Highlights Dana White's Contender Series showcases up-and-coming fighters eager to win UFC contracts, with 30% of the current roster from the show.

Some fighters from the Contender Series have gone on to become UFC world champions, as it proves to be a useful feeder-league for the big show.

Keep scrolling for a top-10 list of the best fighters to have been promoted from the Contender Series to the UFC.

On Tuesday, August 13, one of the best and most entertaining shows on TV resumed for its ninth series.

Dana White’s Contender Series was created in 2017 as almost an audition process for mainly young up-and-coming fighters on MMA’s regional scenes to showcase themselves in an attempt to secure UFC contracts. In the eight US series as well as one Brazilian series, the Contender Series has seen over 200 fighters given contracts and now, according to UFC president Dana White, 30% of the current UFC roster is made up of fighters who have come through the Contender Series.

Not only has the Contender Series seen some of the most entertaining fighters in the UFC given contracts, the show has also seen fighters come through who have actually gone on to become UFC world champions. Today, GIVEMESPORT will be ranking the top 10 best fighters to have come through Dana White’s Contender Series.

The fighters will be ranked on the following ranking factors:

UFC success

Potential

Popularity

10 10. Johnny Walker

The Brazilian is one of the most entertaining fighters on the UFC roster

Coming in at number 10 is 2018 Season Brazil contract winner, Johnny Walker. Despite Walker now being on a slight decline coming off two pretty brutal KO losses, there is no doubting his fighting talent and in fact, upon his arrival into the UFC following his contract win on the Contender Series, the Brazilian was being considered as a legitimate threat to Jon Jones’ UFC light heavyweight title.

Despite his incredibly long, 6’5 frame, Walker is one of the most dynamic, flashy and entertaining fighters the UFC’s light heavyweight division has ever seen and while that style has at times hindered him throughout his UFC run, it has also secured him big wins against some of the division’s best fighters such as Ryan Spann, Anthony Smith and the man who is competing for the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 307 against Alex Pereira, Khalil Rountree.

9 9. Ikram Aliskerov

Just three fights into his UFC career, Aliskerov found himself in a main event fight against former middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker

Coming in at number nine on the list of best Contender Series contract winners is a man who is considered a future UFC middleweight champion, Ikram Aliskerov. It is clear to see just how highly the UFC rate the Russian, Aliskerov, as in just his third UFC fight he was fast-tracked to a huge main event fight against the former UFC middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker, in the main event of the UFC’s first ever event in Saudi Arabia.

Aliskerov replaced Khamzat Chimaev at UFC Saudi Arabia and despite being knocked out in under two minutes, his stock and star power only rose following this fight as competing in a UFC main event fight is a huge achievement.

Aliskerov, 31, is a former combat sambo world champion and his success in that sport has translated into MMA just as it did for the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. Despite losing to Whittaker in the biggest fight of his career to date, it is clear to see that Aliskerov still has a tonne of potential and the UFC has huge plans for him to potentially become a future champion in the middleweight division.

Aliskerov achieved his UFC contract in season six of the Contender Series in 2022.

8 8. Carlos Ulberg

Ulberg is currently the No.10 ranked UFC light heavyweight contender

Taking the number eight spot on this list is the No.10 ranked UFC light heavyweight contender, Carlos Ulberg. The New Zealander, Ulberg, was awarded his UFC contract in season 4 of the Contender Series back in 2020 following a dominant first round KO win over Bruno Oliveira.

Despite taking a pretty poor loss in his UFC debut, since then, Ulberg has put together a brilliant six-fight winning streak with five of those wins coming via finish. Ulberg’s most recent win over Alonzo Menifield which came in just 12 seconds really solidified himself as a threat in the UFC’s 205lb division and managed to land himself a spot on one of the biggest cards of the year, UFC 303, which was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka. Unfortunately for Ulberg, an injury forced him to withdraw from the bout at UFC 303 which potentially cost him a future shot at the title.

Given the fact there are not that many high level contenders in the light heavyweight division, with the power and striking ability which Ulberg possesses, it is very realistic for him to become the champion of the division one day.

7 7. Geoff Neal

Neal is one of the best entertaining fighters in the welterweight division and is ranked inside the top 10

Coming in at number seven is welterweight contender, Geoff Neal. Neal, who actually holds a win over the current UFC welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad, is one of the most entertaining fighters in the welterweight division and has had very competitive fights with some of the division’s best fighters.

Neal, 33, has impressive wins on his record over some of welterweight’s best such as Muhammad and Vicente Luque, whilst he has also had very competitive fights against the likes of Stephen Thompson and two men who are considered as future champion, Ian Garry and Shavkat Rakhmonov. Neal has the nickname, ‘Handz of Steel’ for a reason as he has sensational power in his hands and is a supremely talented striker.

Neal was the fifth ever contract winner on Dana White’s Contender Series, winning his contract on episode three in the show’s very first series. Neal won his contract off the back of a dominant first round TKO victory over Chase Waldon.

6 6. Jailton Almeida

Almeida is currently ranked No.6 in the UFC’s heavyweight division

Coming in at number six is Brazilian heavyweight powerhouse, Jailton Almeida. Almeida, 33, was a contract winner in the fifth season of the Contender Series on the third episode following a dominant submission victory in the second round.

Prior to taking a loss in the biggest fight of his career against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 299, the Brazilian was the holder of the longest win streak in the heavyweight division among active heavyweights, with some of those wins coming over UFC veterans such as Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Derrick Lewis.

Despite being TKO’d by Blaydes, Almeida quickly got back on track with a dominant first round submission victory over Alexander Romanov back in June. Almeida is currently ranked No.6 in the UFC heavyweight division and is considered as the new breed of heavyweights along with Tom Aspinall due to their well roundedness in the grappling as well as striking. Almeida, like Aspinall, is very highly rated and is considered a potential future champion in the UFC’s toughest division.

5 5. Bo Nickal

Nickal made the move to MMA in 2022 following an extremely successful wrestling career

Despite being by far the most inexperienced fighter on this whole list, Bo Nickal is arguably the fighter with the most potential.

Nickal competed on the Contender Series twice in as many months during season six in 2022 and was victorious in both bouts via first round submission with a combined total fight time of one minute and 54 seconds. Since being awarded a UFC contract, Nickal is 3-0 in the UFC and now has a professional MMA record of 6-0.

Following a wrestling career where he was arguably the best in the world, Nickal made the move to MMA and it is clear to see that his skills in the wrestling department will absolutely catapult him through the ranks at middleweight, as it already is doing. For Nickal to be just six fights into his professional MMA career and hold a win over a fighter as experienced and seasoned as Cody Brundage, it just shows how far he can go in the UFC and he has a very good chance of dominating the middleweight division for years to come.

Related Bo Nickal Claims He Would ‘Rag Doll’ Khamzat Chimaev Rising UFC middleweight star Bo Nickal has claimed that he would 'rag doll' Khamzat Chimaev if that fight were to be made.

4 4. Brendan Allen

Allen is currently on a seven-fight win streak in the UFC middleweight division

Coming in at number four on the list of best fighters to have come from Dana White’s Contender Series is No.7 ranked UFC middleweight contender, Brendan Allen. The 28-year-old, Allen, was awarded his UFC contract on episode four of season three of the Contender Series following an impressive first round submission victory over Aaron Jeffrey.

In terms of main event bouts, Allen is one of the most successful fighters to have come out of the Contender Series as he regularly gets given main event fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Allen, so far in UFC career has competed in three main event fights and has been successful in all of them.

Following his most recent victory over Chris Curtis, Allen moved up to number seven in the UFC’s middleweight rankings and now finds himself booked in a huge fight against Nassourdine Imavov later this year at UFC Paris in a fight which if he wins, he could find himself on the cusp of a title shot against the winner of the rematch between champion Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland. At just 28 years old with so much experience, Allen has potential to be a future champion.

3 3. Jack Della Maddalena

The Australian, Della Maddalena is one of the best welterweights on the planet

Coming in at number three on this list is all-action fan favorite, Jack Della Maddalena. The Australian, Della Maddalena won his UFC contract on season five of the Contender Series on the exact same episode as Jailton Almeida, he was awarded his contract following an excellent performance against Ange Loosa.

Since his arrival in the UFC, Della Maddalena has proven to be one of the most active fighters in the promotion, competing in seven fights in just the last two and a half years. The Australian’s activity combined with his tenacious, entertaining fighting style has quickly made him a fan favourite in the UFC and has catapulted him up the rankings in arguably the UFC’s most skilled weight class, he is currently ranked #5 in the division.

Now holding a prominent position in the UFC’s welterweight division, Della Maddalena could soon find himself fighting for the title as the top of the welterweight division is pretty wide open right now with no clear number one contender for Belal Muhammad’s title.

2 2. Jamahal Hill

Hill is one of just two champions to have come through Dana White’s Contender Series

Taking the number two spot on this list is the first fighter in Contender Series history who went on to win a UFC world title, Jamahal Hill. Hill, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, secured himself a UFC contract on episode five of the show’s third season following an explosive TKO victory over Alexander Poppeck.

Hill is not only a former UFC light heavyweight champion, but he also managed to main event the biggest card in UFC history, UFC 300, against Alex Pereira earlier this year. Despite being unsuccessful in his attempt to reclaim the light heavyweight title, for a fighter from the Contender Series to go on to main event in the biggest card in UFC history, it is an incredible achievement and just shows that the show itself has been nothing but a huge success.

Hill won the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 283 in an incredible fight against veteran Glover Teixeira but he was unfortunately forced to vacate the title just months later due to an achilles injury.

1 1. Sean O'Malley

O’Malley is the current UFC bantamweight champion

There is only one fighter who could top this list, and it is the current UFC bantamweight champion, ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley. O’Malley is not only an active UFC champion but he is also arguably the biggest star the UFC currently have along with Alex Pereira.

O’Malley went viral following his sensational KO victory over Alfred Khashakyan in season one of the Contender Series due to Snoop Dogg’s incredible commentary of the KO.

This video going viral made O’Malley an overnight sensation in the UFC and set him up to go on to do the things he is doing today. ‘Suga’ is just the second fighter in the show’s history to go on to become a UFC champion. O’Malley became UFC bantamweight champion last year at UFC 292 where he brilliantly knocked out Aljamain Sterling. Since then, O’Malley has managed one successful defence of his title, avenging a loss to Marlon Vera. ‘Suga’ is scheduled to make the second defence of his title in one of the biggest events in company history, next month at UFC Noche at the incredible Las Vegas Sphere.

The UFC have really backed O’Malley’s star power since becoming champion and the 29-year-old’s popularity is unmatched compared to other fighters who have come through the Contender Series.