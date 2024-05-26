Highlights Manchester United won the FA Cup vs Man City, showcasing the unpredictability of football.

The celebrations since then have been wild, with the players letting down their hair after a tough season.

YouTuber IShowSpeed was spotted while Kobbie Mainoo looked out for a teammate.

Few would have predicted that Manchester United would be celebrating an FA Cup final win this weekend with local rivals Manchester City the overwhelming favourites coming into the game. The beauty of football, however, is that games very rarely stick to the script.

Having finished eighth in the Premier League, Erik ten Hag's men have had an abject campaign while Pep Guardiola and co successfully defended their league title for the fourth time in a row. With that in mind, even the most brazen Man United supporters wouldn't have been feeling confident ahead of kick-off.

And yet, the Red Devils completely outplayed their opponents on the day. The first goal may have come from a mix-up between Josko Gvardiol and Stefan Ortega, but it didn't necessarily feel unjust when Alejandro Garnacho rolled the ball into the empty net.

And before the break, the side in red had doubled their lead thanks to a goal of beauty from Kobbie Mainoo. Wonderful build-up play – caught in delightful detail by some fans in the stands – sliced upon the City defence like a hot knife through butter, with Bruno Fernandes putting it on a plate for his talented teammate to gobble up. Jeremy Doku would pull one back, making for a nervy ending, but Man United would hold on to see the game out with a one-goal cushion.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Arsenal (14) have won the FA Cup more times than Manchester United (13).

After such a soul-destroying season, this unexpected moment of glory has unsuccessfully led to scenes of real joy among the trophy-winning squad. And in this age of social media, some of the best clips have emerged online for everyone to enjoy.

Kobbie Mainoo Shows his Class

Protects Amad Diallo from champagne

Mainoo was the match-winner on the day, grabbing his sublime goal in the 39th minute, while also being named as Man of the Match. But amid all the delirium he still kept his head when the champagne started flying in the Wembley dressing room after the match.

As Amad Diallo is a Muslim, he isn't allowed to drink. With the booze being sprayed, the young winger was helped to quickly remove himself from the scenes by Mainoo. It's moments of maturity like this that bode well for INEOS, who will surely hope the Englishman can guide the club to more stability in the coming years.

IShowSpeed Turns Up

Dances with Rasmus Hojlund and Scott McTominay

Influencers and cup finals haven't always been a great mix within the world of football – who can forget Salt Bae's unwanted appearance on the pitch at the 2022 World Cup – but it seems as though IShowSpeed was a little more welcome at the Man United post-game celebrations.

Scott McTominay could be seen with an arm around the YouTuber, while Rasmus Hojlund went up to speak to the American. The striker asked: "If you can recognise my name you can get a picture." Speed answered correctly and so the three posed for a quick snap before later being filmed dancing together.

Sweet Caroline on the Team Bus

Tom Heaton soaks in the glory

It seems as though McTominay and Hojlund were among the Red Devils to truly let their hair down the most as they were seen in another boozy scene. This time, the pair celebrated with the FA Cup trophy on the team bus.

Champaign bottle in hand, the club's Danish forward joined his Scottish teammate as they wildly sang along to Sweet Caroline. Victor Lindelof, Johnny Evans and Tom Heaton can also be seen enjoying themselves in the footage.

Erik ten Hag Pokes fun at Bruno Fernandes

"Normally, only he speaks"

McTominay again featured at the heart of another clip, this time shouting "Bruuuuunnnooo" as his teammate stood on stage with manager Ten Hag. The Dutch coach, however, took the opportunity to aim a joke at Fernandes, saying: "So, Scott, Bruno asked me if I wanted to speak. Normally, only he speaks and he keeps going."

Bruno Fernandes under Erik ten Hag Games 107 Goals 29 Assists 27 Trophies 2

The joke got a few laughs and a sheepish grin from the club's Portuguese midfielder and it does seem as though the pair have a decent relationship. Speaking to ITV Sport directly after the game, when asked what Ten Hag got right tactically, Fernandes replied (via Manchester Evening News): "Everything. He prepares every game well. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't. I think you could see it was about being compact and making pressure between the lines."

Stats via Transfermarkt.