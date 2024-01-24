Highlights Non-league clubs have had remarkable runs in the FA Cup, reaching the furthest stages of the tournament.

Factors that determine ranking include how far they reached, impressive performances, and whether they were the away team.

From Marine's incredible run in 2021 to Tottenham claiming glory in the final in 1901, there has been a wealth of incredible stories.

Founded in the 1871/1872 season, the FA Cup is one of the greatest competitions in the world. It is full of drama, chaos, intrigue and - most importantly - giant killings. Clubs from the lower depths of the English footballing pyramid aim to battle their way past the country's greatest teams. They don't often succeed, but, when they do, the celebrations go long into the night. Towns that fans haven't even heard of will be on the world map for one day - and one day only.

Over the course of the competition, there has been a plethora of incredible giant killings. The underdog story is beautiful and dramatic, especially when teams secure a replay after drawing at home to a Premier League side. Knowing their loyal and local fans have the rare opportunity to travel to one of the biggest stadiums in the country is incredible - and it's been showcased repeatedly over the years.

From Cambridge's 1-0 win over the richest club in the world, Newcastle United, at St James' Park in 2021 to Maidstone travelling away to Ipswich in the fourth round of the 2024 FA Cup, the list of underdog stories is huge. However, only ten could make it onto our list. These 10 giant killings have seen non-league clubs go the furthest they've ever been in the competition.

Ranking Factors

How far they reached - the further a team reaches in the tournament, the higher they have been ranked in this list. The best teams continued to produce giant killings until the latter stages. This has been used as the primary factor.

- the further a team reaches in the tournament, the higher they have been ranked in this list. The best teams continued to produce giant killings until the latter stages. This has been used as the primary factor. Performances - if their performances were impressive and 'out of this world', they have been ranked higher.

- if their performances were impressive and 'out of this world', they have been ranked higher. Home or away - most underdog stories take place at home, but they are more impressive if they are the visitors without a home advantage.

# Team Round Reached League Year 1 Tottenham Winners Southern League 1901 2 The Wednesday Final Football Alliance 1890 3 Southampton Final Southern League 1900/1902 4 Lincoln City Quarter-finals National League 2017 5 Blyth Spartans Fifth round Northern League 1978 6 Sutton United Fifth round National League 2017 7 Crawley United Fifth round National League 2011 8 Yeovil Town Fifth round Southern League 1949 9 Hereford Town Fourth round Southern League 1972 10 AFC Marine Third round Northern Premier League Division One North West 2021

10 AFC Marine - 2021

To begin, AFC Marine's FA Cup run was one of the most memorable runs in FA Cup history. In the 2020/2021 season, when they were part of the Northern Premier League Division One North West (eighth tier), they reached the third round of the FA Cup. The Merseyside club had to win five games just to make it to the first round when they eventually beat Colchester 5-3 on penalties. They then beat Havant & Waterlooville before being drawn against Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur. There were 161 league positions between the two sides - the most in the competition's history - so, unsurprisingly, they lost 5-0, but it led to iconic pictures from their ground.

9 Hereford Town - 1972

In the 1971/72 season, Hereford United managed to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup as a Southern League club. On the way, they beat Cheltenham Town 3-0, King's Lynn 1-0, and Northampton 2-1 to set up a match against giants Newcastle United. Miraculously, they managed to beat Newcastle 2-1 in the replay - after an initial 2-2 draw - partially thanks to a stunning 30-yard goal from Ronnie Radford. It's widely seen as one of the greatest goals ever in the competition. However, their journey ended there, as - despite taking West Ham to a replay in the next round - they eventually lost 3-1.

8 Yeovil Town - 1949

Up next, in 1949, Yeovil reached the fifth round of the FA Cup as a Southern League club. On the way, they faced Sunderland in the fourth round, who were in the First Division at the time. It was a complete mismatch between the two teams, but an extra-time winner from Eric Bryant secured a 2-1 victory for the non-league side. With a premature pitch invasion and shock on Sunderland's faces, it was a memorable match for everyone there. However, their fifth-round match ended in disappointing - but expected - fashion as they lost 8-0 to Manchester United.

7 Crawley United - 2011

During the 2010/2011 season, Crawley were playing in the National League; they would eventually finish first. However, it was their performances in the FA Cup that took centre stage. They beat Newport 1-0, Guiseley 5-0 and Swindon 3-2 (after a replay) to reach the third round. They then stunned Derby in the third round to win 2-1, thanks to a 91st-minute winner from Sergio Torres, before beating League Two Torquay to set up a match against Man United. They lost 1-0 at Old Trafford, but they became one of the few non-league teams to reach the fifth round in the process.

6 Sutton United - 2017

Sutton produced a remarkable story in the 2017 FA Cup, as they reached the fifth round of the tournament to face Arsenal. On their way, they beat Forest Green Rovers 2-1, Dartford 6-3, Cheltenham 2-1, Wimbledon 3-1 and Leeds 1-0. It was a remarkable story, as a team playing on artificial turf stunned Championship side Leeds, leading to a match against the tournament's successful team. They lost 2-0, but the game will always be remembered for the trouble that goalkeeper Wayne Shaw got in for eating a pie in the dugout. It provided Sutton with the foundations to reach the Football League financially.

5 Blyth Spartans - 1978

Moving forward on the list, Blyth Spartans made the fifth round of the FA Cup in 1978. They saw off several seventh-tier sides before beating Chesterfield and Enfield in the second and third rounds respectively. In a sudden result, they beat Stoke City 3-2 away from home, placing it higher on this list, before they eventually lost to Wrexham in a fifth-round replay. They drew the first match 1-1 away from home, but felt the pressure in the replay to lose 2-1. However, nonetheless, it is still considered one of the most impressive non-league runs in the competition's history.

4 Lincoln City - 2017

Just like Sutton in 2017, Lincoln also faced Arsenal in the FA Cup, although they made it one step further. The Imps became the first non-league side to reach the quarter-finals in 103 years after beating Burnley at Turf Moor 1-0. To reach that stage, they picked up major scalps along the way against Oldham, Ipswich and Premier League side Brighton. Their remarkable run highlighted the beauty of the FA Cup, culminating in a match against Arsenal at the Emirates. They lost 5-0 to the Gunners, but they showed remarkable effort levels against one of the best teams in the country - placing them high up on this list.

3 Southampton - 1900/1902

Over 100 years ago, Southampton were a non-league club - and they came just one match away from creating history. They were competing in the Southern League (eighth and seventh tiers), but they beat Everton, Newcastle, West Brom and Millwall on their way to the final. In the final, they played Bury in front of 68,945 fans, eventually losing 4-0. However, their achievements have been remembered forever, particularly after they replicated the path in 1902. On that occasion, they lost to Sheffield United 2-1 in a Final replay, after beating Spurs, Liverpool, Derby County and Bury on the way.

Related How to watch the FA Cup on TV An essential guide on how to watch FA Cup football, including TV listings, channels and kick-off times.

2 The Wednesday - 1890

Going back to 1890 to look at football results might feel weird to some, but they are just as significant as modern-day results. The Football League was just two years old, with The Wednesday, now Sheffield Wednesday, shocking every Football League member to reach the final. They beat Accrington Stanley, Notts County and Bolton all 2-1 on their way, but they succumbed to the strength of Blackburn Rovers in the final, losing 6-1. Played a The Oval, Albert Mumford scored Wednesday's only goal. Nevertheless, it was still a remarkable feat - and it foreshadowed how football would eventually become an unpredictable sport full of chaos.

1 Tottenham - 1901

Last, but not least, Tottenham Hotspur are one of the biggest clubs in the world currently, but - back in 1901 - they created history as a non-league team. They lifted the FA Cup after beating Sheffield United 3-1 in a replay, becoming, and remaining, the only non-league team to win the trophy. At the time, they were part of the Southern League, playing five games on their way to glory. They beat Preston 4-2 in a replay, Bury 2-1, Reading 3-0 and West Brom 4-0. As they lifted the trophy at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, it is all but guaranteed that no team will ever match their achievement.