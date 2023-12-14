Highlights The Champions League group stage has now concluded, with 10 players standing out because of their Whoscored ratings.

Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid has been exceptional in the Champions League with four goals and three assists, with his rating of 8.30 higher than anybody else.

Julian Alvarez, often overshadowed by Erling Haaland, beats his teammate to a place in this top 10, recording an average rating of 7.93 thanks to four goals in 155 minutes.

After a tumultuous concluding round of Champions League group stage fixtures, we now sit and wait patiently to see what lies ahead for those who have secured passage into the round of 16. The proclaimed ‘Group of Death’ provided plenty of excitement to the wire with Paris Saint-Germain securing the second spot for progression with a draw against Borussia Dortmund, which left Champions League returnees Newcastle United hanging out to dry.

Premier League behemoth Manchester United, who endured a grim record-breaking group stage, also crashed out on the concluding matchweek thanks to their 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich. The two remaining English sides in the competition, Manchester City and Arsenal, had already sealed their passage into the next stage before the final gameweek and topped their groups comfortably.

But who have been the best performers in the tournament so far? With the help of the folks over at WhoScored, we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 standout players of this season’s Champions League, purely on the basis of their overall rating. Some huge names are absent from the list, including the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, and even Erling Haaland, despite his efforts in front of goal for Man City. So, without further ado, let’s jump in and see who cracks the top 10.

1 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Average rating: 8.30

Many eyebrows were raised when Los Blancos raided the Borussia Dortmund ranks for Jude Bellingham – and months down the line, it’s abundantly clear exactly why they splashed the cash. The Stourbridge-born prodigy has taken to life in the Spanish capital like a duck to water, all while stamping his authority on Europe’s top table.

In 449 minutes of Champions League group stage football, the 20-year-old plundered an impressive four goals and three assists. Real Madrid are tasked with knocking Manchester City off their perch in this season’s edition of Europe’s top tier competition and with Bellingham around, you can hedge your bets that they have the facilities to do so.

Jude Bellingham - 2023/24 Champions League Statistics (as of 14/12/23) Games 5 Minutes 449 Goals 4 Assists 3 Yellow Cards 2 Red Cards 0

2 Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Average rating: 7.93

The Argentine, often overshadowed by teammate Erling Haaland, may have only racked up 155 minutes in Manchester City’s six group stage outings, but Julian Alvarez ensured to make his mark. He did so by notching four goals and the solitary assist – with his beauty against RB Leipzig in October undeniably the pick of the bunch.

Boasting an impressive 7.93 overall rating, Alvarez will be looking forward to playing his part under Pep Guardiola in the round of 16 and, potentially, beyond. In 2023/24, City are looking to defend their status as the best team in Europe and will utilise Alvarez’s creative intent in their venture.

Julian Alvarez - 2023/24 Champions League Statistics (as of 14/12/23) Games 1 (3) Minutes 155 Goals 4 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 0 Red Cards 0

3 Galeno (Porto)

Average rating: 7.88

Perhaps a lesser-known prospect, Galeno spearheaded Porto to second in Group H, albeit just because of their inferior head-to-head record with table-topping Barcelona. Eventually finishing on 12 points, the Brazilian talisman finished the group stage campaign with four goals and three assists, all while taking a total of 2.4 shots per game.

As such, the 26-year-old has been given – as things stand – a 7.88 rating, one that sees him seal the respectable bronze medal. In fact, it was the winger who shone in Porto’s thrilling 5-3 win over Shakhtar Donetsk to help book themselves a spot in the knockout rounds.

Galeno - 2023/24 Champions League Statistics (as of 14/12/23) Games 5 Minutes 443 Goals 4 Assists 3 Yellow Cards 0 Red Cards 0

4 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid)

Average rating: 7.85

The beating heart of Atlético Madrid, Antoine Griezmann just misses out on a podium spot. At 32 years of age, he is still the one that all passages of play are built around and one of the standout reasons as to why Diego Simeone’s side topped Group E, having not lost a game, with five goals added to his CV.

Versatile as they come, the Frenchman, linked with Manchester United, has been given an injection of technical ability into the Spanish side in this season’s instalment of the Champions League. They’ll be thanking their lucky stars that his loyalty has seen him stay true to the Metropolitano Stadium.

Antoine Griezmann - 2023/24 Champions League Statistics (as of 14/12/23) Games 6 Minutes 460 Goals 5 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 0

5 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Average rating: 7.84

Bukayo Saka is Arsenal’s golden boy. The Englishman has carried that moniker with him since emerging into the senior team, and he made sure to strut his stuff upon their return to the Champions League, spearheading his side to top Group B.

The Gunners have his tally of three goals and four assists (the joint highest number of goal contributions) to thank for their early progression and will be relying on his array of tools as they head into the round of 16. Destined to be a future legend of the club, Arsenal fans have been blessed to see Saka grow from a boy to a man in recent years, and now he has the chance to prove his worth at the pinnacle of club football.

Bukayo Saka - 2023/24 Champions League Statistics (as of 14/12/23) Games 5 Minutes 335 Goals 3 Assists 4 Yellow Cards 0 Red Cards 0

6 João Cancelo (Barcelona)

Average rating: 7.80

Finally, a defender! Much was made of João Cancelo’s Manchester City loan exit in the summer, especially as he spent the second stage of 2022/23 at Bayern Munich. Arguably one of the best defenders on the planet, his fall from grace under Pep Guardiola confused fans and pundits alike.

This season for the Blaugrana, particularly on the European stage, the former Juventus and Inter Milan full-back has taken his style of play up a notch, with him being as much of a threat going forward as he is from a defensive standpoint, boasting a highly impressive pass success rate of 90.6%. Are you watching, Pep?

Joao Cancelo - 2023/24 Champions League Statistics (as of 14/12/23) Games 5(1) Minutes 459 Goals 1 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 0

7 Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Average rating: 7.80

While many believe that Gabriel Jesus’ poor goalscoring form makes him a liability for the north Londoners, the Brazilian has sure stepped up in the Champions League by scoring four goals and assisting his teammates on two separate occasions across his 323 minute of group stage action. Jesus became accustomed to the winning mentality while at City and is now looking to drag Arsenal to the latter stages of the competition. If Mikel Arteta’s high-flyers are to achieve the unthinkable by claiming European glory this campaign, the 26-year-old striker will certainty have an instrumental part to play, given his array of skills provides much more than meets the eye.

Gabriel Jesus - 2023/24 Champions League Statistics (as of 14/12/23) Games 4(1) Minutes 323 Goals 4 Assists 2 Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 0

8 Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

Average rating: 7.75

A surprise inclusion, perhaps. Though, if you have been keeping a close eye on Real Sociedad’s European venture thus far, it won’t be. Mikel Merino has been instrumental for Imanol Alguacil’s outfit in the Champions League in 2023/24 – one that saw them finish at the summit of Group D, ahead of Inter Milan, Benfica and RB Salzburg.

The Spanish midfield maestro has provided one goal and an assist apiece, but there is much more than just goals to enjoy about Merino. An enforcer in Sociedad’s engine room, the 27-year-old won 6.4 aerial duels per game and featured in all but one match in their group stage run. He was so impressive that he made GIVEMESPORT’s Champions League Team of the Group Stage.

Mikel Merino - 2023/24 Champions League Statistics (as of 14/12/23) Games 5 Minutes 450 Goals 1 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 2 Red Cards 0

9 Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Average rating: 7.72

Stockport-born Phil Foden joins his teammate Alvarez in the top 10, with five goal contributions (3G, 2A) attesting to his talent. It is often the likes of Haaland that grabs the headlines, though it is often the likes of Foden who are the overlooked driving force behind City’s profound success.

Of course, Guardiola is blessed to have a flurry of talent at his disposal, though not many can provide what Foden does. Quick feet, incisive decision-making and an acute eye for goal, the Englishman has been ever so efficient for the reigning champions and has continued to give the City boss a headache as they head into the final 16.

Phil Foden - 2023/24 Champions League Statistics (as of 14/12/23) Games 4(1) Minutes 387 Goals 3 Assists 2 Yellow Cards 0 Red Cards 0

10 Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Average rating: 7.70

While many assumed that Vinícius Jr. would occupy a spot in the top 10, it is his teammate and compatriot Rodrygo – typically situated on the other Madrid flank – that finishes off the list. The Brazilian, who is criminally underrated in the world of football, has played the most minutes (480) out of anyone in the top 10, while providing three goals and two assists.

Glitz and glamour aside, he has become an integral part of how Carlo Ancelotti’s side progress and his goal return attests to his importance. If Real Madrid are to go the whole way, you can guarantee that Rodrygo will be ever-present in their pursuit of glory.