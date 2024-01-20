Highlights The New Orleans Pelicans' best season was in 2008, led by Chris Paul, but fell short in the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Charlotte Hornets have reached four conference semifinals but have never made it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Despite the Los Angeles Clippers' struggles in the past, they made their first Conference Finals appearance in 2020.

Four years after Kawhi Leonard took the Toronto Raptors to its first-ever NBA title, Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets followed suit, earning their first championship win in the franchise's 47 years of existence in the league.

Before those two, Dirk Nowitzki was the protagonist of a legendary run that culminated in the Dallas Mavericks winnings its first Lary O'Brien trophy in 2011.

The Association has recognized titles since 1947 when some teams played in its predecessor, known as the Basketball Association of America (BAA). These older franchises usually have championships under different names, like the Minneapolis Lakers or the St. Louis Hawks, but the wins count all the same.

Even though teams like the Miami Heat and Toronto arrived later, they have already grabbed their titles. Some others haven’t had the same fortune, and regardless if it is due to lack of time or any other historical issue, GIVEMESPORT looks at the best season of each of the teams that are still searching for their first NBA championship.

10 New Orleans Pelicans

2007-08: Lost in Western Conference Semifinals

Although the Pelicans were originally the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA considers them an expansion team that started to play in the 2002-03 season when the franchise relocated to New Orleans.

On the court, the team reached two Western Conference semifinals, with the most notorious one being in 2008, when they were led by a young Chris Paul alongside veterans like David West, Tyson Chandler and Peja Stojakovic. This team took the San Antonio Spurs to a seven-game series, but fell short to Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker — something many NBA greats experienced throughout their careers.

2008 New Orleans Hornets – Playoff Stats Players Points Assists Rebounds Steals Field Goal % Chris Paul 24.1 11.3 4.9 2.3 50.2 David West 21.2 8.5 2.8 1.1 46.6 Peja Stojakovic 14.1 5.4 0.5 0.5 43.6 Tyson Chandler 8.0 10.3 0.4 0.4 63.2

Now, New Orleans is counting on its young core of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, Herbert Jones and Dyson Daniels to find constancy alongside veterans like C.J. McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas and finally be able to reach the franchise's first Western Conference Finals.

9 Charlotte Hornets/Bobcats

2000-01: Lost in Eastern Conference Semifinals

The Charlotte Bobcats joined the NBA in 2004-05, but since the rebranding that brought back the Hornets in 2014, their history is also recognized with the period from when the current Pelicans were there. In the end, the league acknowledged them as a franchise that started its activities in 1988 but suspended it between 2002 and 2004.

The Hornets have reached four conference semifinals (1993, 1998, 2001, 2002), with the closest one to advance being in 2001. In that opportunity, they opened a 2-0 lead against the Milwaukee Bucks, but went on to lose the next three games. They managed to even the series again and ended up losing again in the win-or-go-home encounter.

Charlotte Hornets – 2001 Playoff Stats Players Points Assists Steals Jamal Mashburn 24.9 5.7 1.2 Baron Davis 17.8 5.8 2.8

While the team that came the closest to reaching the Eastern Conference Finals featured a rising star point guard in Baron Davis, the current Hornets are counting on LaMelo Ball to overcome his recurrent ankle injuries and lead them even further in the near future.

8 Los Angeles Clippers

2020-21: Lost in Western Conference Finals

Despite Kawhi Leonard and Paul George’s struggles with injuries over the years, their tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers has already resulted in the franchise’s first Conference Finals in 2021.

During that campaign, the Clippers beat Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks in seven games, before taking down a strong Utah Jazz team in a 4–2 series. Much to the Clippers' dismay, Leonard sustained an ACL injury and couldn't suit up for the franchise's first Conference Finals, which ultimately resulted in a loss against the Phoenix Suns in six games, despite George's attempt to carry the team by himself.

Los Angeles Clippers – 2021 Playoff Stats Players Points Rebounds Assists Steals FG % 3PT % Kawhi Leonard 30.4 7.7 4.4 2.1 57.3 39.3 Paul George 26.9 9.6 5.4 1.0 44.1 33.6 Reggie Jackson 17.8 3.2 3.4 0.9 48.4 40.8

Now, future Hall of Fame guards Russell Westbrook and James Harden have joined the superstar forwards duo in an attempt to get their first ring. With a team filled to the brim with big names, the Clippers are now all-in on their attempt to seek out their first chip. Given the aging core, it does seem like now or never for the team.

7 Minnesota Timberwolves

2003-04: Lost in Western Conference Finals

It's amazing how much of an impact one player can have on an entire franchise fortune. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Kevin Garnett had a story that perfectly illustrates that, with The Big Ticket transforming an expansion team that had never sniffed a playoff game into a perennial postseason presence.

During his sophomore year, Garnett already had his first All-Star selection and led Minnesota to their first playoff appearance. By the time 2004 came around, Garnett won his first MVP award and the first-seeded Timberwolves found themselves in the Western Conference Finals. On the team's path to the final four teams, the Timberwolves had to overcome rookie Carmelo Anthony and his Denver Nuggets, and the Sacramento Kings led by Chris Webber, Mike Bibby and Peja Stojakovic.

However, a veteran Los Angeles Lakers team with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal at the helm was too much for the Timberwolves to handle, and their fairy tale ended after six games.

Kevin Garnett – 2004 Playoff Stats Categories Stats Points 24.3 Rebounds 14.6 Assists 5.1 Blocks 2.3 Steals 1.3

After Garnett's era, Minnesota tried to find its new franchise savior several times, either via a No.1 pick or a trade.

Although Kevin Love, Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jimmy Butler couldn't carry that burden, they seem to have finally found that guy in emerging superstar wing Anthony Edwards. With a solid core built with big men Towns and Rudy Gobert, veteran point guard Mike Conley and elite defensive forward Jaden McDaniels, Edwards is allowing Minnesota to dream big again.

6 Memphis Grizzlies

2012-13: Lost in Western Conference Finals

The Memphis Grizzlies are a relatively new team, having headed south after the experiment in Vancouver didn't quite work out. As the team looked to restart fresh in Memphis, it adopted a grit-and-grind playstyle that was bolstered by players like Marc Gasol, Zach Randolph, and Mike Conley. While it didn't lead them to a championship, the team was good enough to make the Western Conference Finals in 2013.

That run began with a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers' "Lob City" squad, composed of the aforementioned Paul, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan. After beating LA in six games, Memphis successfully put a gentleman's sweep on Kevin Durant and Westbrook's Oklahoma City Thunder. However, the Grizzlies' first Conference Finals ended up with an actual sweep, which they suffered from the San Antonio Spurs dynasty.

Memphis Grizzlies – 2013 Playoff Stats Players Points Rebounds Assists FG % Zach Randolph 17.4 10.0 1.6 46.0 Marc Gasol 17.2 8.5 3.2 45.4 Mike Conley 17.0 4.7 7.1 38.4

With Ja Morant's emergence, Memphis is becoming a perennial playoff presence in the West, while giving an impression that their championship window could open at any moment for a very young core. Maybe the Grizzlies won't be on this list for much longer...

5 Indiana Pacers

1999-00: Lost in NBA Finals

Of all the teams listed so far, the Indiana Pacers are the only ones that made the NBA Finals. Most teams have fallen to at least one legendary squad, but few have done it as many times as the Pacers.

Indy has lost seven Conference Finals to teams like Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls, LeBron James’ Miami Heat twice, Shaquille O’Neal’s Orlando Magic, Patrick Ewing’s New York Knicks twice, and the Detroit Pistons' squad who nagged the title in 2004.

Indiana Pacers – 2000 NBA Finals Stats Players Points Rebounds Assists FG % Reggie Miller 24.3 2.7 3.7 41.3 Jalen Rose 23.0 4.5 3.0 46.7 Austin Croshere 15.2 6.0 0.8 54.5 Rik Smits 10.0 4.0 0.5 46.6

The Pacers' closest season to a ring was in 2000 when they started their playoff run by beating Ray Allen and the Milwaukee Bucks in five games (when the first-round series consisted of five games). They followed it up with a six-game contest against the Allen Iverson-led Philadelphia 76ers in the second round and then took down the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals in six games.

The Pacers eventually met their match in the 2000 NBA Finals, when they faced off against O'Neale yet again, but this time, with the Los Angeles Lakers and Kobe Bryant. Although Reggie Miller gave it his all, it wasn't enough to take down the Lakers' superstar tandem, one that went on to win three consecutive titles.

As Tyrese Haliburton shows his superstar potential, it's time for Indiana to wonder if the next time they reach the highest stage they will have enough to get over the hump.

4 Utah Jazz

1996-97: Lost in NBA Finals

Maybe no other NBA team understands better about being without a title like the Utah Jazz. After all, they lost in 1997 and 1998 to the guy who retired with six NBA championships. Although both seasons were incredible for the Jazz, the 1997 campaign stings a little more due to the team's slightly higher 64 wins.

Still, through 1997 and 1998, the Jazz were a powerhouse in the Western Conference, piling up playoff wins against legends like Hakeem Olajuwon of the Houston Rockets, O'Neal and Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers and a San Antonio Spurs squad that boasted a legend in David Robinson and a rising star in 1997 No. 1 overall pick Tim Duncan.

Utah Jazz – 1997 & 1998 Playoff Stats 1997 1998 Players PTS REB AST FG % PTS REB AST FG % Karl Malone 26.0 11.4 2.9 43.5 26.3 10.9 3.4 47.1 John Stockton 16.1 3.9 9.6 52.1 11.1 3.0 7.8 49.4

While they pick up the pieces from the tear-down that ended Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert's era, Utah is slowly building a future to find its way out of this list.

3 Brooklyn Nets

2002-03: Lost in NBA Finals

Jason Kidd, one of the greatest point guards ever, led the then-New Jersey Nets to consecutive NBA Finals, in 2002 and 2003. Even though they came close to winning it all two years in a row, the bigger disappointment came in 2003 when the Nets were just two wins away from their first chip.

En route to their second consecutive finals appearance, the Nets dispatched the Milwaukee Bucks in six games and then swept the Boston Celtics and the Detroit Pistons in the two following rounds. Unfortunately for the Nets, what was waiting for them wasn't the same monster they faced a season prior, but one far less flashy but equally destructive: the San Antonio Spurs.

New Jersey Nets – 2003 NBA Finals Stats Players Points Rebounds Assists Steals FG % Jason Kidd 19.7 6.2 7.8 1.2 36.4 Kenyon Martin 14.7 10.0 2.2 1.7 34.3 Richard Jefferson 13.2 6.5 1.8 1.3 41.7 Kerry Kittles 10.8 4.2 1.3 1.8 37.7

After a four-game back-and-forth between the Nets and Spurs, the latter was able to win consecutive games and seal their second title since 1999.

2 Orlando Magic

2008-09: Lost in NBA Finals

The Orlando Magic have had the honor of boasting two separate teams more than a decade apart that came very close to winning the NBA Finals. In 1995, Penny Hardaway and Shaquille O'Neal took the team to their first Finals appearance, only in its sixth season in the league, but wound up losing to a Houston Rockets team that featured Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler.

Nine years later, Orlando was once again blessed with a superstar center capable of elevating a team to title contention. Dwight Howard quickly became a paint beast for the Magic and solidified himself as a double-double machine and one of the best defenders in basketball.

Dwight Howard – 2009 Playoff Stats Category Stats Points 20.3 Rebounds 15.3 Blocks 2.6 Field Goal % 60.1

In 2009, he led Orlando to beat Andre Iguodala's Philadelphia 76ers in six games, before taking advantage of a Kevin-Garnett-less Boston Celtics in a seven-game affair, and finally overpowering LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers in six games. Their run came to a halt in the finals when Bryant and Gasol of the Lakers sent the Magic packing in five games.

1 Phoenix Suns

2020-21: Lost in NBA Finals

Finally, the Phoenix Suns are the only franchise to reach three NBA Finals, but not win any of them. They made their first appearance in 1976 with Paul Westphal and Alvan Adams leading the charge but lost to a Boston Celtics team that featured Jo Jo White, Dave Cowens, and John Havlicek.

They returned to the finals in 1993 off the strength of Charles Barkley's heroics but ultimately fell to the Chicago Bulls in six games. Nearly twenty years later, in 2021, the Suns swung for the fences, acquiring Chris Paul, to help steer the ship otherwise led by Devon Booker towards their third Finals appearance. After opening a 2-0 lead against the Milwaukee Bucks, they quickly flamed out, allowing the Milwaukee Bucks to win four straight games en route to the team's first championship since 1971.

Phoenix Suns – 2021 Playoff Stats Players Points Rebounds Assists FG % 3PT % Devin Booker 27.3 5.6 4.5 44.7 32.1 Chris Paul 19.2 3.5 8.6 49.7 44.6 Deandre Ayton 15.8 11.8 1.1 65.8 NA Mikal Bridges 11.1 4.3 1.6 48.4 36.8

Just a few years later, the Suns moved on Paul, landed superstar Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, and acquired Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards as they hope to finally get their first franchise title in their long history.