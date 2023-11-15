Highlights VAR officials discuss Bruno Guimarāes' challenge, determining it was not a serious foul play or violent conduct, resulting in no red card.

This season has seen increased scrutiny of VAR, with high-profile wrong decisions and apologies from the PGMOL.

Apologies were given for wrong decisions in the Wolves-Manchester United match and Liverpool-Tottenham match, highlighting the impact of VAR on game outcomes.

The ongoing controversy surrounding VAR continues after audio was released of officials discussing a potential red card for Bruno Guimarāes.

The match in question took place on the 4th November 2023, as Newcastle played host to title challengers Arsenal. The game was full of controversial moments and questionable decisions. Kai Havertz was deemed lucky to not be sent off after diving in recklessly on Sean Longstaff. Meanwhile, Arsenal fans were infuriated that Anthony Gordon's lone goal was allowed to stand.

There were question marks over whether the ball initially went out of play. This was later cleared up by Gary Neville, who gave us all a science lesson on Monday Night Football on how camera angles work. Despite that, there were also calls for a foul on Arsenal defender Gabriel, something that was also overlooked by the on-field referee. The Gunners' boss, Mikel Arteta, did not hold back in his criticism of those in charge on the night, labelling them a 'disgrace.'

Another incident the Geordie's escaped without severe punishment was Guimarāes' elbow on Jorginho. In first-half stoppage time, the Brazillian seemed to raise his arm and clatter his opponent after he had played the ball. VAR took a look at the challenge and opted against recommending dismissal. We now know why officials came to this decision after the audio from Stockley Park was released.

What did the VAR officials say about Bruno Guimarāes?

Soundbites of two VAR officials discussing the challenge were shared on social media platform X. One tells referee Stuart Atwell that they are looking for 'serious foul play.'

After finding the right camera angle, the video assistants reviewed the footage and gave ongoing commentary of their decision-making. “He lifts his arm up because he’s going into the defender. He sees the player, he puts his arm up, there’s a glancing blow from the side." Andy Madley summarised. "For me, that’s not used as a weapon, it’s not violent conduct.” The second VAR, Stuart Burt agreed with his colleague, concluding: "It's not nice, I don't think it's any more than a yellow card."

This message was relayed back to Atwell, who allowed play to continue. It can forever be speculated on how the game would've panned out had the midfielder received his marching orders.

A tough season for VAR

The performance and effect of VAR has been scrutinised more in the 2023/2024 season than ever before. There have already been at least two high-profile cases where teams have received apologies from the PGMOL regarding wrong decisions made both on the pitch and by VAR.

Gary O'Neil revealed that he was given an apology by Jon Moss after his Wolves side were refused a late penalty at Old Trafford. During their opening game of the season, mammoth striker Sasa Kalajdzic was wiped out by Andre Onana. Just over a month later, Luiz Diaz's goal for Liverpool at Tottenham was wrongfully ruled out. Replays showed that Diaz was clearly onside, but VAR official Darren England reported back to the referee that the check was complete, and that he agreed with the onfield decision. What he didn't know was that the linesman had flagged Diaz for being offside.