Highlights The greatest player from every county in England has been revealed.

Legendary figures of the sport such as Wayne Rooney, Bobby Moore and Sir Bobby Charlton have been named as the finest players born in their regions.

Current world-class stars Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland are also the best players to have been born in their specific parts of the country.

The greatest player born in each English county has been named. The country has produced many wonderfully gifted players over the long history of the beautiful game, including Ballon d'Or winners and World Cup heroes.

But who is the greatest player from each subsection of England? That's exactly what we've set out to answer. Some of the biggest names in English football history are included, while some areas of the country are the birthplace of several world-class talents. As a result, many huge names in history miss out on the list.

For ease, we have sorted the counties into alphabetical order to keep everything easy to digest. View our findings below.

Greatest Player From Each English County (+ Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales) County Player Bedfordshire Kerry Dixon Berkshire Peter Osgood Bristol Jack Butland Buckinghamshire Dele Alli Cambridgeshire Vic Watson Cheshire Michael Owen Cornwall Ray Bowden Cumbria Emlyn Hughes Derbyshire Gary Cahill Devon Cliff Bastin Dorset Jamie Redknapp Durham Bryan Robson East Riding of Yorkshire Nick Barmby East Sussex Cuthbert Ottaway Essex Bobby Moore Gloucestershire Eric Dier Greater London Harry Kane Greater Manchester Geoff Hurst Guilford Peter Storey Herefordshire Jarrod Bowen Hertfordshire Gareth Southgate Isle of Wight Lee Bradbury Kent Gary Pallister Lancashire Tom Finney Leicestershire Gary Lineker Lincolnshire Ray Clemence Merseyside Wayne Rooney Norfolk Maurice Norman Northamptonshire Phil Neal Northern Ireland George Best Northumberland Sir Bobby Charlton North Yorkshire Colin Appleton Nottinghamshire Andy Cole Oxfordshire Martin Keown Scotland Kenny Dalglish Shropshire Billy Wright Somerset Tyrone Mings South Yorkshire Gordon Banks Staffordshire Stanley Matthews Suffolk Matthew Upson Tyne and Wear Alan Shearer Wales Gareth Bale Warwickshire Nigel Winterburn West Midlands Jude Bellingham West Sussex Gareth Barry West Yorkshire Erling Haaland Wiltshire Freddie Fox Winchester Terry Paine Worcestershire Steve Bloomer

A - F

Bedfordshire - Kerry Dixon, Berkshire - Peter Osgood, Bristol - Jack Butland, Buckinghamshire - Dele Alli

Peter Osgood is seen as almost royalty by Chelsea fans, as the striker spent two fruitful spells at Stamford Bridge during his playing career. The Blues even built a statue of the man outside the West Wing of their stadium in his honour after his sad passing in 2006.

Jack Butland and Delle Alli were both expected to go on to have wonderful careers at the top level, but both men's spells in the English top-flight underwhelmed in the end. The latter is still under contract with Everton but hasn't been seen on a pitch in a long time. He was once seen as the next Steven Gerrard during his prosperous time with Tottenham.

Related What Happened to England's 11 Best Teenagers From 2016 Dele Alli and Ben Chilwell were included in The Telegraph's team of players who were predicted to have big careers with England in 2016.

Kerry Dixon comes from Luton and spent his playing days moving around various English clubs, including Chelsea, Southampton, and Watford. The striker's best period came for Chelsea, just as Osgood's did.

Cambridgeshire - Vic Watson, Cheshire - Michael Owen, Cornwall - Ray Bowden, Cumbria - Emlyn Hughes

Michael Owen may have come through the youth academy at Liverpool, but the prolific forward came from Cheshire. He's one of the most clinical and exciting players the country has seen in the past 30 years, as shown by his Ballon d'Or success in 2001.

Ray Bowden of Cornwall and Vic Watson from Cambridgeshire may not be quite as recognisable names to a lot of football fans, while Emlyn Hughes was a big success with Liverpool during the 1960s and 70s. Winning multiple First Division trophies and two European Cups, he more than deserves his recognition as Cumbria's finest player to date.

Derbyshire - Gary Cahill, Devon - Cliff Bastin, Dorset - Jamie Redknapp, Durham - Bryan Robson

Derbyshire was the birthplace of Gary Cahill, who grew into a prominent position in the Premier League before eventually lifting the title twice with Chelsea. An excellent ball-playing defender, he was one of the top players in his position during the 2010s despite often going under the radar.

Jamie Redknapp possessed great talent, but the midfielder is unfortunately better remembered for his poor injury record more so than his technical ability. Yet Dorset is yet to be the hometown of any better players than the box-to-box star.

Durham-born Bryan Robson is a legend at Old Trafford after playing a big part in Manchester United's first two Premier League titles, setting the Red Devils on their way towards untold success under Sir Alex Ferguson. Cliff Bastin was an Arsenal player in the first half of the 20th century, meaning he isn't someone many fans in the modern era would be too familiar with.

East Riding of Yorkshire - Nick Barmby, East Sussex - Cuthbert Ottaway, Essex - Bobby Moore

England's heroic captain for the 1966 World Cup success - Bobby Moore - is lauded as an icon across the country, not only in Essex. The defender was incredibly talented and intelligent in and out of possession and is one of the most legendary figures in West Ham's long and storied history.

Nick Barmby and Cuthbert Ottaway aren't quite as significant figures in English football, but the latter was the first man to be handed the honour of wearing the captain's armband for the nation. Cuthbert unfortunately passed away at the age of just 27 in the 19th century, and it's fitting to remember him fondly. Barmby, on the other hand, is perhaps best known for being a utility man for both Liverpool and Everton.

G - L

Gloucestershire - Eric Dier, Greater London - Harry Kane, Greater Manchester - Geoff Hurst, Guilford - Peter Storey

Two current Bayern Munich stars make it into this category. Harry Kane and Eric Dier both made the switch from Tottenham to the German side in the 2023/24 season, with the former being the best player to come from Greater London. Kane grew up in the city and many thought he would remain loyal to north London side, Spurs, but he moved to the Bundesliga in search of trophies. Only one man has scored more Premier League goals than the 30-year-old's tally of 213.

Who could have a claim to being the best player to come from Greater Manchester than the first man to ever net a hat-trick in a World Cup final? Geoff Hurst did exactly that in 1966 as the Three Lions lifted their only major honour to date.

Peter Storey will be the least known name of this section as the full-back played during the 1960s and 1970s. Born in Farnham, Storey played as both a defensive midfielder and in the backline.

Herefordshire - Jarrod Bowen, Hertfordshire - Gareth Southgate

Herefordshire's finest is one of the men who will be looking to perform on the field during England's Euro 2024 campaign, while the best player to be born in Hertfordshire will be in the dugout. Jarrod Bowen has become one of the most consistent goalscorers in the Premier League over recent years, and he has managed to break into Gareth Southgate's international squad.

Related Every Premier League Club's Best English Player Bukayo Saka and Trent Alexander-Arnold are two of the best English players in the Premier League right now.

Meanwhile, the man affectionately known for wearing a waistcoat while leading his team into action was also a decent player in his day. Southgate was a centre-back by trade and played for Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough before going on to manage the latter.

Isle of Wight - Lee Bradbury

When it comes to the Isle of Wight, there isn't a vast array of extremely talented football players to choose from. Lee Bradbury has been given the nod as the former Bournemouth man showed great versatility throughout his career. Playing as a striker, midfielder and right-back, he spent a lot of time in the lower leagues of English football, for teams such as Crystal Palace, Derby and Portsmouth.

Kent - Gary Pallister

Gary Pallister is an example of a player who was already established as a top defender before the inception of the Premier League in 1992 but also had a solid career in the newly-formed division. Pallister is often overlooked in conversations about the best defenders in the league's history, but in terms of what he achieved in his playing days, the Kent-born defender should be right up there.

A key member of the Red Devils' first four Premier League title successes, the centre-back displayed leadership on the field and goes down as the best player to come from his county. He finished his career with Middlesbrough after a fruitful time at Old Trafford.

Lancashire - Tom Finney, Leicestershire - Gary Lineker, Lincolnshire - Ray Clemence

Tom Finney was born and raised in Preston, where he would go on to become a prominent figure in the history of North End. The attacker came extremely close to lifting the First Division title with the Northern club, finishing as runners-up in two separate campaigns.

In 2024, Gary Lineker is best known for his presenting roles, most notably Match of the Day. The ex-striker is lauded as a hero in Leicestershire as Lineker came through the ranks with the Foxes and would go on to become one of the greatest forwards in the club's history. The deadly talisman scored goals everywhere he went, including during spells with Tottenham, Everton, and Barcelona.

Related 10 best players to leave their boyhood clubs for trophies Several players have left their boyhood clubs over the years in search of trophies.

Lincolnshire was the first home of one of the greatest shot-stoppers in England's history, Ray Clemence. The iconic goalkeeper went on to win three European Cups in a prolific Liverpool team alongside the likes of Kenny Dalglish and Kevin Keegan.

M - R

Merseyside - Wayne Rooney

Merseyside's greatest-ever footballing product is the top goalscorer in Manchester United's history. Wayne Rooney was brought through the ranks at Everton, where he was handed his first Premier League start as a 16-year-old. Two years later, the forward was signed by the best team in the country, and he would go on to become a legendary figure in the English game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wayne Rooney became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history (16 years, 360 days) in October 2002, before his record was later surpassed by James Milner just two months later.

Rooney netted over 300 career goals, including more than 250 for Manchester United on the way to lifting five Premier League titles and a Champions League. The most notable figure from Merseyside to miss out is Steven Gerrard. The Liverpool icon is surely close behind his ex-England colleague.

Related England’s 25 Greatest Players of All Time Ranked by Fans Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, David Beckham and Wayne Rooney all feature as the controversial top 25 is revealed.

Norfolk - Maurice Norman, Northamptonshire - Phil Neal, Northern Ireland - George Best, Northumberland - Sir Bobby Charlton, North Yorkshire - Colin Appleton, Nottinghamshire - Andy Cole

Three Manchester United heroes make it into this list. Two of them are past Ballon d'Or winners - Sir Bobby Charlton and George Best. The former was part of England's World Cup win in 1966 and is one of the finest players to have ever pulled on the famous red shirt of Man United. Best was a huge personality in the sport and one of the most talented wingers in the history of the game. He is included here as Northern Ireland's best export, rather than an English county.

3:05 Related Ranking the 25 Greatest Football Players Of All Time (2024) The 25 greatest footballers of all time have been named but who comes out on top; Messi, Ronaldo or Maradona?

Andy Cole scored 187 Premier League goals for the Red Devils, Newcastle United and Blackburn, among other teams. He formed a fine partnership with Dwight Yorke during the most fruitful spell of his career. Aptly, the Nottinghamshire representative on this list ended his career with Nottingham Forest in 2008.

Phil Neal is one of Liverpool's best defenders ever, with the man from Northamptonshire lifting eight First Division titles during his time at Anfield. Colin Appleton had a spell at Leicester City sandwiched between spells with hometown club Scarborough, while Maurice Norman spent the vast majority of his playing career with Spurs.

Oxfordshire - Martin Keown

Martin Keown is known as a hardman of English football. One of the most memorable images of the Arsenal defender is him standing over Ruud van Nistelrooy. Keown famously screamed in the face of the Dutch forward after he missed a penalty for Manchester United and the Gunners kept their unbeaten run in the league going.

Not only was he a nuisance to opposing players, but the centre-back was also an intelligent defender. The stalwart used everything he could to find an advantage over the strikers he came up against, and he is still the best player from Oxfordshire to this day.

S - Z

Scotland - Kenny Dalglish, Shropshire - Billy Wright, Somerset - Tyrone Mings, South Yorkshire - Gordon Banks, Staffordshire - Stanley Matthews, Suffolk - Matthew Upton

Representing the entirety of Scotland is Kenny Dalglish. King Kenny beat stiff competition from Graeme Souness and Dennis Law to be the sole Scot to make the cut. To be a legend at two of the biggest clubs in the UK - Liverpool and Celtic - is an incredible feat for the magical Scotsman.

3:13 Related 20 Greatest Players In Liverpool History (Ranked) The 20 greatest players in Liverpool history have been named, including Steven Gerrard, Kenny Dalglish, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

The first-ever man to lift the Ballon d'Or, Stanley Matthews, is still the most talented player to be born in Staffordshire. Meanwhile, perhaps England's greatest-ever shot-stopper, Gordon Banks, is South Yorkshire's representative on the list.

Tyrone Mings - who is the current Aston Villa captain - took his time in establishing himself as a proven Premier League player, but the centre-back has done so as the best player to come from Somerset. Another defender by trade - Matthew Upson - is also the talk of his hometown. Wolves icon Billy Wright lifted three league titles with the club, making him the best player born in Shropshire.

Tyne and Wear - Alan Shearer

It had to be Alan Shearer. The top goalscorer in Premier League history is still adored by Newcastle supporters after being born and raised as a Geordie. Shearer even turned down opportunities to move to bigger clubs and win trophies, to perform in front of the crowd he was once a part of.

With one Premier League title proudly displayed in his trophy cabinet, the England international bowed out of the game as a hero to his local people. Supporters of the club are still in awe of the man to this day, almost two decades after his retirement. Shearer was the most clinical hitman the league has seen, with a huge variety of finishes in his arsenal.

Wales - Gareth Bale, Warwickshire - Nigel Winterburn, West Midlands - Jude Bellingham, West Sussex - Gareth Barry, West Yorkshire - Erling Haaland, Wiltshire - Freddie Fox, Winchester - Terry Paine, Worcestershire - Steve Bloomer

There are some lesser-known names in this category, including Terry Paine, Steve Bloomer, and Freddie Fox. This trio all played well before the Premier League era of English football began, with Fox and Bloomer being born in the 19th century. It's still nice that, all these years later, they are still the most talented players to have come from their respective regions.

West Sussex is the birthplace of the man to have made the most Premier League appearances of all time, Gareth Barry. Nigel Winterburn is one of the most underrated left-backs of the past 30 years, but the ex-Arsenal defender is named as Warwickshire's greatest export.

Two of the biggest stars in world football - Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland - represent the respective hometowns on this list, although some fans will be unaware the latter was born in West Yorkshire of all places. The Man City ace plays international football for Norway, but is originally from Leeds, as his father played for the Lily Whites at the time.