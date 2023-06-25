Highlights We've chosen an XI of the greatest players in Premier League history.

Many top players miss out including Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes.

The likes of Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo make the cut.

The question of which players make the Premier League's greatest ever XI has naturally stirred up plenty of debate over the years. England's top-flight has been home to a plethora of football's most recognised stars over the past three decades.

Yet, with so much talent in every position – deciding your Gerrards from your Lampards is something that proves subjective from person to person. Recent Premier League seasons saw familiar faces such as Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Kevin De Bruyne have all staked a claim to be thrust into the conversation when it comes to the best Premier League XI of all time. While football is a game of opinions, we've put together our XI - but do any of today's star names make the cut? Find out below.

Ranking factors

As previously mentioned, the wonderful world of football is largely subjective. Fans watch the beautiful game and, for the most part, use their eyes to judge how good a player is. There are elements of objectivity that can be brought into the debate such as clean sheets, goals, and assists. We've used the following factors when deciding on each player:

Longevity

Statistical information (Goals, assists, clean sheets etc.)

Major team honours won

Individual accolades (Ballon d'Or, Premier League player of the season etc.)

Importance to their team

Expectation of the player

Best Premier League XI of all time Player Position Nationality Clubs Petr Cech Goalkeeper Czech Republic Arsenal, Chelsea Gary Neville Right-back England Manchester United John Terry Centre-back England Chelsea Nemanja Vidic Centre-back Serbia Manchester United Ashley Cole Left-back England Arsenal, Chelsea Roy Keane Defensive midfield Republic of Ireland Nottingham Forest, Manchester United Steven Gerrard Central midfield England Liverpool Kevin De Bruyne Central midfield Belgium Chelsea, Manchester City Cristiano Ronaldo Right-wing Portugal Manchester United Thierry Henry Left-wing France Arsenal Alan Shearer Striker England Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United

Goalkeeper: Petr Cech

Clubs: Chelsea, Arsenal

A toss-up between Petr Cech and Peter Schmeichel for this one. In the end, the ex-Chelsea and Arsenal man just makes it in. With four Premier League winner's medals and more clean sheets than any other keeper in the league's history, the Czech shot-stopper has quite the CV.

His time at Arsenal may not have been quite as fruitful as his 11 years at Stamford Bridge, but the veteran goalkeeper still managed to win the Golden Glove in his debut campaign in north London. A modern-day player who could stake a claim for this position in years to come is Alisson of Liverpool, but the Brazilian is yet to match the longevity or trophy haul of Cech.

Petr Cech's Premier League Record Appearances 443 Clean Sheets 202 Goals Conceded 333 Wins 280 Statistics via the Premier League

Right-back: Gary Neville

Clubs: Manchester United

Gary Neville is almost the unanimous choice at right-back, ahead of the likes of Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold. In a few years, however, the conversation might be different. Walker and Alexander-Arnold compete for a place in the England starting XI, and both are increasing their chances of making an all-time Premier League team.

The duo may have both been dazzling as Manchester City and Liverpool have gone head-to-head in multiple title races, but the consistency of Neville was incredible to witness. Not only the amount of time he spent as part of one of the best back-lines in the history of the division, but the Englishman's ability on the ball often goes largely underrated.

Gary Neville's Premier League Record Appearances 400 Clean Sheets 148 Goals 5 Assists 35 Statistics via the Premier League

Centre-back: John Terry

Clubs: Chelsea

John Terry was an unbelievably consistent performer for Chelsea for almost 20 years – leading the Blues to five Premier League titles. There may be debates around the other centre-back role in this team, but very few would doubt Terry's credentials as one of the first names on the teamsheet.

He was a key part of the best-ever Premier League defence that conceded only 15 league goals in the 2004/05 campaign under Jose Mourinho. Willing to put his body on the line for his team, the former England captain led by example. He wasn't half-bad in possession of the ball, either.

John Terry's Premier League Record Appearances 492 Clean Sheets 214 Goals 41 Assists 12 Statistics via the Premier League

Centre-back: Nemanja Vidic

Clubs: Manchester United

Nemanja Vidic has had his legacy questioned by some recently – mainly by Liverpool fans attempting to argue Virgil van Dijk is better. Van Dijk has been incredible for both Southampton and Liverpool during his Premier League tenure, but at this moment in time, Vidic pips him for longevity reasons. He also narrowly edges it ahead of Rio Ferdinand, who was also an outstanding centre-back.

The Serbian was always willing to put in a hard challenge and never shy to stick his head in where it hurts. The fact Sir Alex Ferguson trusted him with the captaincy at Old Trafford ahead of Ferdinand upon Neville's retirement in 2011 speaks volumes about his leadership qualities also.

Nemanja Vidic's Premier League Record Appearances 211 Clean Sheets 95 Goals 15 Assists 3 Statistics via the Premier League

Left-back: Ashley Cole

Clubs: Arsenal, Chelsea

At left-back, there's simply no debate. Ashley Cole was not the only best in the Premier League throughout his career - he was arguably the best full-back in the world. Constantly working extremely hard to get up and down the left flank, the ex-Arsenal man was a thorn in the side of the wingers and full-backs he came up against.

The majority of Cole's achievements came with Chelsea, but his time with the Gunners saw the English star player a huge part in perhaps the biggest success story in the history of the league. Cole was the starting left-back for Arsene Wenger's 'Invincible' team that lifted the Premier League trophy in 2003/04.

Ashley Cole's Premier League Record Appearances 385 Clean Sheets 148 Goals 15 Assists 31 Statistics via the Premier League

Defensive midfield: Roy Keane

Clubs: Nottingham Forest, Manchester United

It was always going to be one of Patrick Vieira or Keane. In truth, the former was probably the better footballer, but we've gone with Keane because of his leadership qualities and his seven Premier League titles. The tussles between the duo were iconic and there was very little to choose between them.

Keane is one of those players that is now viewed as a hardman who loved a tackle, and while that was true, it doesn't tell the full story. The Irishman was brilliant on the ball, as he was an attacking midfield player who would burst into the box to contribute goals and assists before changing his game to be a more controlling figure in the middle of the park.

Roy Keane's Premier League Record Appearances 366 Wins 220 Goals 39 Assists 33 Statistics via the Premier League

Central midfield: Steven Gerrard

Clubs: Liverpool

Likewise with the previous position – it was a toss-up between Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes. Though the Liverpool icon failed to win the Premier League, he is quite possibly the most complete midfielder the league has ever seen.

He was an all-action presence in the midfield of a Liverpool side that struggled to compete with the other big clubs for the majority of his career, though there's no telling where the Reds would have found themselves without their captain. Gerrard's passing range and ability to score a variety of goals were the biggest parts of his game but, in all honesty, it would be difficult to pinpoint a single weakness.

Steven Gerrard's Premier League Record Appearances 504 Wins 255 Goals 120 Assists 92 Statistics via the Premier League

Central midfield: Kevin De Bruyne

Clubs: Chelsea, Manchester City

In terms of the third midfielder, there's very little doubt that it should be Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian is truly an assist king, and he also seems to exclusively score bangers. Man City are blessed with a number of world-class players, but the 32-year-old remains one of the first names on Pep Guardiola's teamsheet.

Injuries have threatened to slow down the wonderful maestro, but De Bruyne claimed third position in the list of players with the most assists in Premier League history. There are even conversations being had about whether the Belgium international is the greatest midfielder to ever play in the league.

Kevin De Bruyne's Premier League Record Appearances 245 Wins 172 Goals 65 Assists 104 Statistics via the Premier League

Right-wing: Cristiano Ronaldo

Clubs: Manchester United

There are a few players in contention for a place in the front line. But it just has to be Ronaldo. Not for his second stint at Man United, but for his first, where he was literally unplayable at times. He remains the last player to win the Ballon d'Or while playing in the Premier League, and that alone should be the only argument needed for his inclusion.

The Portuguese superstar may not be thrilled that he is going to be forced to play out of position in this make-believe XI, but his younger self was more than capable of tormenting full-backs with his dynamic dribbling and incredible skills. He makes it in ahead of Mohamed Salah and David Beckham on the right side of the front line.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League Record Appearances 236 Wins 152 Goals 103 Assists 37 Statistics via the Premier League

Left-wing: Thierry Henry

Clubs: Arsenal

You simply couldn't have an all-time Premier League XI without Henry and his inclusion needs little justification. His numbers are mightily impressive on their own, but the manner in which he played the game elevates him to legendary status when it comes to former Premier League stars.

Many fans and ex-professionals are of the belief that the Frenchman is the best player to have ever graced a Premier League pitch. Henry terrorised some of the very best defenders of his era with his big and powerful frame combining beautifully with his technical ability and speed. A joy to watch at his best.

Thierry Henry's Premier League Record Appearances 258 Wins 157 Goals 175 Assists 74 Statistics via the Premier League

Striker: Alan Shearer

Clubs: Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United

There were plenty of options when it came to the final spot. Luis Suarez produced one of the best individual seasons in Premier League history in 2013/14, while Erling Haaland has broken a crazy number of records in his debut season in England. Harry Kane looked set to claim a spot in this XI before a move to Bayern Munich stopped his charge towards becoming the top goalscorer in Premier League history.

The man who holds that record - with a staggering 260 goals to his name - is Alan Shearer. The man who dragged Blackburn Rovers to their only top-flight success before banging in goals for fun at his boyhood club simply has to be included in this XI. When looking up the term 'clinical' in a dictionary, there should be a picture of the Newcastle hero.