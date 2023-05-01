After a lengthy four week break, F1 returned at the weekend with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Usually a chaotic and entertaining race with lots of thrills and spills, the fayre on offer this time around in the Azeri capital was a little tepid to say the least - a far from ideal turn of events to herald an agreement that will see the track remain on the calendar for another three years.

In the end, it was very much Sergio Perez's weekend as he won both the Sprint and the Grand Prix on Saturday and Sunday respectively, clawing back some important points in the championship standings as he looks to battle his Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen.

Here, we're taking a look at five key talking points to come from the action in Azerbaijan...

Perez's Baku brilliance continues

Sergio Perez appears to be relishing the championship fight at the moment, with him saying post Grand Prix on Sunday that, had it not been for his issues in Australian GP qualifying, he would be leading the championship as things stand.

Instead, he is six points off of team-mate Max Verstappen but they are now evenly matched for race wins this year and Red Bull seem quite happy to let them battle it out at the front, which is good for all neutrals who are naturally eager to see a title fight.

Right now, only Perez appears to have the equipment available to him to stop Verstappen making it three titles on the spin, and it also seems as though he is delivering with that in mind - the longer that continues the better in terms of the spectacle this year

Ferrari on the right track

It was a positive weekend for Charles Leclerc, in particular, and Ferrari, even if ultimately Red Bull were too quick for them over a Grand Prix distance.

Leclerc showed that the Ferrari's one-lap pace is still very strong as he took pole position for both the Sprint and the GP itself, but during both races he was overhauled by at least one of the Red Bulls, with Sergio Perez beating him to victory on Saturday and both the Mexican and Max Verstappen getting by him and scampering off up the road on Sunday.

Leclerc labelled his Sunday running as 'lonely' and the gap to Red Bull is quite clear but in Baku Ferrari at least showed that they are making good progress with their car, as their fight with Aston Martin and Mercedes to be best of the rest rumbles on in earnest.

Sprint Shootout divides opinion

We've now had our first Sprint event of 2023 and with it came some tweaks to the format.

Friday saw qualifying set the grid for Sunday's Grand Prix, instead of the Sprint result doing that, whilst Saturday saw a new Sprint Shootout qualifying session introduced which would set the grid for the Sprint later on in the day.

The drivers enjoyed the more competitive action but you could not miss some of the criticisms that things were a little repetitive.

Fernando Alonso said as much, citing that similar cars were progressing through the three mini sessions in qualy as with Friday, whilst Alex Albon bemoaned the fact only the top eight earn points in the Sprint, favouring the top four teams as he finished in ninth.

Ultimately, the format doesn't really matter until the cars are closer together in terms of performance, but it remains to be seen if further tweaks will be made around the Sprint for the other five installments of it this year.

Pitlane debacle

An otherwise pretty turgid race was livened up in the closing stages for all the wrong reasons, as Esteban Ocon nearly skittled a crowd of people that found themselves in the fast lane of the pit lane with the Frenchman hurtling towards them.

The Alpine driver had ran a set of hard tyres for the duration of the race but still needed to make a mandatory pit-stop and duly did so on the final lap of the Grand Prix as he came in for the soft Pirelli compound.

He would not have been expecting a group of people in front of him, then, with it appearing that preparations for the podium ceremony were already getting underway - quite astonishing when there was racing action still unfolding on the track.

Ocon said that it would need investigating after the race and duly the stewards called in FIA personnel to their room to discuss the matter, with the sport's governing body saying they will take immediate steps to avoid a repeat of such an incident.

An unfortunate Baku snoozefest

Speaking after the Grand Prix, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff suggested that the teams and the sport may need to review the race in Baku to see why it ended up being just so dull.

Sometimes in F1 races like the procession in Baku can happen but, with the way the pecking order is at the moment in the sport, results are becoming quite predictable.

The cars are very reliable, and so it's quite easy to foresee Red Bull coming one and two more often than not, with Aston Martin, Ferrari, and Mercedes battling it out for the next six spots in behind them, whilst the final two points paying places are then up for grabs to the rest of the six teams, which at least adds a little bit excitement but is still pretty unspectacular.

F1 has always been about the cars as well as the drivers and you have to respect the best teams when they produce top machines, but it'll be interesting to see what, if any, review can do to try and improve the racing - as that was the plan of the new regulations that arrived in 2022 after all.