Highlights Max Verstappen has the most points in F1 Fantasy with 565, making him a valuable asset to have on your team.

Fernando Alonso is the most picked driver, chosen by 77% of players.

Red Bull is the constructor with the most points, totaling 1085, while McLaren is the most transferred-in constructor.

F1 is back this weekend and, with it, comes the return of F1 Fantasy.

With Max Verstappen dominating proceedings in the real world, not having him in your fantasy team from the very start of the campaign has likely proven to be rather detrimental to your team but, fortunately, if you're lagging behind at this point in the year you still have a saving grace - the F1 All To Play For mini-league.

As the second part of the 2023 campaign begins with the Dutch Grand Prix weekend, followed by rounds in Italy, Singapore, Japan, and more, there's an opportunity to wipe the slate clean with your fantasy team and still make, at least part of, the season memorable for all the right reasons, even if you got off to a shocker in the first part of the year.

F1 Fantasy has launched ‘All To Play For’ which will run from Zandvoort to Abu Dhabi at the end of this season, and will be acting as a league starting from mid-way through the season until the end, with everyone who is in it starting from 0 - how some of the teams would like that feature in real life!

What luck, then, that we've put together a quick guide to some of the stats from the game so far, to help you get off to a flying start in the second part of the season (hopefully!)

Driver with most points: Max Verstappen (565)

Most picked driver: Fernando Alonso (77%)

Most overtakes: Kevin Magnussen and Zhou Guanyu (70)

The driver who has been transferred in the most: Pierre Gasly

The driver who has been transferred out the most: Lance Stroll

Constructor with most points: Red Bull (1085)

Constructor transferred in most: McLaren

Constructor transferred out most: Aston Martin

Find more stats here: https://fantasy.formula1.com/en/statistics

How does F1 Fantasy work?

Points are awarded/deducted based on a Driver/Constructor’s performance at a Grand Prix. You pick five drivers and two constructors to make up your team and it has to be under the 100m cost cap.

Qualifying Result

1st place 10 points 2nd place 9 points 3rd place 8 points 4th place 7 points 5th place 6 points 6th place 5 points 7th place 4 points 8th place 3 points 9th place 2 points 10th place 1 point 11th - 20th place 0 points NC/No time set -5 points Disqualified -15 points

Constructors will score the combined total of their two drivers in qualifying, and for the following:

Neither driver reaches Q2 -1 point One driver reaches Q2 1 point Both drivers reach Q2 3 points One driver reaches Q3 5 points Both drivers reach Q3 10 points

Sprint

Positions Gained 1 point per position Positions Lost -1 point per position Overtakes made 1 point per overtake Fastest Lap 5 points

1st place 8 points 2nd place 7 points 3rd place 6 points 4th place 5 points 5th place 4 points 6th place 3 points 7th place 2 points 8th place 1 point 9th - 20th place 0 points DNF/Not classified -20 points Disqualified -25 points

Constructors will score the combined total of their two drivers in the Sprint, as listed above.

Grand Prix

Positions Gained 1 point per position Positions Lost -1 point per position Overtakes made 1 point per overtake Fastest Lap 10 points Driver Of The Day 10 points Driver only

1st place 25 points 2nd place 18 points 3rd place 15 points 4th place 12 points 5th place 10 points 6th place 8 points 7th place 6 points 8th place 4 points 9th place 2 points 10th place 1 point 11th - 20th place 0 points DNF/Not classified -20 points Disqualified -25 points

Constructors will score the combined total of their two drivers in the Race as listed above, with the exception of the Driver Of The Day bonus.

Constructors will also score points for the following:

Fastest pitstop 10 points 2nd fastest pitstop 5 points 3rd fastest pitstop 3 points

A single constructor may score up to 18 points by recording the 3 fastest pitstop times in the race.

Team Management

Exceeding the free transfer allowance -4 points (per additional transfer) Creating a team after the team-lock deadline -10 points

Join the All To Play For League for a chance to win prizes such as 2024 Grand Prix tickets. This league runs from the Dutch GP through to the end of the season and you can find out more here!