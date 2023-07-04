Football podcasts are a truly wonderful invention as far as football fanatics are concerned. After consuming a 90-minute game, and another hour of pre-match buildup and post-match analysis, there really is nothing better than slapping on an hour-long podcast that further discusses, and often in greater detail, the ins and outs, and talking points of a game of footie.

Whether you be on your daily commute, at the gym, out on a leisurely walk, passing time in the office, or sitting comfortably on the loo, These portable audio chat shows can be listened to anywhere. With millions around the world tuning in, let’s take a look at the best football-specific podcasts…

7 The Second Tier

Strictly dealing in Championship chat, Ryan Dilks and Justin Peach are the faces of the aptly named, Second Tier podcast. The biggest, exclusively Championship show sees sports journalist, Ryan present and expert Justin throw in his two-pence, as they dissect the latest Championship action and news in their two podcasts per week. A relationship that is reminiscent of an assertive, know-it-all older brother, and a slightly irresolute, dithering younger brother. The two have brilliant chemistry and really give credence to the Championship being the most exciting league in the world as they go through all the major talking points, from games to which Championship players could cut the Premier League.

From “it’s not over until it’s over” to “he’s got a great touch for a big man”, there is indeed a podcast dedicated to everything football and cliché related. Football is a sport littered with different colloquialisms, idioms, and jargon that placed out of context, are always rather peculiar. A self-proclaimed “show about the language of football” produced by The Athletic, and presented by the great Adam Hurrey, the Football Cliché podcast is a distinctive concept, and one that is in a league of its own as far as originality goes.

A key part of the Acast family, Football Ramble began recording in 2007. Comprised of several hosts, including radio DJ, Pete Donaldson who made the transition from producer to presenter as well as Dotun Adebayo, the show explores the world of football and everything in it. As one of the leading voices in the football podcast game, like that of its rival, Football Weekly, the programme has a wide selection of guest panelists and airs almost every day. The jokey, jovial tone is nearly always light-hearted and spirit-lifting, making it a truly great football podcast

An offshoot of the Guardian’s Football Weekly, whereby James Richardson, along with several colleagues left to conceive their own podcast, The Totally Football Show. It became such a roaring success that it was acquired by The Athletic two years after debuting, and has continued down the same route.

With a man who fuses sophistication and intelligence together with footballing knowledge and quick-witted banter in James Richardson who occupies the hot seat, the show was almost guaranteed to be fail-proof. Focusing on football affairs, as well as segments of football from around the globe, the show takes on a similar format to both Football Weekly and Football Ramble, but is arguably, as cutting-edge.

3 NTT20

Not the Top 20, better known by the acronym, NTT20 is hosted by Ali Maxwell and George Elek. Serving the Football League as the number one EFL podcast, the duo covers everything from the Championship to League Two. Due to the Premier League-centric nature of football in the UK, their coverage of the forgotten leagues is a refreshing take on modern football.

Maxwell and Elek’s encyclopaedic knowledge of the Championship and beyond offers fans vast insight. Delivered with vivacious enthusiasm, it’s hardly surprising the pair have frequently collaborated with the likes of Sky to provide their analysis of the goings-on further down the football pyramid. Their two-episodes-a-week offering is split into a review show, and a prediction show, where the two give their NAPs for the fixtures ahead.

2 That Peter Crouch Podcast

Football retirement usually consists of dabbling in either management, coaching or punditry, as well as spending hours on the golf course. While Peter Crouch is a regular on BT Sport (soon to be TNT), the unmistakable former footballer can now be found behind a microphone cracking wise with Chris Stark and Statman Dave (who replaced the BBC’s Tom Fordyce). The podcast delves into the subtle intricacies of life as a professional footballer and Crouchy’s first-hand experiences of domestic and international football.

Tales of the extraordinary, as well as the mundane are revealed, with the 6’7 striker exclusively unveiling the once obscure lives of footballers. The unprecedented podcast has given way to a vast influx of similar content, including the likes of Ben Foster’s "Fozcast", and Troy Deeney’s “Deeney Talks”. As the primary catalyst for this genre of podcast, Crouch, Stark & co. are constantly coming up with new, creative, and unique ideas that constantly reinvigorate their shows.

The Sir Alex Ferguson of the footballing podcast world. One of the longest-serving shows of its kind, The Guardian's Football Weekly has been running since 2006. Originally hosted by the seasoned broadcast veteran that is James Richardson, Soccer AM’s Max Rushden assumed the mantle of “voice of the pod” in 2017, and remains perched in that decorated presenter's chair to this very day. Joined by the crackly, dulcet tones of Irishman and renowned sports journalist, Barry Glendenning, the pair share an irresistible rapport, more akin to long-lost pals than professional colleagues.

Contrary to its name, this bi-weekly podcast sees Max and Barry joined by an expert panel each episode. An eclectic mix of former footballers, journalists, and revered social commentators join the charismatic duo to discuss the sport’s topical news. Fixtures, results, and predictions are all hot topics, but the diverse range of subject matters up for debate vary from tackling issues of racism in football, VAR controversies, and gambling in sport, to sportswashing, football in the community, and even examining the eating habits of some of its guests. A standout podcast that manages to so accurately gauge the mood of the football world saw it win the FSA Podcast of the Year award in 2022.