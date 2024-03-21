Highlights English stars like Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka are soon to be joined by some rising stars from the nation's talent pool.

The best under-21 England players include men from Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and other Premier League clubs.

Kobbie Mainoo stands out as an exciting name, with an impressive career with the Three Lions looking likely.

English football has produced some incredible footballers over the years. From the likes of Bobby Moore and Bobby Charlton, who helped deliver the 1966 World Cup, to the Golden Generation of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney, and co.

As things stand, the current crop have some very special names too, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka immediately spring to mind. Before long, this modern era will be boosted by a few more shining lights.

Jude Bellingham, for instance, has already established himself as a key man in Gareth Southgate's team. While breakout Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo looks destined for a notable career with the Three Lions too.

This leads to a key question: Who are the best under-21 England players right now? GIVEMESPORT has decided to make a definitive list of the best young talents in the country right now. Check out the rankings below.

Ranking factors

Senior club appearances

Senior England appearances

Transfer value

Importance to their team

European competitions appearances

Potential shown in career so far

This list includes players who are 21 and younger at the time of writing (21/03/24).

15 Adam Wharton (20)

Crystal Palace

Premier League fans are only just starting to get a glimpse of what Adam Wharton is all about but seeing as he's made the move from the Championship to Crystal Palace – following in the footsteps of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise – he should be one to keep an eye on.

After impressing with Blackburn Rovers, the Eagles swept and snapped up the young central midfielder in a deal which could be worth up to £22m. He has immediately claimed a spot in the team, featuring in every league game since that January move.

Adam Wharton Club(s) Crystal Palace, Blackburn Rovers Senior Appearances 57 England Appearances (highest level played at) 2 (U20) Transfer Value £17.07m

14 James Trafford (21)

Burnley

James Trafford earned a reputation as one of the best young goalkeepers in the country after an impressive loan spell at Bolton Wanderers, followed up with a stunning set of displays for England at the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. Across the six matches at the tournament, he didn't concede a single goal and even saved a stoppage-time penalty and the rebound in the final against Spain.

Following his summer triumph, Trafford sealed a £15m move to fee Burnley from Manchester City. It's been a difficult time for him since then, however, with only Sheffield United's Wes Foderingham conceding more goals (63) than the 62 Premier League strikes the young Englishman has let in – although a lot of that can be blamed upon the poor defence in front of him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Behind Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale, Trafford is the third-most expensive British goalkeeper in history.

James Trafford Club(s) Burnley, Manchester City, Bolton Wanderers (loan) Accrington Stanley (loan), Senior Appearances 113 England Appearances (highest level played at) 16 (U21) Transfer Value £15.36m

13 Lewis Miley (17)

Newcastle United

Often a young player needs to be in the right place at the right time to break into the senior team and this has very much been the case for Lewis Miley. Still only 17, the young midfielder has already starred in some vital games for Newcastle – including Champions League ties against Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

As talented as he is, Miley may not have gotten his chance had Sandro Tonali not been hit with a 10-month ban at the start of the season for betting. Even so, the teenager has taken it with both hands and looks set to be a star man at the Magpies for many years to come.

Lewis Miley Club(s) Newcastle United Senior Appearances 27 England Appearances (highest level played at) 2 (U19) Transfer Value £18.75m

12 Lewis Hall (19)

Newcastle United

Another young Newcastle starlet, Lewis Hall is still technically a Chelsea player but looks all but certain to complete a permanent move to the north in the summer, thanks to the £35m obligation to buy clause in his deal. Many at Stamford Bridge weren't happy to see the talented left-back leave and it's easy to understand why.

Although he's been used sparingly by Eddie Howe so far, with just 12 outings, he really caught the eye last term. Across nine league appearances with the Blues, Hall managed an average SofaScore rating of 7.03. This included back-to-back 7.6 and 7.7 scores against Manchester City and then Manchester United. He's had to be patient this term but his potential is undoubted.

Lewis Hall Club(s) Newcastle United (loan), Chelsea Senior Appearances 24 England Appearances (highest level played at) 1 (U21) Transfer Value £15.36m

11 Alex Scott (20)

Bournemouth

Alex Scott is enjoying his debut Premier League season after signing for Bournemouth in the summer for around £25m. Injury has prevented him from showing his absolute best for the Cherries so far, but his stunning solo assist against Fulham served as a reminder of his exciting ability.

Last season in the Championship with Bristol City, the Guernsey-born youngster really caught the eye and it feels as though he could really blossom under Andoni Iraola – although we might not see the best of him in Bournemouth for a little while longer yet as he adjusts to his new settings.

Alex Scott Club(s) Bournemouth, Bristol City Senior Appearances 110 England Appearances (highest level played at) 9 (U20) Transfer Value £17.07m

10 Jarrad Branthwaite (21)

Everton

The latest youngster to get called up into Southgate's senior side, Jarrad Branthwaite has left many impressed with his solid displays at the back for Everton this term. Despite being so far down the table, the Toffees have conceded the fourth-fewest goals in the Premier League and a lot of that has been thanks to the 21-year-old's efforts.

Only James Tarkowski has made more interceptions, blocks and clearances per game under Sean Dyche this season. A loan to PSV last season, where he came up against Arsenal and Sevilla in the Europa League, looks to have done Branthwaite a world of good.

Adam Wharton Club(s) Everton, Carlisle United, PSV (loan), Blackburn Rovers (loan) Senior Appearances 104 England Appearances (highest level played at) 6 (U21) Transfer Value £25.63m

9 Carney Chukwuemeka (20)

Chelsea

Aston Villa clearly thought very highly of Carney Chukwuemeka as they handed him a Premier League debut when he was still only 17. Chelsea were obviously aware of his talents too as they convinced him to head to west London in the summer of 2022.

Unfortunately, fitness issues have slowed his momentum with the Blues so far but his quality has shone through in flashes and glimpses. It appears he has the trust of Mauricio Pochettino too, starting the first two Premier League games of the season (scoring in one) before getting injured. If he can keep himself healthy, Chukwuemeka could be a vital cog in the Samtford Vridge machine for years to come.

Carney Chukwuemeka Club(s) Chelsea, Aston Villa Senior Appearances 40 England Appearances (highest level played at) 7 (U20) Transfer Value £12.8m

8 Tino Livramento (21)

Newcastle United

The second Newcastle United fullback who came up through the Chelsea academy, Tino Livramento took a slightly different route to the Magpies than Hall. Indeed, the young fullback spent a few seasons at Southampton before moving to the North East.

After impressing with the Saints in his debut campaign, an ACL injury kept him sidelined for about a year but this wasn't enough to put off Newcastle, who picked him up in the summer of 2023. Still only 21, it looks as though he is destined to take over from Keiran Trippier as St James' Park's next star right-back.

Tino Livramento Club(s) Newcastle United, Southampton, Chelsea Senior Appearances 64 England Appearances (highest level played at) 9 (U21) Transfer Value £29.91m

7 Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (19)

Borussia Dortmund

For those who don't pay attention to football outside of the Premier League, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens might not be a familiar name but he appears to be the next exciting young talent emerging in Germany. Following the same path as Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham, the winger left England for Borussia Dortmund and has already seen plenty of first-team action.

Despite being 19 still, he is approaching 50 appearances for the Bundesliga club. And with two goal contributions in four Champions League outings this term, Bynoe-Gittens has already delivered on one of the biggest stages of all.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens Club(s) Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City Senior Appearances 47 England Appearances (highest level played at) 5 (U21) Transfer Value £23.92m

6 Levi Colwill (21)

Chelsea

Under Todd Boehly, the Chelsea project appears to have involved spending an awful lot of money on some of the best youngsters in the game. The likes of Moises Caicedo, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Enzo Fernandez have all come in for fees nearing or above £100m. In the case of Levi Colwill, however, the American inherited the English centre-back and has had the good sense to keep him around.

The 21-year-old captained the England U21s to glory last summer and has since made his senior debut for the Three Lions, playing off the bench last October in a 1-0 win over Australia. That he played left-back in that match, and has played that role under Pochettino, goes to show his versatility. Learning alongside the legendary Thiago Silva, Colwill appears destined for big things.

Levi Colwill Club(s) Chelsea, Brighton (loan), Huddersfield Town (loan) Senior Appearances 86 England Appearances (highest level played at) 1 (senior) Transfer Value £42.7m

5 Kobbie Mainoo (18)

Manchester United

It may feel as though Kobbie Mainoo's rise in football has been overnight but those at Manchester United have long-viewed the young midfielder as a potential superstar for the future. Had it not been for an ankle injury suffered while impressing in pre-season, the 18-year-old may well have stolen headlines a lot sooner than he did.

He won February Goal of the Month with his dazzling solo effort against Wolves, and after starring in Man United's thrilling FA Cup win over Liverpool, Southgate had little choice but to promote him to the senior England squad. It's impressive for any 18-year-old to shine so brightly in the English top flight, but to do it with such calm in this chaotic Erik ten Hag squad suggests Mainoo is a special player.

Kobbie Mainoo Club(s) Manchester United Senior Appearances 23 England Appearances (highest level played at) 6 (U19) Transfer Value £29.93m

4 Rico Lewis (19)

Manchester City

There aren't many teenagers who could convince Pep Guardiola (in the middle of a treble-winning season, no less) that they are good enough to become a regular in his team. But Manchester City starlet Rico Lewis isn't like many teenagers.

Now 19 years of age, he featured in 23 games last term, picking up appearances in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, as City marched to glory in all three competitions. In a squad packed full of talent, he's probably not started as many games as he would have hoped this term, which prevents him from ranking any higher – but he is still easily one of England's most exciting teenagers.

Rico Lewis Club(s) Manchester City Senior Appearances 44 England Appearances (highest level played at) 4 (senior) Transfer Value £32.5m

3 Harvey Elliott (20)

Liverpool

Seeing as he made his Premier League debut aged 16 years and 30 days (the youngest-ever at the time, although later beaten by Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri), it feels as though Harvey Elliott has been around forever. And considering some of the youth Jurgen Klopp has called upon at times this season, at 20, the Englishman may well be one of the more senior players around at Anfield.

He's already played over 100 times for the Reds, helping them win the League Cup twice, as well as the Club World Cup. He was also part of the England side to lift the Euro U21 trophy. It's somewhat baffling he's not played for the senior team intentionally yet, but a first call-up is surely on the horizon.

Harvey Elliott Club(s) Liverpool, Fulham, Blackburn Rovers (loan) Senior Appearances 152 England Appearances (highest level played at) 18 (U21) Transfer Value £29.93m

2 Cole Palmer (21)

Chelsea

Had Cole Palmer remained at Man City, it's hard to imagine him ranking so highly on this list but a summer move to Chelsea has catapulted him into the limelight, and rightly so. After all, with 14 goals and two assists for the Blues this season – and a club-high 1.6 key passes per game – he's had an outstanding debut campaign in west London.

Such form has been enough to see the 21-year-old make his England debut in October and he looks like having every chance of being involved at Euro 2024. Despite Chelsea's struggles, he has been the shining light in a bleak season for the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Cole Palmer Club(s) Chelsea, Manchester City Senior Appearances 75 England Appearances (highest level played at) 2 (senior) Transfer Value £47.04m

1 Jude Bellingham (20)

Real Madrid

There was only ever going to be one winner on this list. Not only is Jude Bellingham the best young Englishman in the country, having won the 2023 Kopa Trophy, he is the best U21 footballer in the world, full stop.

Should he lead Real Madrid to glory in La Liga and the Champions League – with 20 Los Blancos goals to his name already – as well as triumph in Germany this summer with England, he would even be a strong contender for the 2024 Ballon d'Or. Bellingham isn't destined for the top, he is already there.

Jude Bellingham Club(s) Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Birmingham City Senior Appearances 207 England Appearances (highest level played at) 27 (senior) Transfer Value £153.94m

All stats taken from Transfermarkt and WhoScored as of 21/03/24 (unless otherwise stated).