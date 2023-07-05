There is a serious abundance of talent in world football right now.

Excellent shot-stoppers, laser-focused defenders, magical midfielders and lethal attackers in every league only go to show that there are incredible players in all areas of the pitch.

So, we have assembled the best XI in football today, with the best manager in the world at the wheel, using ESPN’s FC 100 as a benchmark.

The rankings put together top 10s for every position on the pitch, delving into a player’s accomplishments with both club and country.

Those who voted took several things into account, namely how good players had been in the most recent season. However, their performances in seasons gone by were also factored in.

Additionally, although some players might have missed extensive periods of a campaign, judgements were made based on their contributions when fully fit.

The winger vs forward conundrum

Now, there is one thing that we have to address quickly before we get into the XI. In their top 10 rankings, ESPN has categories for wingers, forwards, and strikers.

While wingers are defined as “fast, attack-minded players in wide positions,” a forward is seen as someone who blurs the lines between a creator, both from midfield and out wide, and also strikers.

For example, while Gabriel Martinelli is listed as a winger, the likes of Marcus Rashford, Lionel Messi and Christopher Nkunku are all considered to be forwards with more of a free role.

Fortunately, ESPN’s number one forward likes to operate out wide regularly, so we have elected to choose the best man from their wingers and forwards list as the two wide men in our 4-2-3-1 setup.

So without further ado, here is the best XI in the world today.

Best world XI today

GK – Thibaut Courtois

His sensational performance in last year's Champions League final sticks in the mind, meaning that Courtois secures top spot despite Real Madrid only lifting the Spanish Cup this year.

Nevertheless, some big performances this season cemented Courtois’ status as the best shot-stopper in the world, with manager Carlo Ancelotti saying after their Champions League clash against Chelsea that he remains the best.

Behind him is Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who kept the most clean sheets in La Liga this year, with Liverpool’s Alisson coming in second.

Champions League winner Ederson is some way down the pecking order in seventh.

RB – Achraf Hakimi

Hakimi thrived as an attacking wing-back last season, registering the most goal contributions (10) in all competitions for PSG after the attacking trio of Neymar, Messi and Kylian Mbappe (FBref).

Away from France, he was a key presence for Morocco at Qatar too, helping the Atlas Lions advance to the semi-finals of the tournament and make history by becoming the first African team to reach that stage.

Shoutout to Kieran Trippier, though, with the Newcastle United full-back finishing in second place ahead of Kyle Walker and Reece James.

CB – Ruben Dias

ESPN’s number one pick goes to Manchester City’s Portuguese wall.

Dias thrived in the Champions League, keeping clean sheets in matches against RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Inter.

That, along with City having the joint-best defence in the Premier League last campaign, makes him a worthy number one.

CB – Josko Gvardiol

And the second-best central defender in this list could also be on his way to City soon.

Reports have linked Gvardiol with a move to Manchester, with RB Leipzig’s sporting director Max Eberl saying that he wants to move to the current Champions League holders.

It’s no surprise that City want him. A progressive passer who helped Leipzig lift the DFB Pokal and who was key for Croatia at the World Cup.

LB – Alphonso Davies

Like Hakimi, Davies is an attacking full-back who can get up and down the pitch at serious speed, creating chances while playing a key role in defence.

The Canadian created the sixth-most goals for Bayern Munich last season, ranked fifth for shot-creating actions, and third for ball recoveries. Impactful in all areas.

CM – Jude Bellingham

Top spot on ESPN’s central midfielder rankings goes to Real Madrid’s new signing.

A complete midfielder, capable of scoring, creating, and helping out defensively, Bellingham's talent is underlined by his numbers.

Jude Bellingham and Ben Chilwell

Nobody had more goal contributions in all competitions for Dortmund, only Julian Brandt completed more shot-creating actions, and nobody made more tackles and blocks for Dortmund last season.

Had he played in Dortmund’s title decider against Mainz, the 20-year-old might have even left Dortmund as a Bundesliga champion.

CM – Rodri

“What a holding midfielder, no words to describe him. With and without the ball, the presence, clever with the ball, now attacking, driving, going with the ball when the space was there.”

That’s what Pep Guardiola had to say about Rodri after his performance against Crystal Palace back in March.

The Spaniard was crucial for City’s treble success this season, even scoring the goal to win them the Champions League.

The best defensive midfielder in the world? Possibly.

AM – Kevin De Bruyne

The Premier League’s fourth-best creator ever was at it again this season, creating a whopping 28 goals in all competitions. That’s the most he’s managed during his time at City.

Only one man had more contributions in a sky-blue shirt last season. No prizes for guessing who that is.

RW – Bukayo Saka

We’re heading to the wingers list for this one, and Arsenal’s 21-year-old just about beats Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to the top.

Saka was integral to Arsenal’s Premier League title charge, with double figures for both goals and assists.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka celebrates a goal by the corner flag by holding it with one hand and another placed on his hip.

Mohamed Salah was the only other player in the league to accomplish this. Creative and lethal when needed.

LW – Kylian Mbappe

For our “forward” on the other side, it just had to be the French attacker.

His resume this season is quite something to behold. A hattrick in the World Cup final, the top scorer in Qatar, and 41 goals in all competitions for PSG this season.

Second-placed Vinicius Jr can feel slightly hard done by, having scored 23 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid and dazzled in both La Liga and the Champions League.

ST – Erling Haaland

Premier League record-breaker, FA Cup winner, Champions League winner, highest goalscorer in the Champions League, 52 goals in all competitions. We could go on.

It was only ever going to be Haaland leading the line. The Norwegian 22-year-old has cemented his status as the most dangerous number nine in the game today.

Manager – Pep Guardiola

And it only makes sense to have the man who won the treble last season in charge of this outrageous team.

Guardiola became the first manager to lift three trophies in a season with two separate teams, even having to revamp his setup to catch Arsenal in the Premier League.

A serious case can now be made that he is the greatest of all time.