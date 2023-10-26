Highlights The AFC North is living up to its hype as one of the best divisions in football, with all teams holding a winning record so far in the 2023 NFL season.

Lamar Jackson's contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens was a smart move as he is performing exceptionally well, leading the team both in passing and rushing yards.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have exceeded expectations by sitting in second place, and an opportunistic defense and easy remaining schedule means they could continue to do so.

When the 2023 NFL season started, most people predicted that the AFC North could be the best division in football. However, few people could have expected how good they would really be. Even with each team dealing with different problems, and the team most people expected to be in first place being in last, the division is the only one in without a losing record.

Many fans and pundits felt the Cincinnati Bengals would be the best team in the AFC North. They were Super Bowl contenders and had something to prove this season. The Cleveland Browns also hoped to climb with Deshaun Watson at quarterback and one of the best runners in the NFL. With the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens as well, this division was expected to send at least two, if not three or four teams to the playoffs. Those are all still very realistic possibilities.

AFC North W L PCT PF PA Div. Record Baltimore Ravens 5 2 .714 171 97 2-1 Pittsburgh Steelers 4 2 .667 103 127 2-0 Cleveland Browns 4 2 .667 134 115 1-2 Cincinnati Bengals 3 3 .500 100 127 0-2

Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

The Ravens always seem to be a contender, and few people talk about them as much as other teams in the AFC. In the offseason, the big question was whether they would re-sign Lamar Jackson or trade him. What fans should have been talking about was how good the Ravens would be in 2023. In the end, Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million contract extension before the season started, and he is playing up to his pay rate. In the first seven games of the season, Lamar has thrown for 1,610 yards and eight touchdowns while running for 363 yards and five touchdowns.

Despite top back J.K. Dobbins being out for the season, the running game has been surprisingly reliable, with Gus Edwards and Justice Hill mostly splitting the carries and Jackson pitching in when there's an opportunity. The passing game has been a pleasant surprise too, with rookie Zay Flowers and tight end Mark Andrews putting up solid numbers, combining for 67 receptions and six touchdowns. It is enough to make Odell Beckham Jr. an afterthought (14 receptions, 162 yards).

However, as always with Baltimore it is the defense that is the biggest reason for the team's success. They've given up just 97 points in seven games, held two different opponents out of the end zone completely (Houston, Cleveland), and a third to just six points (Detroit). Teams have only scored seven touchdowns against Baltimore this season, and one of those was a punt return. There are very few weaknesses on the team, and with Jackson settling in as a safer pocket passer who runs on occasion, they're looking like real Super Bowl contenders.

Player Games Points Yards Pass Yards Pass TDs Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Baltimore 7 171 2538 1523 8 1015 11 Opponents 7 97 1902 1232 4 670 2 Offense Rank 9 8 13 T-14th 2 3 Defense Rank 1 3 5 T-1st T-13th T-2nd

Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)

If any team was expected to struggle in the AFC North in 2023, it was the Steelers. However, they sit in second place after seven weeks, in a tie with the Browns. At 4-2, even the strongest Steelers fans would consider this a surprisingly successful start to the season.

​​​​​Kenny Pickett is doing just enough to win games for Pittsburgh, but not much more. He has thrown for 209.5 yards per contest and has thrown only five touchdowns while also slinging four interceptions. George Pickens is carrying this offense almost by himself, with 27 receptions for 500 yards and two touchdowns. The running game has picked up a little bit of steam in recent weeks, with Jaylen Warren seeing a bit more action, and the return of No. 1 receiver Diontae Johnson was clearly a boon for Pickett in their Week 7 win.

As for the defense, they have been excellent in the four wins, but not quite so good in the two losses, which were both blowouts where they lost by 20+ and gave up 30 points. However, they've been keeping the Steelers in games and giving Pickett chances to win by getting in the face of opposing quarterbacks (10.9 QB knockdown percentage, seventh in the NFL) and being opportunistic when their opponents make mistakes (12 takeaways, t-fifth).

After an uneasy start, Pickett seems to be finding his footing, and the offensive line has also been gelling more in recent weeks, allowing Pittsburgh's backs to find more holes. The Steelers are still the least likely of the quartet to make the playoffs, but with T.J. Watt, a pair of excellent receivers, and one of the easier remaining schedules, they could continue to surprise some people. A 2-0 start to divisional play doesn't hurt their chances either.

Cleveland Browns (4-2)

The Browns seem to enter every season with high hopes. However, they have only made to the playoffs once in the last decade of football. When the Browns let Baker Mayfield go, they had their eyes set for the clouds with Deshaun Watson coming in. Watson had a lot of rust and only played in six games in 2022 as the Browns finished with another losing record. This season, Watson has been hurt again, but the Browns already have four wins after winning just seven in 2022.

The amazing thing about their record is that they're doing it without Nick Chubb—easily their best offensive player—who was lost for the season in Week 2. Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt have filled in well, combining for seven touchdowns since the injury. The guys stepping in for Watson haven't been quite as good, combining for six interceptions and no touchdowns.

Yet, the Browns are 4-2 and have a winning record. The reason is pretty obvious: their historic defense. Myles Garrett and company have been the best unit in the league by far. They can stop teams whether it's through the air or on the ground, and in their Week 7 comeback win, Garrett pretty much single-handedly dragged them back into the game. The 243 yards they're allowing per contest are nearly 30 fewer than the next best team.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals were the team most people expected to win the AFC North—but they currently sit in last place with a .500 record. The good news is that they are still 3-3 and have plenty of time to turn things around after the team's bye week. The problem with the Bengals is that Joe Burrow has started the season on shaky ground. He has been playing hurt and his numbers prove that out. Burrows has only thrown for 1,230 yards in the first six games of the season (205 yards per game). He has also tossed just seven touchdowns against four interceptions.

Fortunately, it seems as though Burrow is pushing past his calf injury over the past two games, both of which were Cincinnati wins. The LSU product was finally able to push the ball downfield and take advantage of the great speed and athleticism of his receiving corps, led by Ja'Marr Chase. Their sack allowed percentage of just 5.7 percent is also an excellent indicator for Burrow's continued success.

The Bengals have been good enough on defense, giving up around 20 points a game and consistently getting pressure on the quarterback with Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson. With a high-powered offense like Cincy's, the defense doesn't need to be elite, so if they continue playing like they have and Burrow gets back to being Burrow, the Bengals could go on a run. The only problem is, they have the single toughest strength of schedule over their remaining 11 games.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

