With all the money being spent on transfers in the modern game, the importance of the loan market goes under the radar despite some brilliant short-term acquisitions in the past.

'Never fall in love with a loan player' is the advice often given to a club that have brought an exciting player in for a season.

This is to avoid heart-break when the player's parent club inevitably decide to give him a chance in their first-team due to his performances for his adoptive club.

Football is a game of emotions however, and that means fans tend to ignore this advice completely and treat these players as their own.

Some of these deals go very badly wrong and end up costing the club wages for no real benefit - see Arthur Melo and Sául Niguez for reference.

But we are going to take a look at the very best loan XI in Premier League history.

Dean Henderson - Manchester United to Sheffield United

Having helped Sheffield United to promotion from the Championship in the previous season, Henderson returned to the club for their first season back in the top flight since 2007.

He kept 13 clean sheets during his stay at Bramall Lane in the 2019/20 campaign and helped his side to a top half finish in their first season back to the league.

Due to his impressive two-year stint, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to keep him at Man United to give him a chance.

Kyle Walker - Tottenham to Aston Villa

Walker has just won his first ever Champions League trophy as he helped Manchester City to a historic treble.

Go back more than 12 years, and he was just making a short-term move to Aston Villa from Tottenham as a young prospect.

He may have only been in the West Midlands for six months, but Walker put in some very exciting performances and started his journey to becoming arguably the best right-back in the league.

Ivan Campo - Real Madrid to Bolton

The Spaniard had only just helped his team to a second Champions League win in the space of three seasons when he made the shock decision to rock up at Bolton.

He joined Jay-Jay Okocha as a star name at the Reebok for what fans presumed would be a one-year spell.

However, he surprised many by signing a three-year contract after a brilliant loan spell, in which he played in both defence and midfield.

Levi Colwill - Chelsea to Brighton

The most recent addition to this squad is the young English centre-back.

Colwill has just starred for England's under-21 side as they lifted the European Championship without conceding a single goal.

The 20-year-old is full of confidence after spending a season playing for an exciting Brighton team.

He made 17 appearances for the Seagulls, and they have even seen a £30 million bid rejected so far in this transfer window as they are desperate to bring him back.

Ryan Bertrand - Chelsea to Southampton

Another example of a Premier League club benefiting from Chelsea's embarrassment of riches.

Southampton made the move for Bertrand when they were rising up the league, in a very similar way to Brighton recently with Colwill.

Bertrand was consistent and technically very good and earned a place in the PFA team of the season along with a permanent move to the Saints.

Mikel Arteta - Real Sociedad to Everton

Currently known as the man behind Arsenal's revolution in the last 12 months, Arteta was once a driving force behind the teams he played for.

Everton were occupying a top four spot in January 2005 when David Moyes decided he needed recruits to get the team over the line in the race for Champions League qualification.

Arteta came in to add a calm influence in the engine room and did play his part in gaining a fourth-placed finish, unfortunately missing out on Champions League football due to their neighbours' heroics in Istanbul.

Arteta signed a permanent deal and went on to captain the club during his six-year spell.

Jack Wilshere - Arsenal to Bolton

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: Jack Wilshere of Arsenal acknowledges fans after the Premier League match between Arsenal and Southampton at Emirates Stadium on April 8, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Back in 2010, Wilshere was a very exciting prospect who was expected to be the future of Arsenal's midfield for over a decade.

His move to Bolton was always going to be temporary in order to get him some valuable Premier League experience.

He showed no fear as an 18-year-old during the six-month loan.

He became a fan favourite at the Reebok Stadium despite only playing 14 games for the club before going on to represent Arsenal.

Martin Odegaard - Real Madrid to Arsenal

Martin Odegaard in Arsenal 4-0 Everton.

The Norwegian joined Real Madrid as a 16-year-old in 2015 as the Spanish giants won the huge battle to secure his signature.

He was seen as a future star, but was never given the opportunity to show his talent at the Bernabeu.

A loan move to Arsenal was met with raised eyebrows, and he did struggle in front of goal during his initial six-month loan.

His quality on the ball and his intelligence was enough to convince the Gunners to sign him up on a permanent transfer for a fee of £30 million initially.

The following season, he showcased his brilliance as he has now become one of the best players in his position in world football.

Jurgen Klinsmann - Sampdoria to Tottenham

The German had already impressed in the 1994-95 season for Spurs, which had earned him a big move to Bayern Munich.

Loved by the fans at White Hart Lane, Klinsmann made a highly anticipated return to the club in 1997.

He bowed out from top-flight football by helping the English side avoid relegation with his goals being vital.

Spurs fans would have loved to see more of him, but the two years he spent in London will go down in history.

Daniel Sturridge - Chelsea to Bolton

Yet another young Chelsea player making a loan move to further their career, and Bolton benefiting from the loan system once again.

Sturridge was an instant success as he netted a late winner in his debut match against Wolves.

Playing under Owen Coyle, he found the back of the net eight times in only 12 league appearances.

The season after this spell, he was part of Chelsea's Champions League winning squad and later move to Liverpool where he spent the majority of his career.

Romelu Lukaku - Chelsea to West Brom

This season-long loan was what put the Belgian striker on the map.

A staggering 17 goals in a league season for a club like West Brom is a brilliant return.

He helped guide the club to an eighth placed finish, but was still unable to force his way into the Chelsea team and went back out on loan to Everton.

The best loan XI in Premier League history

