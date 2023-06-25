The question of who makes the Premier League's greatest-ever XI has naturally stirred up plenty of debate over the years, but we've decided to have our own crack at coming up with such a team.

It's fair to say the Premier League has been home to a plethora of football's most recognised stars over the years. Yet, with so much talent in every position – deciding your Gerrard's from your Lampard's is something that proves subjective from person to person.

The most recent Premier League season saw familiar faces such as Harry Kane continue his pursuit of Alan Shearer's all-time goal tally in England's top flight, while some new arrivals such as Erling Haaland have already cemented themselves in Premier League folklore.

But did either Kane or Haaland do enough to make our side? Find out below:

GIVEMESPORT's all-time Premier League XI

Goalkeeper - Petr Cech

A toss-up between Cech and Peter Schmeichel for this one. In the end, we went with the ex-Chelsea and Arsenal man.

With four Premier League winner's medals and more clean sheets than any other keeper in the league's history, the Czech shot-stopper has quite the résumé.

Defenders - Ashley Cole, John Terry, Nemanja Vidic, Gary Neville

At left-back, there's simply no debate. Cole was not the only best left-back in the Premier League throughout his career - he was arguably the best full-back in the world.

Similarly, Terry was an unbelievably consistent performer for Chelsea for almost 20 years – leading the Blues to five Premier League titles.

Vidic has had his legacy questioned by some recently – mainly by Liverpool fans attempting to argue Virgil van Dijk is better.

We're huge fans of Van Dijk, but at this moment in time, Vidic pips him for longevity reasons. He also narrowly edges it ahead of Rio Ferdinand, who was also an outstanding centre-back.

For similar reasons, we've opted for Neville at right-back, ahead of the likes of Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold. In a few years' time, however, the conversation might be different.

Midfielders - Roy Keane, Steven Gerrard, Kevin De Bruyne

It was always going to be one of Patrick Vieira or Keane. In truth, the former was probably the better footballer, but we've gone with Keane because of his leadership qualities and his seven Premier League titles.

Likewise with Gerrard – it was a toss-up between the Liverpool legend, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes. Though Gerrard failed to win the Premier League, he is, in our opinion, the most complete midfielder the league has ever seen.

As Jamie Carragher recently said on Peter Crouch's podcast – there's a reason why both Manchester United and Chelsea tried to buy him.

In terms of the third midfielder, there was no doubt for us that it had to be De Bruyne. The Belgian is truly an assist king and he also seems to exclusively score bangers.

Man City are blessed with a number of world-class players, but De Bruyne remains one of the first names on Pep Guardiola's teamsheet.

Forwards - Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, Harry Kane

Let's address the elephant in the room. We've not picked Shearer. Why? Because Kane is surely certain to break his record eventually and is the far more complete footballer.

You simply couldn't have an all-time Premier League XI without Henry and his inclusion needs little justification. His numbers are mightily impressive on their own, but the manner in which he played the game elevates him to legendary status when it comes to former Premier League stars.

There were plenty of options when it came to the final spot. Luis Suarez produced one of the best individual seasons in Premier League history in 2013/14, while Haaland has broken a crazy number of records in his debut season in England.

But it just has to be Ronaldo. Not for his second stint at Man United, but for his first, where he was literally unplayable at times.

He remains the last player to win the Ballon d'Or while playing in the Premier League, and that alone should be the only argument needed for his inclusion.