The banners are out, allegiances are being declared, and many are ready to swear that the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be the greatest tournament ever.

The ninth edition of the competition is set to kick off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand, and will see 32 teams battling it out to become world champions.

While the likes of Ella Toone, Sophia Smith and Chloe Kelly will all be making their World Cup debuts, tournament veterans such as Megan Rapinoe, Ann-Katrin Berger and Caroline Seger are all expected to say their farewells.

GiveMeSport is here to look back at some of the best players that have earned their place in World Cup history books and unpick the legacy they have left behind.

7 Marta

When you discuss the women’s game and World Cup accolades, you will find that there is nobody quite like Marta.

At 37, the Brazilian forward still remains at the top of her game, and there’s no hint of her slowing down anytime soon.

Despite never having laid hands on the coveted trophy, Marta has appeared in five World Cups and is Selecao’s all-time leading goalscorer.

In 2019, the striker became the first female or male player to score 17 goals at the World Cup finals and will be hoping to finally collect her flowers this summer.

6 Kelly Smith

A generational talent. Kelly Smith is credited with being England’s shining light and the best player that the Lionesses have ever seen.

Competing in the 2007 and 2011 tournaments, the forward had a wicked vision, an appetite for scoring bangers, and arguably the greatest goal celebration of the lot.

Smith retired from international football in 2015, having earned 117 caps for her country and bagging 46 goals in the process.

5 Homare Sawa

Former Japanese midfielder Homare Sawa is considered to be one of the greatest women’s footballers of all time.

During her 22 years with Nadeshiko Japan, the 44-year-old appeared in six Women’s World Cups and gained 205 caps for her country.

Despite being prolific for over two decades, 2011 was Sawa’s crowning year. A trophy lift, a Golden Boot, a Golden Shoe, and an accolade at the Ballon d’Or - not too bad, right?

Sawa was inducted into the Asian Football Hall of Fame in 2014 and subsequently hung up her boots in 2015 having scored 83 international goals in all competitions.

4 Mia Hamm

The US Women’s National Team has been churning out legends of the game since the inaugural Women’s World Cup in 1991.

However, one of the greatest-ever performers on the world stage is two-time champion Mia Hamm.

A prolific goalscorer, Hamm scored 158 goals in 275 games for the USWNT - one of which was a crucial penalty in the 1999 World Cup final.

The versatile forward regularly dropped back into a midfield position and even moonlighted as a goalkeeper in the 1995 tournament.

As well as laying claim to two trophies, Hamm was twice named FIFA’s World Player of the Year and scooped up two Olympic gold medals before retiring in 2004.

3 Ariane Hingst

Former German international Ariane Hingst made her Women’s World Cup debut in 1999, won her first trophy in 2003, and helped her nation to retain the title in 2007.

A masterclass in power, Hingst was one of the three defenders that stopped Germany from conceding a single goal throughout the whole tournament. For her effort, she was named to the 2007’s FIFA World Cup All-Star Team.

A big part of the side that swept up everything in 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2009, Hingst appeared in her fourth and final competition in 2011.

After losing to Japan 1-0 in the quarter-finals, Hingst retired from the national team with 173 caps under her belt.

2 Formiga

A once-in-a-lifetime talent, Formiga burst on the international scene at 17 and spent her entire career as a consistent and integral member of the Brazilian squad.

The midfielder made her Women’s World Cup debut in 1995 and amazingly featured in five consecutive tournaments

In 2015, she became the competition’s oldest goalscorer at 37, and at 40 she became the oldest player to ever feature at the competition.

Before retiring in 2021, Formiga earned a staggering 234 caps for Brazil, appeared in five Olympic tournaments, and scored 29 goals in the process.

1 Sun Wen

Alongside Homare Sawa, Sun Wen is considered to be one of Asia’s greatest-ever players.

The Chinese superstar won the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball at the second Women’s World Cup in 1999 and won the FIFA Female Player of the Century alongside Michelle Akers a year later.

She appeared at four tournaments in total, netting 16 goals and playing in 28 matches, too.

Before she retired in 2006, Wen bagged herself five Asian cups and became the first woman to be nominated for the Asian Football Confederation Player of the Year award.