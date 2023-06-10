Like many things in life, opinions on football as a sport are inherently subjective, but in this social media age, the conversation around which players are true greats of the game has become increasingly trophy-centric.

Emphasis has been strained on careers defined by the contents of one’s trophy cabinet, and not by a player’s ability. The Champions League (previously called the European Cup) is one trophy that has alluded many a superstar over the years, yet has thus far, never jeopardised the way most football fans perceive their legendary status.

There are tonnes of brilliant players that have missed out on getting their hands on the continental competition’s prized asset. Here is the best XI to have never won the Champions League…

GK - Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon could play until he was a living relic, and he’d still never win the prestigious big-eared piece of silverware. The Italian was an absolute stallion on a goalkeeper and has featured in several Champions League finals, but each time has been on the wrong end of the scoreline.

DEF - Lillian Thuram

Brazil's Robinho (23) jumps for the ball against France's Lilian Thuram (15) during their World Cup 2006 quarter-final soccer match in Frankfurt July 1, 2006. FIFA RESTRICTION - NO MOBILE USE REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi (GERMANY)

During and post-football, Lilian Thuram’s bellowing voice was not only heard marshaling around his backline but speaking up for the rights of black people in France, as well as that of same-sex couples looking to adopt and their right to get married. A true hero both on and off the pitch, Thuram was ever-present in France’s 1998 World Cup triumph. Winning multiple Serie A titles, a UEFA Cup, and a Coppa Italiana, was hardly unsuccessful at club level either.

DEF - Bobby Moore

Bobby Moore was a case study into loyalty, professionalism, and talent and proof that you didn’t need an abundance of club titles to be considered a great… just a World Cup. Described by Pele as the greatest defender he ever came up against, the West Ham and England legend was instrumental in England’s 1966 World Cup victory.

DEF - Fabio Cannavaro

BARI, ITALY - DECEMBER 12: Fabio Cannavaro of Juventus FC in action during the Serie A match between AS Bari and Juventus FC at Stadio San Nicola on December 12, 2009 in Bari, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images)

If Jamie Carragher’s damning indictment of Lisandro Martinez’s height was anything to go by, Fabio Cannavaro defied footballing biology. At 5’9 the Italian was hardly a physical specimen, yet consistently proved doubters wrong. Demonstrating you didn’t need to be an aerial colossus to excel defensively, winning the 2006 World Cup and in the same year, the Ballon d’Or, a feat not achieved by any defender since.

MID - Patrick Vieira

When he’s not awkwardly shadow-boxing Roy Keane, or having his soul intently stared into by his intimidating former foe, Patrick Vieira can be found frequenting touch-lines in a managerial or punditry capacity. Despite enjoying a career decorated with personal acclaim, and turning out for invincibles, and serial winners, the fearless Frenchman concluded his playing days with one noticeable, empty space in his trophy cabinet.

MID - Cesc Fabregas

As classy as they come, Cesc Fabregas oozed deftness. The La Masia alumni famously moved to North London, where Arsene Wenger would go on to mentor and nurture the Spaniard. Unfortunately for Cesc, upon leaving the Gunners for Barcelona, he had missed Pep’s Champions League parties in 2009 and 2011, undoubtedly, his best chance at the trophy. Typically, in 2014-15, after leaving Barça for Chelsea, the Catalonians went on to clinch another European title. When your luck’s out, it really is out.

MID - Lothar Matthäus

The most-capped German midfielder of all time, Lothar Matthäus came within minutes of clinching the ultimate prize in European football. Unfortunately, Sir Alex Ferguson’s 1999 Manchester United side had other ideas. The Ballon d’Or winner retired a year later aged 39, having never held the crown of European Champions aloft.

MID - Diego Maradona

Mardona simultaneously carried the hopes of a nation and a city, winning a World Cups, and two Serie As for Argentina and Napoli respectively. The football and cultural icon was the greatest of a generation, and still remains the best ever in the eyes of many.

FWD - Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Has anyone believed in their own hype quite like Zlatan Ibrahimovic? Saying that, who can say they’ve scored a 40-yard bicycle kick? The big Swede has earned the status of irrefutable greatness. With his unmistakable looks, ardent, bordering on arrogant self-belief, and alpha-mentality the former Manchester United is a born winner, pocketing trophies wherever in the world he graces a football pitch.

FWD - Ronaldo

23 Oct 1999: Ronaldo of Inter Milan celebrates his goal against AC Milan during the Serie A match at the San Siro in Milan, Italy. Mandatory Credit: Claudio Villa /Allsport

*THE* Ronaldo. The Brazilian striker has been forever immortalised as a footballing god. Synonymous with the number 9, the bullish, yet silky striker would strike fear into defences. From La Liga and Serie A, to the Copa America and World Cup, by the end of his career, he’d had his hands on every trophy, except of course, the Champions League.

FWD - Sergio Aguero

The fact Lionel Messi’s son has the greatest of all time as his father, Sergio Aguero as his godfather, and Diego Maradona as his grandfather has been an anecdote spun that many times, it’s almost as tired as Will Still’s Reims career, and the fact Luton’s away end is lodged between terraced housing. No one could tire watching Sergio Aguero, one of the best strikers in Premier League history.

