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has lost his way in north London in recent times with Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard both leading the line for the Gunners in the Premier League and Champions League - and journalist Aaron Catterson-Reid has stated his shock by producing a stat in which the Brazilian hasn't scored a league goal in almost 10 months.

Jesus joined Arsenal in the summer of 2022 from Manchester City, and enjoyed a decent first season in the capital with 11 Premier League goals and six assists in just 24 starts. However, last season didn't do him any favours, with just four goals in the top-flight, and he has lost his place in the pecking order since.

"Wow" - Journalist Airs Shock at Gabriel Jesus Dry Spell

The Brazilian has gone a long time without scoring in the league

Whilst Jesus had a decent Champions League campaign with seven goal contributions in just eight games, he's failed to capitalise on any form - and having only scored his last Premier League goal in January in an away win against Nottingham Forest, that is a real cause for concern for Mikel Arteta.

Gabriel Jesus' Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 =11th Goals 4 =8th Shots Per Game 2 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.3 2nd Match rating 6.89 =7th

The former Palmeiras man has only started five games in the league for Arsenal since, with knee and groin injuries plaguing him slightly - and Catterall-Reid has aired his shock at just how long it has been since he bagged in the top-flight. The Athletic journalist said:

"Gabriel Jesus hasn’t scored a Premier League goal since January. I understand he’s had injuries but wow."

Instead, it has been Havertz who has stood up to the plate. The German has scored four goals in the Premier League this season, not missing a minute in every game except a low-profile game vs Bolton Wanderers in the League Cup, as he looks to be in the form of his life up front with six goals in 12 games in all competitions.

That has left Jesus to wilt away on the bench, and even in spite of Eddie Nketiah's exit alongside Arteta's inability to bring a striker to the club, the ex-City slicker simply cannot find his feet in the top-flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gabriel Jesus has 64 caps for Brazil, scoring 19 goals in the process.

He has 73 Premier League goals to his name, needing only another 27 to reach the exclusive '100 Club' - and with just under three years left on his contract, that is not an impossible target to reach unless he leaves Arsenal.

Related What Arsenal Fans Are Saying About Gabriel Jesus After Shakhtar Game Arsenal fans have criticised Gabriel Jesus for his showing against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-10-24.