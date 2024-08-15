Highlights Give Me Sport runs through the list of best fithers from each continent.

The UFC’s global expansion since the company’s formation back in 1993 has been something special to witness. Back in the early days of the UFC, pretty much every event was held in the United States and a large majority of the fighters who were given opportunities to compete early on in the promotion were also from the United States.

Since the sport of MMA became mainstream, the UFC has catapulted itself into a global phenomenon and is now huge in every single continent around the world. This is thanks to the UFC’s progression as a brand but it is also hugely down to the fighters who have come through over the years from places which were seen as outsiders in the early days of the UFC and helped grow the sport in their respective continents and countries.

Today, GIVEMESPORT will list the best UFC fighter which each continent has produced.

6 Africa - Kamaru Usman

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ defended the UFC welterweight title on five occasions in an over three-year reign

In terms of high numbers of African fighters in the UFC who have enjoyed success, there aren’t many, however, the African fighters who have risen to an elite level in the UFC are some of the best and most dominant champions ever such as Francis Ngannou, Israel Adesanya and the man who takes the spot as the continent’s best ever fighter, Kamaru Usman.

Despite rising through the UFC rankings with a fairly safe but dominant style, Usman quickly turned that around by going on a path of destruction where he dominated the UFC’s welterweight division for over three years and during this time period, no fighter in the division seemed close to him. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ defended his welterweight strap five times and defeated big names such as Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns in the process.

Despite dominating the welterweight division for so long, Usman does not get the respect he deserves nowadays, as his brutal head-kick loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278 has unfairly hindered how highly rated he is.

Usman takes the crown as the best African UFC fighter ever ahead of his fellow countryman, Adesanya and his good friend, Ngannou.

5 Asia - Zhang Weili

Weili is considered the best strawweight of all time and also holds the greatest fight in female MMA history

One of the first territories the UFC broke into following their success in the United States was Japan. Japan was considered the home of MMA during the late 90s due to the immense success of the promotion of the UFC’s rival, PRIDE.

Despite MMA always being a hot commodity in Japan, there hasn’t been that much success in other Asian countries up until 2019. That year, the UFC made their first trip to China with a Fight Night event headlined by Jessica Andrade vs Zhang Weili for the UFC strawweight title. Weili destroyed the Brazilian in just 42 seconds to become the first ever Chinese champion in UFC history to a thunderous reception.

Not only is Weili solely responsible for the UFC’s breakthrough in China, but she is also considered one of the best fighters in women’s MMA history and holds the greatest fights in company history against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Weili’s incredible fighting ability has led to her being considered the best Asian fighter in UFC history and she is fully deserving of this title.

4 Europe - Khabib Nurmagomedov

The Russian ended his career undefeated with a record of 29-0 and is considered one of the most dominant fighters of all time

Over the years, the UFC has been dominated by mainly Americans and Brazilians, but in the last decade, European fighters have risen to the very top of MMA and there are now three active, current UFC champions who are from Europe. There have been some phenomenal European talent in the UFC over the years, such as Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev and Michael Bisping, but the man who tops them all and by quite a significant distance, is Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Russian ended his career on a high, on top, at UFC 254 with one of the best wins of his career over Justin Gaethje and only ended up leaving the sport of MMA due to the unfortunate passing of his father, who had a significant impact on his fighting career.

Like Kamaru Usman, Khabib’s rise in the UFC happened pretty quietly as he had a dominant style but it was a style which wasn’t particularly exciting or fan-friendly. However, as he started to become more vocal and speak English, ‘The Eagle’ quickly rose to be one of the biggest stars and pay-per-view draws in UFC history and competed in the biggest MMA fight of all time against Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

Khabib’s dominance to end his career undefeated with a sensational record of 29-0 is something incredible which firmly cements his spot on this list as the greatest European fighter the UFC has ever seen.

3 North America - Jon Jones

Jones is unanimously considered the greatest MMA fighter of all time

North America has been a great territory for the UFC over the years and has produced some fantastic fighters. However, none of them come close to the unanimously considered MMA GOAT, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones.

Despite his extremely questionable antics outside of the cage and his history with drug tests, Jones is still, by far, the greatest fighter in MMA history, let alone just North America. ‘Bones’ has managed to secure UFC titles in two weight classes, light heavyweight, where he won and defended the title an incredible 13 times and also in the heavyweight division where he moved up in weight class just 18 months ago to defeat Ciryl Gane with ease to secure heavyweight gold.

As mentioned above, North America has produced some of the best fighters in UFC history, but with all due respect to them all, none of them come close to Jon Jones in terms of dominance and longevity. Jones holds the record for being the youngest champion in UFC history and has been dominating in the UFC for almost two whole decades.

‘Bones,’ despite having an official loss on his professional MMA record, is considered by many to be still undefeated with a professional record of 28-0-1 due to his one loss coming via an extremely controversial disqualification for an illegal elbow, the technique which Jones used is now unbanned.

2 Oceania - Alexander Volkanovski

Volkanovski is a fan favourite as well as being the best featherweight in UFC history

The UFC returns to Oceania on Saturday with a big middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya. It will be strange to see arguably the face of Oceanic MMA, Alexander Volkanovski, not featured on the card but he is in the process of taking some much needed time out of the Octagon after suffering two brutal knockout losses in a row.

Despite Adesanya’s success representing both Nigeria and in particular, New Zealand, ‘The Great’ deserves the spot at number one spot in terms of Oceanic UFC fighters given his sheer dominance at one point in the UFC’s featherweight division. Volk defended his featherweight title on four separate occasions and also, incredibly managed to defeat Max Holloway a staggering three times which is an incredible achievement because Holloway himself is one of the best ever.

The Australian has shared the Octagon with some of the greatest fighters of all time such as Holloway, Jose Aldo and Islam Makhachev and has either defeated or put in extremely competitive performances against them. The future of Volk’s career looks unclear at this moment in time as he is coming off two nasty KO losses in a row and when you are coming to the latter stages of your career that is really not a good thing.

1 South America - Anderson Silva

Silva is one of the most iconic figures in MMA history and is the greatest middleweight of all time

South America and Brazil in particular, have produced some of the best and most dynamic fighters in the UFC over the years but none really come close to the ability and accolades of Anderson 'The Spider' Silva. The Brazilian shot to superstardom straight away in the UFC and won the middleweight title in just his second fight in the promotion which is something practically unheard of.

‘The Spider’ is not only one of the most dominant champions in UFC history but he is also one of the most flashy and entertaining fighters ever. Despite there being a lot of flashy and exuberant fighters over the years, champions have at times abandoned their flashy fighting styles which they may have used as contenders to adopt a more serious and safe style to have safe defences of their titles, however, Silva did not do this and in his dominance of the UFC middleweight division, he destroyed most people in his path and delivered some of the best and most dynamic KO’s in company history.

South America has been an incredible territory for the UFC and there have been a lot of champions in the promotion from the continent but none really come close to ‘The Spider’ and what he achieved and who he beat as UFC middleweight champion.