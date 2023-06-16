Having enjoyed so much success as a football club, picking an all-time Liverpool XI is one almighty task.

The club established itself as a major force both domestically and in Europe during the 1970s and 1980s.

And more recently, the Reds have cemented themselves as one of the best teams in the world, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup in the last five years.

Former Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher did his best to pick the Reds' best side ever back in 2022, putting current stars Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah in his XI.

But we've taken things one step further and asked the AI tool Chat GPT to give their verdict.

The software has become increasingly popular of late and is capable of answering in-depth questions, admitting its mistakes, challenging incorrect premises, and even rejecting inappropriate requests.

Check out the XI it came up with below. While plenty of names won't surprise you, there are a few omissions that some may find controversial.

Chat GPT names the greatest Liverpool XI of all time

In answer to the question: "What is Liverpool's best XI of all time?", this is what Chat GPT responded.

"Liverpool Football Club has a rich history and has seen numerous talented players don the famous red shirt," said the AI tool.

"Choosing the best XI of all time is subjective and can vary based on personal opinions. However, here's a lineup that many Liverpool fans and football pundits consider to be one of the club's greatest XI."

Goalkeeper: Ray Clemence

"A fantastic shot-stopper and an integral part of Liverpool's dominant teams in the 1970s and early 1980s."

Right-back: Phil Neal

"A reliable and attacking full-back who contributed significantly to Liverpool's success during the 1970s and 1980s."

Left-back: Alan Kennedy

"Known for scoring the winning goal in two European Cup finals, Kennedy was a solid left-back with attacking prowess."

Centre-back: Alan Hansen

"An elegant and composed defender, Hansen was a key figure in Liverpool's dominant teams of the 1980s."

Centre-back: Virgil van Dijk

"While relatively recent, Van Dijk's impact on Liverpool has been immense, transforming the team's defense and leading them to major honours."

Defensive- midfielder: Graeme Souness

"A tough-tackling midfielder and influential leader who played a pivotal role in Liverpool's successes during the late 1970s and early 1980s."

Central-midfielder: Steven Gerrard

"Widely regarded as one of Liverpool's greatest players, Gerrard's skill, leadership, and knack for scoring crucial goals made him an iconic figure at the club."

Central-midfielder: Xabi Alonso

"A technically gifted playmaker and exceptional passer, Alonso played a vital role in Liverpool's midfield and contributed to their Champions League triumph in 2005."

Right-winger: Kenny Dalglish

"Not only an accomplished goalscorer but also a creative force, Dalglish was a key player in Liverpool's most successful era, winning numerous trophies."

Left-winger: John Barnes

"A skilful and dynamic winger, Barnes was known for his dribbling ability, vision, and clinical finishing during his time at Liverpool."

Striker: Ian Rush

"Liverpool's all-time leading goalscorer, Rush's predatory instincts and goal-scoring prowess made him a legend at the club."

How accurate is Chat GPT's team?

You have to give credit to the AI tool because it's pretty hard to argue with any of its selections.

This is how the AI tool summed up the team: "Liverpool's best XI of all time comprises a formidable lineup of iconic players who have left indelible marks on the club's history, combining defensive solidity, midfield creativity, and lethal attacking prowess to achieve unparalleled success."

However, there are a few players that may consider themselves hard done by.

With 186 goals for Liverpool, Salah is one such player who many Liverpool fans may well have included.

Equally, while Luis Suarez's spell at Liverpool was fairly brief, he is no doubt one of the greatest players to ever put on the shirt.