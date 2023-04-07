Ex-Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has named the three toughest centre-backs he played against over his career.

The forward was a handful for defenders during his time at Aston Villa, scoring 86 goals across his 13 years as a player.

Over the years, he came up against elite players, with Chelsea’s former owner Roman Abramovich spending big money to bring in some of the best in the world, while Man United had the likes of Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand to choose from in defence.

And now, Agbonlahor has told talkSPORT who the toughest of the lot were.

Jamie Carragher, Ledley King, and Giorgio Chiellini honourable mentions

The footballer-turned-pundit gave shout-outs to three other defenders that he faced, all of whom were not quite as good as the top three.

Former Tottenham defender King, who made 281 appearances in an injury-plagued career, was hailed as an excellent defender.

“Quick, strong, aggressive, left foot was very good,” the talkSPORT pundit said. “These sorts of defenders are hard to play against.”

LONDON - DECEMBER 15: Ledley King of Tottenham Hotspur tries to tackle Thierry Henry of Arsenal during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane, London on December 15, 2002. (Photo by Ben Radford/Getty Images)

He also pointed out that while Carragher did not have the pace of the others, his excellent positioning made up for that.

“Yeah he was a very good defender Jamie Carragher, and he will say he wasn’t in the levels of the elite, but look at the career he had,” Agbonlahor said.

And while he did not play Chiellini on a yearly basis, the striker came up against the Italian while playing for the England under-21s.

“He was very technical and clever,” he said. “If you was going to make the run in down the channel, he would already be running before the ball was played.”

3. Vincent Kompany

For Agbonlahor, there are not many who come close to Man City’s former captain Kompany.

The Belgian international was an integral part of the team for years, joining in 2008 and going on to win four Premier League titles under different managers.

“He was more aggressive than you, cleverer than you, he had everything,” Agbonlahor said.

“The ball comes, and you’re jumping for a header, it sounds like a lion is coming behind you when you’re jumping for a header.

“He’d be going, ‘aaah’, when you headed the ball, he was dirty, horrible, aggressive, taking everyone, he’s definitely up there with the top three, easily.

“Horrible, horrible, horrible defender, the sort of defender that you’re nervous to play against, you were like, ‘how am I going to get past this guy?”

2. John Terry

“Captain, leader, legend.” Ask any Chelsea fan who they think the best centre-back ever is and they will probably say Terry.

And with good reason to. During his 18-year career at Stamford Bridge, the Englishman won five Premier League trophies, five FA Cups and a Champions League as well.

Terry also scored 41 league goals during his career, with the defender a big threat from set pieces, and his defensive intelligence and technical ability is highlighted by Agbonlahor.

“You couldn’t really get past JT, he was clever. If you was going to run the channel, he was already gone,” he said.

“He knew when to come short with you, he knew when to be a bit dirty.

“But just a top defender, very good on the ball as well.

“You didn’t know what foot of his was stronger, he could play both right and left.

“He was probably the best technical player at Aston Villa when he joined in 2017.

“Honestly, he could do kick-ups with tennis balls – he was just so technical.”

1. Rio Ferdinand

But the best Agbonlahor came up against was United defender Ferdinand.

The six-time Premier League champion is described as being a complete defender and just pips Terry to top-spot because of his speed.

“Rio Ferdinand was very tough, because he was quick as well, clever defender, very tough to play against,” Agbonlahor said.

“I think for me Rio Ferdinand, between him and JT there’s not much to choose out it.

“He could be joint-first to be honest, because both of them had the length of their careers at the top.

“You talk about John Terry and Rio Ferdinand for like 12, 15, 16, years, Rio Ferdinand probably a little bit more because of the pace.

“The pace he had was a nightmare for attackers.”