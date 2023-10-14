Highlights The year 2023 has seen the retirement of many talented and celebrated football players, marking the end of an era for football fans.

These retiring players have left a legacy, not only for their achievements on the field but also for their personalities and contributions to the sport.

The top 10 retired players of 2023 have been ranked based on their careers, with each player leaving behind their own unique memories and records.

The year 2023 will go down as the end of an era for a certain generation of football fans with many stars of the past two decades hanging up their boots for a final time. There are players to have won World Cups, Champions Leagues and domestic titles among the list of talented players to have retired this year.

Supporters that have grown up with some of these names being among the top players in the world will feel a burst of nostalgia and sadness that they will never grace a football pitch in a professional setting again. The talent of these players is matched by massive personalities with some set to be remembered fondly for decades to come.

We have taken a look at the top 10 players to have retired from football in 2023 so far, and ranked them in order from worst to best based on their careers.

10 Lucas Leiva

Best known for his time at Liverpool, the Brazilian midfielder's decision to hang up his boots was taken out of his hands earlier in the year as a cardiac alteration had been found towards the end of 2022. It was in the best interest of his health that he retired from the sport he has been a part of for 18 years at senior level.

Lucas spent a decade at Anfield after joining from Gremio and despite a rocky start to life in England, he grew into a reliable defensive midfielder and even impressed as a centre-back towards the end of his time at the club under Jurgen Klopp. After dropping down the pecking order under the German, Lucas decided it was time to move on, and he spent five years at Lazio in Serie A before retiring at boyhood club Gremio.

9 Joaquin

It is quite remarkable that the Spaniard achieved a career that spanned more than two decades of top flight football before announcing his retirement ahead of the end of the 2022/23 season at the age of 41. Very few players continue playing into their 40s even after dropping down divisions, but Joaquin started in La Liga with Real Betis and wrapped up his career with the very same club in the same league.

A brief stint in Italy with Fiorentina from 2013 to 2015 was his only venture outside of Spain, where he had stints with Valencia and Malaga in between his time with Real Betis. With three Copa del Rey trophies in his cabinet, the winger was able to end his career with plenty of fond memories to look back on.

8 Theo Walcott

In a similar fashion to Joaquin, the former England international finished his career with the same team his journey began with. Wrapping his career up after the disappointment of suffering relegation with Southampton, he has now gone into the world of punditry after signing a deal with Sky Sports for the 2023/24 season.

Walcott signed for Arsenal in 2006 as a 17-year-old and went on to play more than 300 games for the Gunners while winning three FA Cups in that period. The now 34-year-old confirmed his decision to hang up his boots on Gary Neville's 'The Overlap' show as he said: “I’m officially going to be hanging up my boots. It’s very scary, I can’t lie.”

7 Emmanuel Adebayor

Always a controversial figure during his long spell in the Premier League, the Togolese forward came ever so close to reaching 100 goals in the English top flight as found the net 97 times in 241 appearances. Those games came for a number of clubs including fierce North London rivals - Tottenham and Arsenal - each of which he scored for in the North London derby.

He will always be fondly remembered for his move from Arsenal to Manchester City as he went on to score against his former club and proceeded to run the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of his former fans. Adebayor's career didn't end with many trophies in the cabinet, but a loan spell at Real Madrid confirms his place as an almost underrated player now when fans look back.

6 Mesut Ozil

Ozil is the first man on the list to have tasted significant success on the international stage as the German contributed to the 2014 World Cup win. At the time, he was a star figure at the Emirates after joining Arsenal from Real Madrid only 12 months prior. The former La Liga winner spent the best years of his career in England as he went on to win four FA Cups but fell short of winning the Premier League, unfortunately.

His career went out with somewhat of a whimper in North London despite the incredible vision and passing ability the Germany international had displayed throughout his time with the Gunners. A fallout with Mikel Arteta resulted in his departure from the club before he embarked on two seasons in Turkey and ultimately retired in 2023.

5 Cesc Fabregas

Many fans will remember Fabregas breaking through the youth ranks at Arsenal to establish himself as a first-team regular and even ended up being named as the captain of the club in 2008 at the age of only 21. The Spaniard was a revelation under Arsene Wenger and his dazzling midfield performances earned him a big move back to boyhood club, Barcelona in 2011.

Fabregas has won almost every trophy in sight through his career after winning the World Cup and European Championships with Spain, as well as lifting league titles with Barcelona and Chelsea. His first season back in England saw him form a brilliant partnership with Diego Costa that fired Chelsea to the Premier League title. He cut a two-year contract with Como in Serie B short in the summer of 2023 when he revealed he would be retiring.

4 Gianluigi Buffon

Buffon is perhaps the most iconic goalkeeper of all-time with the Italian shot-stopper being a Juventus legend that played for the club for 19 years across two different spells. His initial move from Parma to the Turin side being for a world record fee for a goalkeeper at the time shows exactly the quality he was believed to have.

His career in the game went on to prove those thoughts to be accurate as he formed part of a very dominant Juventus team for the majority of his stay with the Old Lady. The biggest achievements of his career are the 10 Serie A titles he won along with the 2006 World Cup success with Italy, as his side won a penalty shootout against France. Buffon finally hung up his gloves at the age of 45 in the summer.

3 Eden Hazard

Things unfortunately never really worked out for Hazard at Real Madrid, certainly not in the way he had hoped as the Belgian only managed seven goals in 76 appearances for Los Blancos. Injuries and fitness concerns plagued his four years in Spain, but the career he had before that speaks volumes about the player he was at his best.

Hazard dazzled fans with his incredible dribbling ability at a very young age playing in France with almost the whole of Europe chasing his signature in 2012. Chelsea were the team to win that race and the winger went on to be worth evry single penny of the transfer fee paid. Premier League defences couldn't cope with his ability to carry the ball and beat a man over his seven years in England. Adding end product to his game saw Hazard help his side to two league titles and two Europa League trophies while scoring over 100 goals in the process.

2 Gareth Bale

Bale represents a strange case of a player with one of the most decorated trophy cabinets in recent memory not appearing to be appreciated by the club he achieved all this success with. Five Champions League trophies is an incredible feat by anyone's standards and Bale was the standout performer in more than one of the finals in that very tournament. His time in Madrid was an extremely successful time for the Welshman, but he never seemed to feel the love of his managers and the media in Spain.

The time spent with his national side appeared to bring Bale more joy, and he incredibly helped Wales reach the semi-final of the 2016 Euro's tournament. Even at Tottenham, the winger was adored by the fans due to his emergence as a world-class attacking force after struggling to make an impression at left-back. His retirement at the young age of 34 didn't come as a surprise to many as Bale's passion for the sport sadly looked to fade.

1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Only the third player on the list to have played into his 40s, many thought the Swedish attacker would continue playing forever. Multiple injuries in recent years with AC Milan have been the end of the incredible story that was Ibrahimovic's career. The 42-year-old played for the top teams in several different countries including Manchester United, Barcelona, Ajax and Juventus which goes to show the longevity he had at an elite level.

496 goals from 827 games across his career represents a goal record better than a goal every two games. To keep up such a statistic over the course of a 24-year career is extraordinary by anyone's standards. If the man himself was asked to rank this list, he would have himself right at the top as well, and it is very hard to argue with all the league titles he won, with the only blemish on his record perhaps being the lack of a Champions League trophy.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Career Statistics (via Transfermarkt)