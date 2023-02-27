Alexia Putellas and Kylian Mbappe are among the potential winners at The Best FIFA Football Awards.

The Best FIFA Football Awards: Date, time, nominee list, how to watch and more

The world's most talented football players will descend on the Salle Pleyel in Paris this evening for The Best FIFA Football Awards.

It is the seventh edition of the event, which has previously celebrated the achievements of stars such as Lionel Messi, Manuel Neuer and Megan Rapinoe.

This year’s ceremony is set to be similarly star-studded, with Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Alexia Putellas and Beth Mead among the nominees.

GiveMeSport runs through everything to know about this year’s The Best FIFA Football Award, including how to watch.

The Best FIFA Football Awards will take place today, at 21:00 CET. For those in the UK, this is 20:00 GMT.

The Best FIFA Football Awards have been held virtually over the past couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s event will be in-person again, with attendees congregating at the glitzy Salle Pleyel in Paris. The venue is normally used as a concert hall.

Awards will be given out in nine categories this evening, with the main focus on the men’s and women’s awards for best player, goalkeeper and coach. The Puskás Award is another highly-anticipated accolade at The Best FIFA Football Awards.

The final selections for the FIFA FIFPRO Men's and Women's World 11s will also be made.

Although tonight’s ceremony is being held in 2023, it is the 2022 edition. As such, the awards cover matches played between August 7th 2021 and 31st July 2022.

Karim Benzema, Messi and Mbappe are nominated for The Best FIFA Men's Player 2022, which was won by Robert Lewandowski in 2021.

The Best FIFA Women's Player 2022 is between Mead, Alex Morgan, and last year’s winner Putellas.

One of Yassine Bounou, Thibaut Courtois and Emiliano Martinez will be named The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper, while Ann-Katrin Berger, Mary Earps and Christiane Endler are in the running for the women’s accolade.

Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola and Lionel Scaloni will contest The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2022, with Sonia Bompastor, Pia Sundhage and Sarina Wiegman up for nomination for The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2022 award.

Richarlison, Dimitri Payet and amputee footballer Marcin Oleksy are the Puskás Award nominees.

The Best FIFA Football Awards will be streamed for free on FIFA's official YouTube channel.

You can find all the latest football news right here on GiveMeSport.