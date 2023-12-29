Highlights The Baltimore Ravens dominated the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas, giving them the league's best record.

QB Lamar Jackson was impressive in the win, but coordinator Mike MacDonald's defense was the biggest story.

Baltimore's defense is capable of such dominance because of three specific players.

The Baltimore Ravens staked their claim to the title of the NFL's best team on Christmas night, dismantling the San Francisco 49ers 33-19 on the road at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Quarterback Lamar Jackson picked up immense praise for his performance, moving into the driver's seat for MVP with 297 total yards and two passing touchdowns.

But the biggest story of the game came courtesy of the Ravens defense. Defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald's game plan made Brock Purdy unravel, coaxing four interceptions out of the former Iowa State product in what was easily his worst professional outing.

While the Cleveland Browns have been repeatedly crowned the NFL's best defense this season, Baltimore's unit has continued plying its trade without a similar level of recognition. And unlike Jim Schwartz, MacDonald hasn't had a premier edge rusher around which to build his attack.

A few under-the-radar signings have enabled the Ravens to regain their footing as one of the league's premier defenses, but they possess a star at all three levels that really keys their ability to smother opposing offenses.

Defensive Line: DT Justin Madubuike

Season Stats: 49 tackles, 12.0 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 31 QB hits

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Notable NFL writer Peter King labeled Madubuike as a possible candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year award following his rookie season. The 2020 third-round pick didn't make good on King's prediction that year, but his performance so far in 2023 certainly makes King look like something of a prophet.

Madubuike leads all interior defensive linemen in sacks this season, sits second among defensive tackles in pressures and ranks third overall in quarterback hits (31), behind only T.J. Watt (33) and Micah Parsons (33).

Madubuike 2023 Ranks Among Interior Linemen Category Madubuike Rank Sacks 12 1st Pressures 16 1st QB Hits 31 1st Tackles For Loss 11 T-4th

His 11-game streak with at least a half-sack—tied for the longest such single-season streak in league history—ended against the 49ers, but the attention he attracted helped Baltimore's edge rushers notch four sacks in the game, improving the team's league-high total to 54 through Week 16.

Whether it's in Baltimore or elsewhere, Madubuike has a massive payday awaiting him come March 2024.

Linebacker: Roquan Smith

Season Stats: 151 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 6 passes defensed

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Smith's impact on the Ravens defense following his trade from the Chicago Bears was discussed almost ad nauseum over the back half of 2022, and reiterated during Baltimore's Week 11 Thursday Night Football matchup versus the Cincinnati Bengals this year.

His all-around excellence makes the game easier for those around him and enables MacDonald to get even more creative with his schemes. The middle of the field is locked down when Smith is on patrol.

Fellow middle linebacker Patrick Queen may be the biggest benefactor of Smith's presence. The fifth-year veteran, who was drafted at just 20 years old, has been saddled with less of the pre-snap burden since Smith entered the fold.

Roquan Smith 2023 Ranks Among Inside LBs Stat Smith Rank Combined Tackles 151 5th Solo Tackles 81 8th Passes Defended 6 T-8th Missed Tackle % 4.4 15th

He has been able to play much more free, and he has responded with a career-high in tackles in back-to-back seasons leading into his own free agency in 2024. Smith and Queen have formed one of the league's best linebacker duos, trailing only the New York Jets' tandem of C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams (276) in combined tackles (270).

Secondary: Kyle Hamilton

Season Stats: 81 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 13 passes defensed, 4 INT

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Hamilton flew slightly under-the-radar while teammate Geno Stone was racking up interceptions in the first half of the season, but he has elevated himself into "best safety in the league" conversations by making big-time plays week after week, both behind the line of scrimmage and in coverage.

In 2023, the second-year pro has three games with multiple pass break-ups, another three outings with two tackles for loss, a three-sack performance, and a multi-interception day, the latter of which came on Christmas. He is the most versatile chess piece in MacDonald's repertoire, and can take over a game on his own if not properly accounted for by his opposition.

Kyle Hamilton 2023 Ranks Among DBs Stat Hamilton Rank Sacks 3.0 T-2nd Tackles For Loss 10 1st Passes Defended 13 T-9th (1st among Safeties) Opponent Passer Rating 38.4 1st

Each member of this dominant trio could be on the receiving end of First-Team All-Pro distinction when the season concludes. But their combined might is what gives the Ravens a multitude of ways to win no matter the opponent, and they could be what pushes them to the third Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.