Highlights There are a number of extremely talented English teenagers in football right now, and we've named the best of the best.

Rico Lewis, just 19 years old, has broken into Man City's first-team and has already been capped by England.

Lewis Miley, just 17, is a key player for Newcastle United, while Kobbie Mainoo is shining at Man Utd.

There's a classic phrase that gets mentioned a lot, out with the old and in with the new. The term fits perfectly in the football world. With the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo coming to the end of their respective careers, fans will be wondering who the next stars in the sport will be.

Several teenagers are waiting in the wings for their crack at senior action, while there are a fair few who are already making a name for themselves. Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Garnacho and Gavi are some of the best youngsters in the sport at the moment.

Right now, many scouts will already be looking for the next Harry Kane or the next Jordan Pickford. It's fair to say that England has produced many talented youngsters over the years, but who are the best teenagers in the country right now?

Goalkeeper - James Beadle

Current club: Sheffield Wednesday (On loan from Brighton and Hove Albion)

Originally coming up through Charlton Athletic's academy, Beadle was snapped up by Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022. After an impressive stint with Crewe Alexandra in 2023, the young shot-stopper played for Oxford United during the first half of the 2023/24 season before signing for Sheffield Wednesday in January 2024.

The teenager has represented England from the Under-15s to the Under-20s, as well as receiving call-ups to the Three Lions’ Under-21s. There's a reason why he's being fast-tracked to the top, and it's clear that Brighton see Beadle becoming their number one keeper for years to come. Having already excelled for the Owls since his move to Hillsborough, it won't be long before we see the keeper in the Premier League.

Right Back - Rico Lewis

Current club: Manchester City

At 19, to be a regular in Pep Guardiola's stacked Manchester City squad takes some doing. Despite progressing through the ranks as a defender, the Spaniard often allows Lewis to move infield to perform the inverted full-back. The world is the Englishman’s oyster.

After breaking into the first team last season, Lewis is now featuring consistently for Guardiola's giants. His first senior league goal in a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace in December 2023. It's only a matter of time before we see the youngster being named in England's senior side on a regular basis, he's that good. His versatility will end up paying dividends for years to come.

Centre Back - Ashley Phillips

Current club: Plymouth (On loan from Tottenham)

Phillips became one of Ange Postecoglou’s hand-picked summer arrivals for a mere fee of £2 million, per the Daily Mail. The young defender has struggled to break into the first team since joining from Championship side Blackburn Rovers. During his time with the Riversiders, he was handed his first team debut in a Carabao Cup win over Hartlepool United in 2022 – becoming the fourth-youngest player in the club's history at 17 years and 45 days – before going on to feature regularly.

In a bid to secure first team action this season, Phillips was loaned out to side Plymouth Argyle. He made his debut for his new team in a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield in January 2024. With the centre-back getting crucial minutes under his belt, he will be looking to force his way into Tottenham's starting eleven next season.

Centre Back - Alfie Dorrington

Current club: Tottenham

Partnering Phillips in defence is his potential long-term Tottenham team-mate, Alfie Dorrington. The commanding central defender joined the Premier League giants as a 13-year-old, having previously played for Cockfosters FC. While he's yet to make a senior appearance for the north London outfit, Postecoglou has named him on his substitutes bench several times during the 2023/24 campaign.

The centre-back signed a scholarship contract with the Lilywhites in 2021 and was promoted to the U19 and U21 sides before being made captain of the latter. It's only a matter of time before Spurs fans catch a glimpse of Dorrington in action and is another player destined to succeed in the modern game.

Left Back - Lewis Hall

Current club: Newcastle United (On loan from Chelsea)

Hall took a leap of faith by joining Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United over the summer, but we are yet to see it pay off. The promising full back was one of Chelsea’s star performers last season. The Englishman was starting ahead of both Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella, two players who have a lot more experience than the young defender.

Destined to become a stalwart in the senior England set-up in years to come, Hall has an extremely bright future ahead. The versatile player can operate in several positions, including midfield. At the age of 19, the Magpies defender will no doubt be picked up by a top team in the near future given his massive potential.

Central defensive midfielder - Jack Hinshelwood

Current club: Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton has had a real knack for producing many top-quality youngsters over the years, and Jack Hinshelwood is another name in the Seagulls set up to keep an eye on. The versatile midfielder worked his way up the youth ranks, playing for the under-18s and under-21s, before making his Premier League debut in May 2023 against Aston Villa.

With injuries impacting the squad so far this season, the teenager moved from his traditional holding midfield spot and converted to the right side of defence with relative comfort. While he's more of a defensive-minded player, the Englishman has already chipped in with a few goals of his own already.

Centre Midfield - Lewis Miley

Current club: Newcastle United

Before the start of the season, very few would've recognised the name Lewis Miley. Joining the Newcastle United academy at the age of seven, the Englishman was handed his debut back in May 2023, becoming the Magpies' youngest-ever Premier League player. Now, he is one of the first names on Howe's team sheet. His stock continues to grow every time he steps foot on the football pitch.

Miley, who is already playing for England's Under-19s at the age of 17, is destined for a bright future ahead of him and it wouldn't come as a surprise to see top clubs keeping close tabs on his progress and inquiring about his services in the very near future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lewis Miley is the youngest player to score in the Premier League since Federico Macheda in April 2009 (17 years and 229).

Centre Midfield - Kobbie Mainoo

Current club: Manchester United

The biggest breakout player of the 2023/24 Premier League season is without a shadow of a doubt Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. The 18-year-old is a graduate of the Red Devils' youth system and there's plenty to be excited about with the star. Born in Stockport, he was handed his senior United debut in the Carabao Cup tie against Charlton Athletic back in January 2023.

Since then, Mainoo has gone on to feature regularly under Erik ten Hag and, while he hasn't been capped by the England national side yet, is in with a chance of making it into Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2024 this summer. Arguably one of the best teenagers in England right now, the midfielder is destined for greatness.

Centre Midfield - Jobe Bellingham

Current club: Sunderland

While his older brother Jude has established himself as one of the most exciting young footballers in the sport over the last few years, his younger brother looks destined to follow in his footsteps and carve out a pretty impressive career of his own. Jobe Bellingham has already impressed in the Championship so far this season. The teenage sensation joined Sunderland last summer from Birmingham City.

Predominately used as a central midfielder, Bellingham can play in a more attacking role, even operating as the furthest man forward. The sky is the limit for Jobe. Another successful season next year with the Black Cats could earn him a big move to a top Premier League side or a giant club in Europe.

Centre forward - Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Current club: Borussia Dortmund

The name Jamie Bynoe-Gittens may mean little to some, but for the Football Manager fanatics out there, the 19-year-old Londoner will be a familiar profile. The Bundesliga has recently transitioned into a home-from-home for young British talent and Borussia Dortmund have arguably been at the heart of it. Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham are two stars who have put on the famous yellow shirt in recent years, and Bynoe-Gittens will be hoping to be the next world beater that emerges from Signal Iduna Park.

Initially on the books at both Reading and Manchester City, Bynoe-Gittens opted to follow in the footsteps of Bellingham and Sancho to Dortmund - a decision which has very much paid off. The Englishman has gone on to become a regular first team player. His pace and ability to beat a man with ease will make him one to watch for a long time.

Striker - Dane Scarlett

Current club: Tottenham

Scarlett is a product of Spurs' academy system and has been a regular goalscorer throughout the age groups on his way to becoming a senior player. A key part of the England Under-19 squad that won the European Under-19 Championship in 2022, the forward has spent the last few years on loan with the likes of Portsmouth and Ipswich Town in a bid to secure regular minutes.

At the age of 19, the forward has already been capped by the England Under-21 team and is another player on this list destined for big things in the sport. Having already made his senior debut for Tottenham, it won't be long before Scarlett becomes a regular with the first team following Kane's departure.