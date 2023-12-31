Highlights The Bears' conservative play calling and poor offensive line have hindered Justin Fields' performance.

Fields has shown signs of growth and improvement as a quarterback, but consistency remains an issue.

The QB's upcoming contract extension will not be worth the money.

The Chicago Bears are at an impasse.

On one hand, they're the favorites to receive the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, courtesy of the fortuitous trade they made with the Carolina Panthers last year that also landed them star receiver D.J. Moore and rookie tackle Darnell Wright.

With that pick, the Bears could select Caleb Williams, the consensus QB1 in the upcoming class and the best quarterback prospect since Trevor Lawrence, according to many draft experts.

On the other hand, the Bears already have a wildly talented signal caller at home. Justin Fields hasn't completely lived up to his billing as the 11th overall pick in the 2021 Draft (he was part of the same class as Lawrence), though he's dazzled at times and has shown legitimate signs of growth when healthy in 2023.

Will the Bears choose to move on from Fields, or will they retain one of the league's biggest dual threats? Two GiveMeSport NFL writers argue the affirmative and the negative of keeping Fields in our latest edition of Make Your Case...

GiveMeSport NFL writer Brandon Glick argues the affirmative:

Bears haven't done Fields any favors

Bad offensive lines, conservative play callers have been holding Fields back

During his career, Fields has worked with Bill Lazor and Luke Getsy as his offensive coordinators. While they may not belong in the "Matt Canada tier" of offensive game callers, those two aren't exactly valedictorians from the Andy Reid school of offense.

Chicago has been running one of the most conservative schemes in the league ever since Fields was drafted. Screen passes, bubble flats, and other behind the line-of-scrimmage plays are staples rather than gimmicks in the Bears' playbook. It's particularly damning to run this kind of offense when there's a quarterback with Fields' arm talent and creativity on the field.

Part of the justification for the conservative play calling is that the Bears' offensive line is among the worst in the league. Fields was the league leader in sacks taken in 2022 (55), and the Bears' running game has struggled outside of Fields' prolific rushing ability.

Fields deserves some of the blame for those sacks—he's had issues with processing defenses and holding onto the ball too long since his Ohio State days—but his desire to escape the pocket early is rooted in his distrust of the o-line's ability to hold up against a pass rush.

The Bears have finally started to put talent around Fields this year: Moore, Wright, Tevin Jenkins, and Cole Kmet have formed the skeleton of a capable offense, and another year of investment in the line and skill positions should give Fields the personnel he needs to succeed.

It may be gradual, but Fields is growing

Week-to-week consistency still evades him, but Fields is becoming more mature as a QB

Mandatory Credit- Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest issues Fields has developed in Chicago is his inconsistency. Against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 this year, he threw for 99 yards and one touchdown on an ugly 50% completion percentage. The next week against the Denver Broncos, Fields went off, throwing for 335 yards and four touchdowns while completing 80% of his passes.

Star quarterbacks elevate the team around them while game-managers play within their scheme and try to avoid mistakes. Fields has the talent to belong in that elite class, but his statistics point to a replacement-level signal caller.

Justin Fields Passing Stats Year GS Record Yards Cmp% TD INT 2021 10 2-8 1870 58.9% 7 10 2022 15 3-12 2242 60.4% 17 11 2023 11 4-7 2146 60.9% 15 9

Improving by one win, a few hundred yards, and a couple of touchdowns a season isn't good enough to keep Fields as a starter in the league for long. But passing is just one facet of Fields' game; add in his rushing ability and Fields starts to look a lot more promising.

Justin Fields Rushing Stats Year Yards TD Fumbles 2021 420 2 12 2022 1143 8 16 2023 585 3 9

In an interview with The Athletic looking back on the 2021 crop of quarterback prospects, NFL legend Kurt Warner had this to say about Fields:

I understand that him making those plays in the run game helps him in the passing game, because that means the defenses are so worried about him running, and that lends itself to some openings in the pass game. But there’s so much more to the passing aspect of the game that he needs to work on. I don’t know if you can survive depending on him making these special plays every single week.

Fields has been more cognizant as a pocket passer and safer with the ball as a rusher this year, though his turnover numbers still leave a lot to be desired. With more time in the pocket, Fields can eliminate some of the bad decisions that have plagued his career to this point.

Caleb Williams isn't a guarantee

The NFL Draft is a crap shoot, and Williams can't promise to be an improvement over Fields

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports



Even if you aren't sold on Fields as a paradigm-shifting QB, replacing him is a lot easier said than done. If the Bears do get the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft from the Panthers, they'll be left with the same choice they had last year.

They could trade out of the top spot again, acquiring another treasure trove of picks and established veterans to build around Fields. Or they could select Caleb Williams and trade Fields for a much smaller haul and build around the USC product.

Williams is another dual-threat quarterback, with a strong arm and quick legs to help keep an offense moving in a variety of ways. He's already a better decision-maker than Fields and has had to participate in his fair share of shootouts while supporting USC's "defense".

However, Williams regressed this year following his Heisman Trophy campaign in 2022, and even the most sure things in the NFL Draft have an uncomfortably high bust-rate (see: JaMarcus Russell, Ryan Leaf, Sam Darnold, etc.). Williams is sure to be pegged as some franchise's quarterback of the future, but it doesn't have to be Chicago. They already have an equally talented signal caller, one who's shown flashes of peerless ability.

Patience is a difficult virtue to come by with the breakneck pace of the modern NFL, but the Bears would be wise to see what Fields can do with a quality offensive coordinator and an offensive line that doesn't represent the NFL's equivalent of a turnstile. Or they can move on and spend the next few years watching Fields become a star elsewhere.

GiveMeSport NFL writer Braden Ramsey argues the negative:

Fields' changing financials outweigh the benefit of building around him

Should the Bears follow the Bengals' or Giants' trajectory?

A young quarterback, after flashing inconsistently over his first three seasons in a poor scheme, gets a new head coach and offensive coordinator.

The now fourth-year signal caller increases his efficiency and limits his turnovers under this new regime, wins as many games this season as he did the previous two combined and even guides his immensely flawed team to a road playoff victory in his first postseason action.

The next offseason, the former first-round pick—who had his fifth-year option declined the year before—earns a contract paying him more than $40 million annually. This path, laid out by Daniel Jones, would be almost a dream scenario for Justin Fields post-2023. The mere mention of Fields in the same breath as Jones likely makes Bears fans shiver in fright, but the similarities are uncanny.

Justin Fields vs. Daniel Jones - First 3 Seasons Quarterback Games Comp% Y/A Pass TD INT Fumbles Passer Rating Yds/Rush Rush TD Justin Fields (2021-Present) 38 60.1% 6.9 39 30 37 81.4 6.4 13 Daniel Jones (2019-2021) 38 62.8% 6.6 45 29 36 84.3 5.8 5

Anyone with a pulse could have discerned the Giants were making a massive mistake by inking Jones to his four-year, $160-million dollar contract. But with a draft pick in the mid-20s—leaving them no immediate opportunity to select a successor—and the fear of watching Jones succeed elsewhere in their minds, New York ponied up franchise quarterback money for a guy who could be described as Jimmy Garappolo with rushing ability (more or less).

Fields undoubtedly possesses more upside than Jones, but is a potential $50 million price tag worth finding out if he can reach his ceiling for Chicago?

Alternative to keeping Fields is too enticing

The financial flexibility of building around a QB on a rookie contract can't be ignored

Even if Fields doesn't bring back a third-round pick when traded—FOX Sports' Carmen Vitali claims that would be the maximum return for him—his departure would keep the Bears from needing to save for or devote their $60+ million in 2024 cap space to his contract.

If you were Chicago general manager Ryan Poles, would you rather have:

Fields, top WR prospect Marvin Harrison Jr., and one of the 2024 draft class' top left tackle prospects (Penn State's Ola Fashanu or Notre Dame's Joe Alt) with another future draft pick but limited financial flexibility moving forward?

Or:

Caleb Williams/Drake Maye, one of the aforementioned tackles, an additional top-100 pick from dealing Fields, multiple impact free agents this cycle, and the potential to add more in future seasons because your new franchise quarterback is on his rookie deal for four more years?

If you don't have Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, or Josh Allen (among others), the next best thing you can have is a quarterback on his rookie deal. You build a cocoon of talent around him, allow his gestation to occur without the burden of carrying the team and let him propel you to new heights once it's complete, a la Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Prior to Burrow's ascension, the Bengals had five playoff wins and reached the conference title game just twice (1981 & 1988) in the Super Bowl era. Cincinnati doubled both amounts by the conclusion of Joe Scheisty's third season in orange and black.

The Bears, a much more prestigious franchise throughout the course of NFL history, have only six playoff victories and one Super Bowl appearance (2006) since their epic Super Bowl triumph in 1985, nearly 40 years ago.

No one disputes that Chicago's former front office and current offensive staff have put Fields between a rock and a hard place. But it isn't Poles' responsibility to cry over spilled milk, even if he shares the blame for its spillage. His job is to bring the Bears back to prominence. And the best way for the Monsters of the Midway to return to their heyday is by turning the page on Fields.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.