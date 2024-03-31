Highlights Versatility is key in modern football tactics, with certain defenders excelling in multiple roles to showcase their skills.

Top managers like Guardiola and Arteta are reshaping traditional positions, utilising centre-backs as full-backs for defensive stability.

English players like John Stones, Joe Gomez, Ezri Konsa and Ben White are thriving in dual roles, proving their worth with impressive form.

The world of football tactics is full of innovation. From formations to throw-ins, every aspect of the game is analysed and adapted ahead of every elite match these days.

In recent years, we've seen inverted full-backs become very popular. For example, in another era, Oleksandr Zinchenko would have been a Premier League midfielder, and yet at both Arsenal and Manchester City, he has been asked to play at left-back – using his technical ability and footballing IQ to get on the ball and dictate play and compress space from central positions.

His ability to flourish in that unique role has been thanks to the coaching of Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta. Those two managers have also adapted their defences in another way more recently.

Indeed, both have chosen at times to play centre-backs at full-backs. This affords more defensive stability out wide, which makes sense when you consider how much emphasis is put on wingers, such as Mohamed Salah, to be the focal point of the attack.

With that being the case, GIVEMESPORT has ranked the 12 best players who are currently the most adept at playing as both centre-back and at ful-back in world football right now.

Ranking factors

Form this season

Form last season

Importance to their team

Career achievements

To make the list, defenders need to have played at least one game at full-back and centre-back this season.

The best centre-backs who also play at full-back Players Club Career games at centre-back Career games at full-back John Stones Manchester City 280 65 Ben White Arsenal 207 89 Manuel Akanji Manchester City 311 30 Nathan Ake Manchester City 224 73 Ronald Araujo Barcelona 195 23 Jules Kounde Barcelona 231 47 David Alaba Real Madrid 205 261 Benjamin Pavard Inter Milan 134 151 Joe Gomez Liverpool 114 118 Jakub Kiwior Arenal 108 27 Josko Gvardiol Manchester City 118 56 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 240 48

12 Ezri Konsa

Aston Villa

Ezri Konsa built his reputation in the English top-flight as a centre-back but a move to right-back this season at Aston Villa has given him the perfect platform to show off his full set of skills. In fact, he made his England debut as a full-back and his versatility could help him land a spot on the plane to Germany this summer.

Now 26 and a key member of Unai Emery's team, Konsa has been extremely reliable this term. Indeed, despite having to play multiple roles, he is still the best-rated defender in the entire Villa squad (per WhoScored).

11 Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City

It might seem harsh to rank a £77.6m defender 11th on this list but the truth is Josko Gvardiol has not had a great debut season in England so far. 20 of his first 29 appearances for Man City have come at left-back and that may explain his slow start to life at the Etihad.

In his final season at RB Leipzig, the Croatian played all 41 of his games at centre-back but Guardiola obviously has a vision for Gvardiol in mind – hence his altered role. The Spaniard has had so much success with this sort of tinkering it would be unwise to suggest this plan won't eventually pay off.

10 Jakub Kiwior

Arsenal

Jakub Kiwior arrived at Arsenal last winter and appeared to be a signing to help provide cover at centre-back. And while he did play that role at times – eventually stepping in for Rob Holding after the Englishman had failed to deliver in place of the injured William Saliba late last season – the Poland international is now flourishing as a left-back.

It's too early for Kiwior to rank any higher on this list just yet, but with 15 appearances on the left-hand-side of Arteta's backline to his name this term, the 24-year-old is growing in confidence week on week. In his last eight Premier League starts for the club, the Gunners have won every game – conceding just four times – with Kiwior picking up one goal, three assists and four clean sheets.

9 Joe Gomez

Liverpool

Injury issues have always been a problem for Joe Gomez – who once was touted as one of the most exciting young centre-backs in the world – but he's been able to stay fit this season, when others haven't, affording him the chance to excel in a variety of roles under Jurgen Klopp.

Playing 19 times at right-back (including in the League Cup final) and 15 times at left-back, plus five more times in the heart of defence – and even twice in midfield – the 26-year-old has had a fine season. His form even saw him return to the England squad for the first time since 2020 (playing at left-back vs Brazil).

8 Benjamin Pavard

Inter Milan

While Benjamin Pavard has played just once at right-back while at Inter Milan this season, he's more than used to playing on the flanks too. After all, he started six games in that position for his country as France won the 2018 World Cup.

Predominantly operating as a centre-back this season, the 28-year-old has yet to lose in Serie A this term with 17 outings under his belt. A league title looks all but certain, add that to his Champions League and Bundesliga triumphs, and it's fair to say Pavard is one of the most successful footballers in the game when it comes to playing at either full-back or centre-back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 2020, Pavard completed a historic sextuple by winning the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, Champions League, DFL-Supercup, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

7 David Alaba

Bayern Munich

David Alaba proved himself as both a world-class central midfielder and left-back during his time with Bayern Munich but has evolved into a centre-back during his time at Real Madrid. He's played just once at left-back this term, showing how Carlo Ancelloti prefers to have his ball-playing skills in a more central position.

Now aged 31, the Austrian unfortunately picked up an ACL injury in December and hasn't played since. For that reason, he doesn't feature any higher on these current rankings. In his pomp, however, he would arguably be the best at this role in the world.

6 Jules Kounde

Barcelona

Jules Kounde has split his game time at Barcelona pretty evenly this season, playing 20 times at centre-back and 18 times at right-back. It was a similar story last season (21 and 19) as he helped his team win La Liga, as they conceded just 15 league goals in total.

Now 25, the Frenchman has proven himself to be among the elite when it comes to versatile defenders in recent years. Expect him to start at full-back this summer for France at Eruo 2024.

5 Ronald Araujo

Barcelona

Like Kounde, Ronald Araujo was vital for Barcelona as they won La Liga last term with an extremely tight defence. And like Kounde, the 25-year-old can also operate down the middle or on the flanks.

The rugged defender has played just 6 times at right-back this term, with his other 25 outings for Barca all coming as a centre-half. To give you an idea of how important he is to his side, Xavi threatened to quit if Araujo was sold to Bayern Munich last winter.

4 Nathan Ake

Manchester City

It's pretty hard to split Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji but seeing as the former has played fewer minutes this term – and has a slightly lower averaged WhoScored rating (6.77 to 6.79) – the Dutchman ranks fourth.

Ake took a number of years to settle at Manchester City but eventually proved himself to be best-suited at full-back. In fact, he was so reliable as a left-back, Guardiola has since all but stopped playing with an attacking inverted player in that role, preferring instead to call upon the solidity of the former Bournemouth man.

3 Manuel Akanji

Manchester City

Manuel Akanji arrived from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022, just like Erling Haaland. That transfer, however, was met with half as much fanfare. And yet, the Swiss defender was a pivotal cog in City's treble-winning team.

Playing 40 games down the middle, and three times each at left and right-back, the 28-year-old proved to be a steady hand whenever called upon in his debut campaign. He's maintained that reliability in his second season with the club and perhaps deserves more recognition for his consistency in England.

2 Ben White

Arsenal

When Ben White joined Arsenal for a fee of around £50m, eyebrows were raised. Since then, though, the Englishman has proven himself to be worth every penny – world-class not only as a centre-back but also as a right-back.

He's developed an elite partnership with Bukayo Saka, and now looks just as comfortable over-lapping as he does inverting to get on the ball in more central areas. His versatility would make him perfect for Gareth Southgate's England squad, but that relationship doesn't look like it will be prepared before Euro 2024.

1 John Stones

Manchester City

John Stones' versatility may well be the reason Man City were finally able to win their first Champions League title last season. After all, the Englishman played down the middle, at right-back and as a centre-mid throughout the tournament.

With incredible technical ability, spatial awareness and football intelligence, Stones has almost transcended the need to have a position. Instead, Guardiola relies upon him to just fill the spaces, on and off the ball, whenever needed. Operating in such a way, the 29-year-old has proven himself to be the best versatile defender in the world right now.

